Just how good is Virginia Tech’s run defense? A comparison to two other Notre Dame opponents

While waiting for Ian Book and Dexter Williams to meet with the media following Notre Dame’s 38-17 win over No. 7 Stanford on Saturday, another reporter paused our conversation to ask me, “You’re still not convinced, are you?”
I do not remember what I said to spark the question, but it was an accurate assessment of the meanderings of my mind.
“Can they do it against a good run defense?” I replied. “Will they face a good run defense?”
That question has knocked around in my head since. Digging through the numbers, the answer to the latter wondering is very clearly, “Yes, the No. 6 Irish will face a good run defense this very weekend at No. 23 Virginia Tech.”
The former pondering could hold the lead in this space’s weekly “Things To Learn” piece, but it warrants a standalone spot. That is how vital Notre Dame succeeding on the ground Saturday (8 ET; ABC) will be to keeping alive Irish Playoff hopes.
To offer context, let’s compare the Hokies (4-1) to Michigan’s and Stanford’s defenses, Notre Dame’s two biggest wins to date. All numbers have been adjusted to not include sacks, contrary to the most inane of NCAA stat-keeping practices.
Virginia Tech: 3.59 yards per attempt; 103.25 yards per game; 28.75 attempts per game. Michigan: 3.00 yards per attempt; 109.8 yards per game; 36.6 attempts per game. Stanford: 4.76 yards per attempt; 175.0 yards per game; 36.8 attempts per game.
The Irish skewed some of the Wolverines’ and Cardinal’s numbers, though, the latter in particular. Taking 53 carries for 282 yards will do that. To a lesser but similar extent, the egg the Hokies laid two weeks ago at Old Dominion diminished some of their figures, even if the Monarchs had only 31 rushes for 156 yards.
If removing each of those losses from the equations …
Virginia Tech: 2.95 yards per attempt; 85.67 yards per game; 28.0 attempts per game. Michigan: 2.89 yards per attempt; 99.75 yards per game; 34.5 attempts per game. Stanford: 4.53 yards per attempt; 148.25 yards per game; 32.75 attempts per game.
These numbers make two things very clear: The Cardinal run defense is not what one expects it to be under head coach David Shaw. And the Hokies run defense is much, much better than that.
Even if wanting to argue Virginia Tech and defensive coordinator Bud Foster have built these numbers on inferior competition, bolstered by facing William & Mary and the offensive line-inept Florida State, consider last weekend. The Hokies faced No. 22 Duke, who to that point had averaged 5.24 yards per rush and 226.75 yards per game, numbers earned primarily against pertinent opponents. Virginia Tech held the Blue Devils to 93 yards on 33 rushes, a 2.82 average.
The Hokies’ run defense is comparable to the Wolverines’, and Notre Dame had success running against them, right? Well, sort of. Obviously, the Irish offense of the last two weeks hardly belongs in any comparison to the one seen in the opener, both due to the quarterback change and due to the return of senior running back Williams. That said, Notre Dame’s running backs took 26 carries for all of 77 yards against Michigan. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush used 17 to gain 77 of his own.
Without sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong (knee infection) and junior running back Tony Jones hobbled by a sprained ankle, the Irish ground attack was already going to be a question mark this weekend. That reduced backfield will also be facing its toughest challenge of the season at Lane Stadium. If it succeeds, this skeptic will be convinced.
Without its best offensive lineman, No.6 Notre Dame faces the best run D on its schedule in Virginia Tech
The season-ending injury to fifth-year Alex Bars obviously hinders No. 6 Notre Dame’s offensive line at left guard, but it also may lead to reduced play at left tackle. Bars moved to left guard from right guard in the spring specifically to line up next to junior Liam Eichenberg, a three-year starter and captain providing an experienced crutch for a first-year starter to lean on.
Eichenberg was to have that help for a full season, not just five weeks.
“I’d rather have Alex Bars next to him,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday when asked if Eichenberg is ready to handle the position without his usual linemate. “[Eichenberg] certainly has progressed each and every week that he has gotten more snaps. We knew that would be the case.”
If there is any solace to the situation, it surprisingly comes in the form of Notre Dame’s limited offensive depth. Only one reserve lineman can boast much experience — and even that is in terms of one career start and many years working as a backup center — but that reserve is indeed a backup guard these days. In fact, senior Trevor Ruhland’s years of working at center in practice should help him step right into Bars’ stead alongside Eichenberg.
“His bones have been made by playing center,” Kelly said. “By nature, he’s had to be that kind of player, one that has to communicate, one that has to call out fronts.”
By no means is losing Bars anything but unfortunate — in many regards, the midseason adjustments will compare to and arguably be tougher to manage than those needed in the spring and preseason to replace last year’s left-side All-American duo — but Ruhland is just a week removed from starting and playing an entire game at left guard while junior Tommy Kraemer recovered from an ankle injury. Ruhland also played plenty against No. 7 Stanford once Bars went down.
“It makes for a pretty good situation where you can plug him in,” Kelly said. “That’s kind of how he’s been coached and taught, so he does a really good job of that.
“When we put him in against Wake Forest, it was extremely seamless. In that situation, we expect the same.”
The Irish will need that performance from both Eichenberg and Ruhland this weekend at Virginia Tech (8 ET; ABC). To borrow a line from The Athletic’s Andy Bitter, who was borrowing from the legendary Mark Twain quip, “The reports of Virginia Tech’s demise were greatly exaggerated.” Especially as they pertained to the Hokies defense. Against No. 22 Duke, now-No. 23 Virginia Tech (4-1) allowed just 2.0 yards per rush, managed three sacks and held the Devils to only 4-of-16 on third downs. The debacle two weeks ago at Old Dominion was the anomaly, not a data point from which to start a new trend.
“[Hokies defensive coordinator Bud] Foster has earned that respect over his career and what he’s been able to do,” Kelly said. “He can do about everything from a defensive standpoint.”
Kelly highlighted senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker and junior defensive end Houshun Gaines, the duo which combined for those three sacks against Duke.
“They run to the football. They’re athletic and they play really hard,” Kelly said.
Walker and Gaines lead a defense that allows 2.65 yards per carry, good for No. 7 in the country, and 84 rushing yards per game, ranked No. 4. Removing the loss at Old Dominion from the numbers, the Hokies have given up 2.14 yards per attempt and 66.33 per game in their three wins. For context, Michigan allows 2.37 yards per rush and 86.40 per game, including Notre Dame’s 132 rushing yards on 47 carries, a 2.8-yard average.
In other words, Ruhland will be needed and Eichenberg cannot noticeably drop off if the Irish are to maintain the offensive success found in the last two weeks.
ON DEXTER WILLIAMS’ RETURN Some things are better offered without further explanation or addition. This may be one of them.
Kelly was asked about senior running back Dexter Williams and his relationship with his mother, who moved from Orlando, Fla., to live with Williams for much of the season to help focus through his four-week suspension.
“She’s the matriarch of that family,” Kelly said. “I remember recruiting Dexter, and Dexter’s home was kind of a safe sanctuary for all the kids in the neighborhood. So she would have, I know when I visited that home, 10-15 kids in that home, just because it was a safe sanctuary. She was the matriarch of that neighborhood.
“So there’s a very strong relationship there. If I have ever had a problem, I just call her and it gets fixed like that. There’s no debating when it comes to his response to his mother.
“Certainly she’s going through a difficult time right now, but she’s very strong and inspirational to Dexter. His fight to get back to where he is was certainly personal, but family had something to do with it, as well.”
JONES’ ANKLE, KAREEM’S ANKLE With Dexter Williams back in the fold, Notre Dame may be able to manage without junior running back Tony Jones, but it would rather not need to. Kelly said Jones’ ankle sprain responded well in the first few days of the week.
“He’s probably better than we at first indicated or thought. … He’s in a really good position to get after it today in an aggressive manner on a Tuesday. Better than had been forecasted.”
Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem will have to continue playing through such an injury. Each and every week, Kareem has needed to be helped off the field at some point. A balky ankle clearly slowing him, despite his success thus far this season. With the bye week a fortnight away but sandwiched by two opponents expected to be less formidable than the Hokies or even Northwestern, Kareem may be able to get some time off if he can grit his teeth through this week.
“The bye week would be good for him,” Kelly said. “But he’s a tough kid. He’ll come back out and he is going to practice hard even if he’s a little dinged up.”
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Four losses to top-20 competition with five more possible this week
As Notre Dame’s success thus far puts more and more scrutiny on its remaining schedule, weekends like this past one stand out. The Irish opponents went 7-4 with those four losses all coming against teams now ranked in the AP top 15, including No. 6 Notre Dame itself.
Michigan (4-1): The Wolverines tried their hardest to gift a game to Northwestern, yet came back with 20 unanswered points to win 20-17. Michigan outgained the Wildcats 376 yards to 202, but three short fields gave Northwestern a 17-0 lead. Jim Harbaugh’s team could exhale only when running back Karan Higdon took a carry five yards for the 20-17 margin with 4:06 left, his second touchdown of the day.
The Wolverines now host Maryland (12 ET; ABC) as 17.5-point favorites. The combined point total over/under of 53 implies a 35-18 result.
Ball St. (2-3): The Cardinals enjoyed their best day of the season in a 52-24 victory against Kent State, snagging a conference victory in their first MAC game. Considering Ball State has not won multiple conference games since 2015, this start creates a decent chance at matching that pair, if not more.
Quarterback Riley Neal led the way by completing 30 of his 50 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns, adding 61 yards and another score on 11 rushes.
The Cardinals now host Northern Illinois (3 ET; ESPN3) and are only 3.5-point underdogs, so perhaps they can flip the indicated 27-24 conclusion and keep the MAC success rolling.
Vanderbilt (3-2): The Commodores were not supposed to struggle against FCS-level Tennessee State. Suffice it to say, they did. It took a 68-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Shurmur to Kalija Lipscomb with 6:20 remaining to pull out a 31-27 victory. Vanderbilt had no one but itself to blame, losing the turnover battle by a negative-two margin and therefore cancelling out much of the total yardage differential, which was 553 yards for the ‘Dores and 373 for the Tigers.
From here on out, Vanderbilt gets to enjoy SEC play, and this week that means heading to No. 2 Georgia (7:30 ET; SEC Network) as a 26.5-point underdog. The over/under of 52 means bookmakers expect Georgia to struggle offensively, relatively speaking. A 39-13 Bulldogs victory would be the second-fewest points they have scored this season, ahead of only last week’s 38.
Wake Forest (3-2): The Deacons’ efficient offensive performance in a 56-24 victory against Rice just a week after Notre Dame kept them in check speaks to the level of the Irish defense. Facing Notre Dame, freshman quarterback Sam Hartman completed 12 of 24 passes and junior receiver Greg Dortch caught only six for 56 yards. They fared better with the Owls in town; Hartman completed 15 of 17 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. All four of those scores went to Dortch, as did 11 completions for 163 yards.
Hartman and Dortch may need to replicate all of that against No. 4 Clemson (12 ET; ESPN) to cover a 17-point spread, especially if Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence starts. The 62-point over/under suggests he will in a 40-22 Clemson win.
Stanford (4-1): The 21-point loss handed to the Cardinal by Notre Dame was only the fifth of that magnitude during David Shaw’s tenure as head coach, a span that reached exactly 100 games Saturday. The previous four:
2011 vs. No. 6 Oregon, 53-30. 2014 at No. 5 Oregon, 45-16. 2016 at No. 10 Washington, 44-6. 2016 a week later vs. Washington State, 42-16.
In the games following those, Stanford covered the spread only in the last instance, upsetting Notre Dame, making this weekend’s 5-point edge against Utah (3 ET; ESPN) seem a bit dubious. The Utes may not win, but they should fare better than the 26-21 result expected by an over/under of 46.5.
Virginia Tech (3-1): The Hokies rebounded well after that humbling loss to Old Dominion two weeks ago. Virginia Tech went back on the road and beat a genuinely good Duke team 31-14. Starting in place of injured Josh Jackson, quarterback Ryan Willis went 17-of-27 for 332 yards and three touchdowns. It may not be accurate to say the Hokies are better off with Willis than they were with Jackson, but the thought can at least be considered after Willis’ debut, especially if remembering Virginia Tech was a 5.5-point underdog.
That same margin currently applies to the Hokies matchup with the Irish (8 ET; ABC). A 54-point over/under infers a 30-24 ending.
Pittsburgh (2-3): If possible, the Panthers’ 45-14 loss at Central Florida was worse than the score indicates. The Knights outgained Pittsburgh 568 yards to 272 and held the Panthers to 109 yards on 33 rushing attempts, an average of 3.3 yards per carry,
Pittsburgh should at least be able to score more this weekend even though they are 5-point underdogs against Syracuse (12:20 ET). Odd as it may seem, the ACC matchup is available on only regional sports networks, which is bothersome considering the possible early-afternoon entertainment value of a game cruising past its over/under of 60 points.
Navy (2-2): Coming off a bye needed simply due to travel demands that have already been quite lengthy, the Midshipmen now travel up into the Rockies to face Air Force (3:30 ET; CBS SN). Navy is favored by 3.5, and should win thanks to the week off, but a grinding, methodical afternoon will be in store. The service academies rarely combine to score more than the 49.5 expected points, a theoretical 27-23 tally.
Northwestern (1-3): Without running back Jeremy Larkin — who retired from football last Monday due to a diagnosis of cervical stenosis — the Wildcats struggled mightily to run the ball. Adjusting for sacks (of which Michigan managed six), Northwestern took 28 carries for 71 yards, a 2.54 yards per attempt average. That is how you give up a 17-point lead to a conference opponent.
Life does not get much easier for the Wildcats, traveling to No. 20 Michigan State (12 ET; FS1). The 11.5-point underdogs did cover without much trouble last weekend, and while that hardly matters in the real-world of binary results, little more should be expected from Northwestern this weekend, keeping things within the 29-18 score projected by a 47.5-point over/under.
Florida State (3-2): The Seminoles won an ACC game. To repeat: Florida State will not go winless in conference play. That was never a strong possibility, but losing their first two by lopsided scores left the Seminoles in position for such quips. They ended that fun with a 28-24 win at Louisville.
Quarterback Deondre Francois completed 16 of 27 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns, the most important of which came from a 58-yard completion to Nyqwan Murray with only 1:13 left.
Florida State probably will not turn the triumph into a winning streak as it heads to No. 17 Miami (3:30 ET; ABC) with the Hurricanes favored by 12.5 with an over/under of 50.5. A 32-19 loss to an in-state rival would not be a good chapter for Willie Taggart to add to his first season in Tallahassee, but expect something along those lines, nonetheless.
Syracuse (4-1): There was more to the Orange’s 27-23 loss at Clemson than the injury to Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the subsequent solid play from backup Chase Brice. The observant eye hardly expected Syracuse to pull off the upset even as the clock ticked into the final minute with the Orange still ahead.
That acceptance of the inevitable tied to Clemson’s success in recent years and winning ways in close games. It was a result of Syracuse kicking three first-half field goals, a tough way to find a victory on the road. And it had logic when realizing Clemson outgained the Orange 469 yards to 311 but turned over the ball three times to only one from the Orange.
Syracuse should be able to rebound against Pittsburgh, though, despite that regional sports network idiocy. At least it is better than pay-per-view.
USC (3-2): The Trojans barely got by Arizona, 24-20, but they did, and that was despite three turnovers compared to only one from the Wildcats. Running back Aca’Cedric Ware (pictured at top) paced USC with 21 carries for 173 yards and two scores, part of the team’s 47 rushes for 253 yards, a 5.4 yards per attempt average.
This win mattered more than may be realized. The Trojans got off to a slow start this season, and a 24-20 victory against Kevin Sumlin’s staggering Arizona is hardly a sign that USC has figured it out, but as long as the Trojans win their games in the Pac-12 South, they are in position to reach the conference title game. At this point, USC is 2-1 in the conference heading into a bye.
Questions for the Week: Let Notre Dame’s talk of ‘chaos’ commence
When a three-year starter and captain is lost for the season with a major knee injury, it should be expected for questions to swirl about who will replace him. No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0) does not have many such wonderings following the loss of fifth-year left guard Alex Bars.
Irish head coach Brian Kelly has already indicated senior Trevor Ruhland will handle the lion’s share of that burden with sophomore Aaron Banks filling in a bit, as well. Heading to a rowdy venue against a top-25 opponent, Banks’ time this week may be little, but that will presumably change soon thereafter.
Speaking of Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, how many times will chaos be heard this week? Multiple players mentioned it immediately following Notre Dame’s 38-17 victory over No. 7 Stanford this weekend. The exact wording arises frequently, rather than just an allusion to the concept, as a byproduct of “chaos periods” this spring, when Kelly would throw a wrench into a usual drill. The soccer balls, the removal of a player, the head-splitting soundtracks were all an attempt to prevent another wide-eyed reaction to a crowd much more animated than usually seen at Notre Dame Stadium.
After the Irish fell apart at Miami last November, adjusting for a hostile road environment became a priority for Kelly and his staff. As soon as the next day, Kelly was shouldering the onus for the Notre Dame collapse amid the noise.
“This one was a little bit different,” Kelly said. “A number of these kids hadn’t played in a game of this magnitude … We’ll have to take a good close look at that of making sure we prepare our guys. I have to do a better job of making sure they are in the moment.”
What set Hard Rock Stadium apart that night from most electric road games was not the noise, but how early it began and how long it sustained. The Hurricanes fans were in party mode 30 minutes before kickoff and their celebrations did not ease up until well after the 41-8 shellacking was settled beyond a doubt.
Many stadiums and crowds come alive in the second half with a lead or in a close game. Few truly do so before the game even begins. The Hokies’ entrance to “Enter Sandman” assures Lane Stadium will not need a goal line stand to ignite cheers. How the Irish react to that chaoscannot be known until the time comes, but it will undoubtedly be discussed at length this weekend.
Will Tony Jones be healthy enough to factor into the offensive game plan? The junior running back sprained his ankle last week. That may seem a small concern, but a sprained ankle limited Jones extensively last year, and can be a debilitating ailment for any running back. (See: Love, Bryce; most of 2017.)
If Jones is in a reduced role, that only further increases senior Dexter Williams’ workload. Williams played well in his debut against the Cardinal and his legs should be in better shape than if he had not been sidelined for the season’s first four games, but asking Williams to be the only Notre Dame running back of note is still a risky proposition.
Sophomore Avery Davis has not yet shown the abilities that will be needed this weekend, and freshmen Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister are unlikely to see competitive action against a Bud Foster defense unless absolutely necessary.
But speaking of freshmen, how much progress has linebacker Shayne Simon made? The continued emergence of senior rover Asmar Bilal has reduced the anticipation of a Simon role to nearly none. And Bilal should be lauded.
“Those instincts sometimes require repetition, real live repetition,” Kelly said of Bilal on Sunday. “He hadn’t had a lot of it. The more he plays, he sees things better, and he is a gifted athlete. He had always been, but a little bit slower in reacting. He’s now closing that reaction time down with much more instinctive movements. That’s just attributed to playing time and a young player getting more reps is starting to show the skill set that he has.”
Bilal finished with six tackles including one for loss against Stanford. It is his pass defense, though, that hardly shows up on the stat sheet (one breakup), but has solidified his role and diminished any immediate need for Simon.
That is, until fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill broke his hand last week. Tranquill will play with a cast and is not expected to miss any time, but should he need to, Bilal or Simon could fill in. Both have cross-trained at Buck, so either could step inside while the other handles rover duties. Sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath is also a Buck option.
Notre Dame prefers to keep Tranquill on the field, and barring further injury or drastically-impaired performance he will stay there, but if need be, Simon may need to grow up quickly.
Looking elsewhere, is it too early to start doubting the bowl hopes of Northwestern and Florida State? Both are double-digit road underdogs against ranked opponents this weekend. Presume both lose. The Seminoles would be 3-3 with games against four more top-25 teams remaining. The Wildcats would be 1-4 with visits coming from Wisconsin and Notre Dame; Northwestern would have to win its four other games, including a trip to Iowa, to reach 6-6.
This is nothing but forward-looking conjecture that hardly affects the Irish, but it goes to show how much the 30,000-foot view of Notre Dame’s schedule has changed. These were supposed to be two of the better teams on the slate, and both very well could end up 5-7 or worse.
If it is not too soon to ponder others’ bowl eligibility, then it is not too soon to wonder when the first College Football Playoff selection committee poll comes out. At least one individual asked as much while waiting for Kelly to speak in Saturday’s postgame. (It was yours truly.)
A quick check of the “Reference” folder in one’s phone gallery reveals that first poll comes out Oct. 31.
Let’s presume Mount Everest was offered simply as a phrase. It is far catchier than Denali (formerly Mount McKinley) and certainly more so than Mount Mitchell (in North Carolina, the highest point east of the Mississippi). Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not mean to literally compare the Irish schedule to scaling Mount Everest. That might be ever-so-slightly hyperbolic.
“I told our team, I’m proud of what you accomplished tonight,” Kelly said after now-No. 6 Notre Dame’s 38-17 victory against then-No. 7 Stanford. “But if we don’t embrace how hard this is going to be, we’re climbing Mount Everest with this schedule. So take one step at a time and get ready for a tough opponent in Virginia Tech.”
Granting the premise that Everest was not meant genuinely, Kelly’s broad point holds merit. The whole of the remaining Irish opponents is far greater than the sum of its parts. None of the seven are directional schools (at least, by the practical definition, considering … Northwestern) or lacking in talent. For all its restrictions, Navy inarguably finds a way to field a competitive team each year under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. The “any given Saturday” way of thinking applies to all seven in ways it did not inherently to Ball State.
Before getting to points in the clouds, Kelly pinpointed a few of those specific opponents, working chronologically.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Kelly said. “We’re going to go to Blacksburg, Va., and play in a tough environment. And then we have to play Pittsburgh, who is tough to play. Oh, then we’ve got to play Navy, by the way. Northwestern, who just beat Duke.”
Talking up each Notre Dame opponent is an inane exercise when done accurately, and this comes from a space that every Tuesday publishes a piece titled … Notre Dame’s Opponents. Kelly should stay away from trying to hype each of the remaining seven. The material will be in short supply, and he may make a bigger mistake than thinking Pat Fitzgerald coached the Wildcats past Duke. (The Blue Devils won 21-7 on Sept. 8.) Imagine:
“Pittsburgh gave up 38 points to Larry Fedora’s last North Carolina team …” “Northwestern, if they lose to No. 20 Michigan State this week will be in the midst of a four-game losing streak, sure, but the Wildcats can then snap it against Nebraska!” “Florida State, they just scored 28 points against Louisville. That is tough to do against a … Brian VanGorder-led defense.”
At least USC beat Arizona.
This is not the Irish schedule anticipated before the season when the quintet of Stanford, Michigan, USC, Florida State and Virginia Tech were all ranked between Nos. 13 and 20 in the AP polling. This is a schedule that many would have considered pitifully easy before the year, front-loaded with two top-15 opponents, not back-loaded with travel.
Yet, it is still back-loaded with travel, and the catalyst of those complaints now looks like a tough opponent no matter where the game would be played. Syracuse very well may be 9-1 when playing Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17. The Orange would need to survive a two-week stretch featuring a home game against N.C. State and a trip to Wake Forest, two high-powered offenses, but neither should be able to outscore Syracuse.
That is to the point: Any schedule looking at the Orange as its remaining peak does not deserve looking at the individual parts. The two months ahead in aggregate, though, warrant climbing analogies, even ones using the most obvious of references.
ON ALEX BARS’ INJURY and 2017’s relative health Not enough can be said about losing a fifth-year left guard and captain with experience at three offensive line positions. Bars was a preseason All-American in some listings and his play through five games was going to put him in the thick of that postseason conversation, too. He actively sought out his captainship, making it his driving motivation throughout the spring.
Such a loss somewhat underscores the good Irish fortune last season. Of Notre Dame’s 22 starters in any given week, only cornerback Nick Watkins suffered an injury that kept him out of more than one starting lineup, with Troy Pride taking that role four times. As much as that tied to Watkins’ tendinitis, it also spoke to Pride’s progress. Any other shifts in starter were scheme- or personnel-driven.
That kind of season is rare in football, exceptionally so. Losing someone in the preseason is a bit of a norm. Following that with a defensive tackle here, an inside linebacker there and an offensive lineman now is hardly out of the ordinary, as frustrating as it may be when it happens to someone of Bars’ standing in his final year of eligibility.
One more note: Some have speculated it was a dirty play that injured Bars. Check the replay. It was not. At all. Stanford linebacker Joey Alfieri was diving to make a tackle and he caught Bars’ leg at an odd angle. It was that simple.
Bars was engaged with Cardinal defensive tackle Michael Williams, and Williams had no way of knowing what had knocked Bars off balance, so while the visual of Williams bending Bars backward may be irksome, it was both unintentional and after the damage was already done.
ON MILES BOYKIN’S PRE-SNAP READS File this away as a credit to receivers coach Del Alexander, as a sign of a senior receiver coming into his own and as something to perhaps watch for in the next seven games.
Boykin caught four passes for 64 yards on a pivotal touchdown drive Saturday. Junior quarterback Ian Book seemed to be coming back to Boykin over and over and over again. By the end of the day, the duo had connected 11 times for 144 yards and a score.
Apparently, Boykin was not surprised by any of those passes, or even the three other targets he did not pull in.
“I can tell when it is coming to me, when it is not coming to me just by looking off the coverage,” Boykin said. “I know before the ball is even snapped when the ball is coming to me. So most of the time I’m thinking, I know I’m going to get the ball.”
ON JULIAN LOVE’S PASS BREAKUP RECORD The junior cornerback broke the Notre Dame career record for passes broken up, now with 33 in only 30 games. (Clarence Ellis, 1969-71, 32 breakups.) Love getting to the record so quickly is largely a result of the era of college football, but it seems safe to presume he would have snapped Ellis’ record at some point or another no matter what type of offenses the Irish faced, considering Love may have another 21 games to now build a cushion.
If looking nationally, Love is tied for second with 10 breakups this season, trailing only Stanford’s Paulson Adebo and his 12. Love is also tied for second among the active career leaders in passes defended (breakups + interceptions) with 37, two behind Iowa State’s Brian Peavy.
Given Love’s talent and aggressive coverage preferences, it seems pertinent to note the Notre Dame career mark for interceptions returned for touchdowns is three, held by a number of players including the likes of Shane Walton (1999-2002) and Allen Rossum (1994-97). Love notched two last year.
ON BRYCE LOVE’S ONE LONG RUSH The Stanford senior running back broke loose just once, scoring the first Cardinal touchdown from 39 yards out. Aside from that, Love took carries for more than four yards just three times on 17 total attempts, never again reaching even 10 yards. For one of the country’s preeminent big-play threats, Love was kept in check by Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s scheme.
Then what happened on the one touchdown run?
“That was an error up front,” Kelly said. “We had a structural error there. It was the only one we had all night. It was kind of disappointing.”
Looking at the clip, it appears sophomore defensive tackle Kurt Hinish left his gap, opening a lane for Love.