Friday at 4: Four possible outcomes, zero overreactions necessary

Aside from absolute power corrupting absolutely as it does in all parts of life, there are no absolutes in college football. No single game serves as the dividing line for any one program. Not even if No. 6 Notre Dame heads to No. 24 Virginia Tech and capitalizes on a chance to silence the echoes of road failures past and establish itself as undeniably a leading contender for the College Football Playoff.
For that matter, a loss would not condemn the Irish (5-0) to a decade of spinning wheels. It is but one piece of a broader view.
There are four general outcomes available for any weekend: a blowout loss, a close loss, a close win and a blowout win.
If Notre Dame repeats its experience from Miami last November, that will not inherently be an indictment of the entire program. It will not mean Irish head coach Brian Kelly needs to be shown the door immediately — something that needs not even be discussed following this season by any logical corner of the fan base.
Rather, it will highlight both the difficulties of going on the road and winning in college football and the difficulty of attaining the excellence needed to run the gamut in any given season. Even Alabama, for all its sustained success and utter dominance of the sport, has lost on the road in three of the last five seasons, shockingly adding a home loss in 2015.
If Notre Dame loses in a close game, perhaps a one-possession margin decided in the final six or seven minutes, that will not be a failure rendering this season meaningless. Aside from Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, no program can enter a season thinking a Playoff entry is more likely than not. Even at this point, it is more likely each of those teams loses than it is they go undefeated. Given the standard they have set, though, they could still reach the Dec. 29 semifinals.
One should not need to see the Lane Stadium result to know the Irish are not on that level. That is more a testament to the trio’s success than it is a criticism of Notre Dame.
If the Irish manage a tight win, a la against Michigan in the opener but a bit more impressive being on the road, it will not be proof junior quarterback Ian Book is that much superior to senior Brandon Wimbush. That seems to have already been established. And it will not be a sign the Notre Dame program has taken the next step, now able to win on the road against quality opposition. If one game is all that is needed for that metric, then that happened last year with a 38-18 trouncing at Michigan State, unranked in September but ending the season at No. 15.
The victories against measuring sticks Michigan and Stanford serve as the needed proof of Kelly moving the program forward. Season openers against quality opposition are rarely blowouts, but the Irish controlled the tilt with the Wolverines nonetheless, never trailing. Those are the programs Notre Dame sees annually (or at least frequently) and competes with off the field for recruits. Add a win over USC after Thanksgiving and that three-game sample size will mean much more than just three times as much as a tight victory at Virginia Tech.
And if the Irish trounce the Hokies, that will neither invalidate the win as one over an overrated opponent nor establish Notre Dame as a national title contender. Virginia Tech keeping the pressure on Miami to win the ACC’s Coastal division will determine the worthiness of the Hokies as a résumé builder. In other words, an eight-game sample size against comparable teams rather than a one-off where one mishap can readily snowball.
Bluntly, the Irish are not title contenders yet. The sport’s upper echelon is that far removed from the rest. One needs either a transcendent talent (see: Mayfield, Baker; Murray, Kyler; possibly Grier, Will) or years of challenging at that level to warrant inclusion among contenders considerations. Even with a game-changer at quarterback, which Book has not shown himself to be, the format of the College Football Playoff still tilts the equation toward the winners of its first four renditions. Beating two of them in back-to-back weeks is a task accomplished only if Auburn playing both games at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Notre Dame should beat Virginia Tech. It should win a primetime game against a ranked opponent on the road on national television. It should head into November with dreams daring to persist.
Doing so should not change how optimistic one should be about the direction the Irish are trending. Failing to do so would not mean the program has stalled. No one game dictates things so absolutely.
Things To Learn: Can Notre Dame maintain focus, consistency through hype, success and road atmosphere?
The public perception of Notre Dame could not be much better than it is right now. At 3-0, the Irish were viewed as barely getting by thanks to a defense just good enough to enjoy mediocre wins. A quarterback change and two blowouts later, No. 6 Notre Dame is now discussed as one of the most-likely Playoff entrants and a complete team.
Some of that talk ties to the Irish schedule. Not only is it a much easier slate the rest of the way than was expected in the preseason, but it is also a topic begging to be debated this week, just as Notre Dame (5-0) visits No. 24 Virginia Tech (3-1), arguably its toughest remaining game. Thus, the talk has been more than flattering; it has been much and it has been loud.
“They know if they prepare the right way and eliminate distractions, they are a good football team,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “I am okay with that. We’ve worked hard on that.”
When dealing with 18- to 23-year-olds, it is natural for some of that hype to go their heads. Eliminating distractions is easier said than done. To some degree, though, Kelly does not want Notre Dame to tune it all out. The outside view can reinforce what the locker room is already thinking, enforce focus on the task at hand. If to the right extent — a fine line to toe, to be sure — then that swagger can benefit the Irish.
“I’d rather have a confident football team as long as it is not a cocky and overconfident football team,” Kelly said. “… As long as it is not too far out there, I’d rather have a confident team.”
Maintaining the “consistency in performance” seen against No. 7 Stanford will make that confidence warranted, confidence already showing itself in a quote with language not fit for the dinner table.
For all the applause following the 38-17 victory against the Cardinal, stringing together back-to-back such performances serves as a truer litmus test for the Notre Dame season. Of course, it also includes two ranked opponents typically known for their own consistency. Gauging validity and the appearances of quality opponents tend to go hand-in-hand.
That is where some degree of measured reaction comes in — an unpopular tactic in these hot-take times. A common handicapping mantra is, “No team is as good as its most recent win, and no one is as bad as their most recent loss.” Frankly, the Irish were not as bad as two of their first wins, either.
Applying this to the Hokies supports the argument of this being a genuine ranked opponent, a tough game, Notre Dame’s greatest remaining challenge. (Statistical analyses give a nod to the season finale at USC, but the Trojans could well be knocked out of Pac-12 contention after their next two games and just playing out the string … or firmly in the Pac-12 title game by the time the Irish arrive in Los Angeles and already looking ahead to a rematch with North division winner Stanford.)
Virginia Tech is not as bad as it showed in the 49-35 loss at Old Dominion two weeks ago. Imagine a world where that had not happened, where Hurricane Florence had not given the Hokies an extra week to look past the regional rival, where the young Virginia Tech defense had not lost all semblance of focus … then what would the outlook on this weekend be?
As of the hours before Friday’s sunrise, Notre Dame is favored by 6.5 points. In that hypothetical, might that line be 3.5? Will that Old Dominion-caused change in perception lead to less focus or concern from the Irish?
“If we can’t prepare the right way this week because we’re distracted because everybody’s telling us how great we are, then we’ll be in big trouble,” Kelly said Tuesday. “This team has shown an ability to prepare the right way, a maturity to stay away from the distractions.”
The unavoidable distraction is that of the road environment. The Hokies are not the giant-slayers of Iowa or Auburn when at home, but some things still cannot be denied regarding Lane Stadium:
— It will be much louder than Notre Dame Stadium ever/usually is. — It will not be a welcoming place for the Irish, a first this year if being sincere. — It will be junior quarterback Ian Book’s first road start in front of a real crowd. Larry Fedora’s incompetence reduced last year’s North Carolina showing and Wake Forest’s general considerations of football diminished that atmosphere two weeks ago. — Oh, and has it been mentioned Lane Stadium features an exciting entrance from Virginia Tech that will make it worthwhile to tune into ABC at 8 ET on Saturday even if kickoff will not come for another 21 minutes? It has? Great. Just making sure.
The last time Notre Dame entered a stadium glad to jeer it, Miami temporarily changed the answer to “Is The U back?” The memories of that night are stark and have informed Irish practices for at least seven months, plausibly 11.
“[We] haven’t talked about the Miami situation since we left Miami,” Kelly said. “It’s been much more about environmentally handling the situations that will come before us. We certainly use that situation to create the situations that will come before us.”
To create those situations, Notre Dame turned the speakers at its practice fields up to 115 decibels this week. “Enter Sandman” most certainly played. The offensive line has prepared to work without verbal communications, a greater worry without fifth-year left guard Alex Bars.
“I was public [after Miami] in saying that I don’t think even I handled it the right way in giving them enough information about the situation,” Kelly said. “I can’t be caught off-guard, and maybe I was the one that was caught off-guard because I didn’t prepare them the right way.
“We won’t be caught off-guard going into Lane Stadium.”
Hyped and praised entering a true road game against a team quite-possibly overlooked because of a fluke upset — if the Irish can disregard all those factors and come out of the weekend with bowl eligibility, then few big-picture questions will remain, if any.
A more micro view … blitz pickup may be a concern. Senior running back Dexter Williams has never been good at it. Though Kelly expects junior running back Tony Jones (sprained ankle) to be fully available, that could always change quickly, once again putting the entire onus on Williams.
How he fares in pass protection may be the only hindrance left to Williams’ overall usage after his 161-yard explosion last week.
“I was counting on if we could get eight, 10 (carries) max, we’d be in great shape,” Kelly said of his expectations for Williams last week, when he had 21 rushes. “To his credit, he really worked hard to be in the best possible condition to go in there and impact.
“I don’t think there’s any restrictions in terms of what he could do for us moving forward now.:”
Similarly, how senior Trevor Ruhland fares at left guard will illustrate how Notre Dame’s offensive line will manage without Bars for the second half of the season. Kelly said sophomore Aaron Banks will play Saturday as well.
“He’s a big and athletic kid that has gained confidence in his ability, to put it bluntly,” Kelly said Thursday. “What we like about him most is that he’s adapted well to go from tackle to guard this week. Kind of excited to watch him play.”
As it pertains to Ruhland (on right of top picture), these seven games afford the Irish coaching staff a chance to gauge his fifth-year possibilities. Including four commitments in the recruiting class of 2019 and defensive tackle-turned-offensive guard sophomore Darnell Ewell, Notre Dame will have 16 rostered offensive linemen in 2019 if it offers one more year to Ruhland. The sheer numbers make it something to think twice about before doing, unless he removes any doubt from the equation in the coming weeks.
ON DRUE TRANQUILL The fifth-year linebacker will have to deal with the expected frustrations of a casted broken hand.
“It doesn’t limit his grasp,” Kelly said. “We don’t see any issues. Now, he won’t be able to go out there and grab them with one hand. There are some limitations there, but none to the point where it would not be in our best interest to have him on the field.”
SOME SCORING NUMBERS FOR NO PARTICULAR REASON The math is scribbled on a nearby legal pad. No harm in placing it here for anyone curious.
The Irish averaged 34.2 points last season, the most of the Kelly era. Despite opening with 24-, 24- and 22-point showings this year, they currently average 32.8 points per game.
Notre Dame gave up 21.5 points per game in 2017. It currently ranks tied for No. 26 in the country by allowing only 18.8 points per game this season. If removing any games involving FCS teams, the Irish jump to tied for No. 16 in the nation with LSU (four qualifying FBS games) and Ohio State (five).
And In That Corner … The No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies and Lane Stadium
A backup quarterback transferred in from the Charlie Weis-created debacle known as Kansas, playing in an atmosphere supporting him, a crowd at the least much more formidable than No. 6 Notre Dame is used to.
A defense burned for 632 yards by Old Dominion, but led by a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator.
No. 24 Virginia Tech (3-1) is something of an enigma thus far this season. To help explain the Hokies, we turn to Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
DF: I appreciate you taking some time to educate Notre Dame fans, Mike. Otherwise the only thought in many heads may be, “Virginia Tech lost to Old Dominion. This should be easy.” We will certainly get to that. I know you told me you have been at the Richmond Times-Dispatch since 2012. Have you been on the Hokies beat for that whole stretch?
MB: Yep, started in Feb. 2012, so this is my sixth football season covering the Hokies. In 2016, I started also cover U.Va.
Before diving in to that massive upset of two weeks ago, let’s take care of the proverbial housekeeping. Virginia Tech has lost so many expected defensive contributors over the last few months, keeping track of them from afar is somewhat difficult. Looking through my notes, I have senior cornerback Adonis Alexander, senior nickel back Mook Reynolds and junior college transfer cornerback Jeremy Webb as all gone, and all were possible starters. Then the day after that Old Dominion loss, head coach Justin Fuente dismissed defensive end Trevon Hill, despite Hill’s leading the Hokies in sacks. Am I missing anybody? Have I mischaracterized the importance of any of these losses? Was this all a coincidence? Of these names, I think only Webb’s was injury-related.
That’s a good list. Tech lost three senior starters last year – linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka and cornerbacks Greg Stroman and Brandon Facyson – then had defensive tackle Tim Settle, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Terrell Edmunds leave early for the NFL draft. Alexander wasn’t going to be academically eligible, so he went to the NFL supplemental draft. Reynolds had a drug arrest and was dismissed. Webb, a junior college transfer and the expected replacement for Alexander at corner, injured his Achilles working out his first day on campus. Then the day after the Old Dominion loss, Tech booted Hill.
So, at kickoff Saturday night, the Hokies will be without 10 players who either started last season or were expected to start this year. (Editor’s context: Notre Dame is without six players who fit those parameters, but five were part-time starters at best, if not less this season. No position was left completely bare with the closest spot being the situational nickel back without senior Shaun Crawford.)
Without Hill, how viable is Virginia Tech’s remaining defensive line? Senior tackle Ricky Walker earned third-team All-ACC honors last year, while junior defensive end Houshon Gaines managed 2.5 sacks at Duke last week (splitting that third one with Walker). The Irish offensive line is going to be adjusting this week without fifth-year left guard Alex Bars. Can the Hokies take advantage of that?
The defensive line is the strength of the defense this year, even without Hill. A week ago, in an effort to protect the young secondary that got exploited by Old Dominion, coordinator Bud Foster rushed three and dropped eight players in coverage. Still, Tech was able to get a ton of pressure on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, led by Walker and Gaines.
Foster dubs Walker the “bell cow” of the defense and Gaines is an up-and-coming star. Gaines will be playing with a heavy heart. His mother passed away Monday. Emmanuel Belmar is playing in Hill’s spot, with a trio of redshirt freshmen also rotating in there.
For Tech to be successful against the Irish, the defensive line will have to play well.
Sticking with Virginia Tech’s defense, and looking back at that loss to Old Dominion — the Hokies gave up 632 yards. The offense did its part, scoring 35 points, but Foster’s defense just got gashed. What happened?
In short, everything we predicted might happen in the season opener against Florida State reared its head in Norfolk against the Monarchs two weeks ago. Virginia Tech’s rookie corners got beat one-on-one, losing battles for the ball when passes were in the air. The two rookie inside linebackers got out of their gaps and missed tackles. Whip linebacker Khalil Ladler, playing back at safety in place of Divine Deablo (who is back this week), was not comfortable in that position and struggled.
Maybe most of all, when Foster attempted to make in-game adjustments to combat Old Dominion’s game plan of testing the young corners, his inexperienced defensive personnel struggled to take that coaching on the fly and put it into action. Again, many of us thought this would happen in Tallahassee in the opener, but the Seminoles’ offensive game plan that night never really stressed the defense enough to force in-game adjustments.
By the end of the season, I expect this to be a fairly decent defensive team. It certainly looked dominant against Florida State and very good against Duke. The problem, being so young, is consistency.
Flipping to offense, how is the Hokies offensive line? Notre Dame’s defensive line has come on strong this season, now with 10.5 sacks among 20.5 tackles for loss. It often feels like those numbers do not do proper service to the consistent pressure provided by the front, headlined by senior tackle Jerry Tillery and junior end Khalid Kareem. Will Virginia Tech be able to slow them down?
The offensive line is much improved this season over recent years. It brought back three starters and honestly, the lineup itself has been a week-to-week, sometimes series-to-series, rotation of change. But Tech has the pieces to play well up front. Left tackle is maybe the most interesting spot. Redshirt freshman Silas Dzansi missed last week but is expected back against Notre Dame. True freshman Christian Darrisaw started last week and likely will again, even with Dzansi’s return.
Sixth-year senior Kyle Chung can play – has played – all five positions on the line, so his versatility allows line coach Vance Vice some freedom moving his pieces around.
The results, at least so far, have been mixed. Tech is averaging a respectable but not amazing 4.6 yards per rush. Its allowed eight sacks in four games. This is the best defensive line the Hokies have faced this season and I expect them to have some trouble controlling Notre Dame’s front.
What could be gleaned from junior quarterback Ryan Willis in his start against Duke in place of injured sophomore Josh Jackson? Looking at things like completion percentage and yards per attempt, it takes a logical leap to say Willis is a significant improvement over Jackson in the passing game, but his 332 yards top all but one of Jackson’s 15 single-game efforts, and Willis did it against a strong Devils defense.
Willis, a transfer from Kansas, had big game against Duke, moving the offense with his passing. He threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns and had five different receivers catch passes for more than 24 yards. All that earned him ACC quarterback of the week honors.
Duke didn’t get much pressure on Willis. I expect that to change this week.
Willis might have a stronger arm for deep balls than Jackson. Overall, I’d say there’s not much change for Tech since Jackson broke his leg. Jackson was a steady, productive player behind center, but not a superstar. I expect the same from Willis.
He’s a very good passer and a more-than-capable runner in the sense of getting yards when the yards are there. If he keeps the ball on an RPO play and there’s 12 yards there to gain, he’ll gain them. He won’t turn that into a 65-yard touchdown. Neither would Jackson.
Before getting to some version of a vague prediction, let’s close with the most important question: Is the “Enter Sandman” entrance as enjoyable as it is hyped to be? I have high hopes. Start preparing me now to be let down if need be.
I remember the first time I experienced it, I was still in college at Rutgers, covering a game at Lane Stadium. I was blown away. Over the years, the novelty has worn off some for me – but not when it’s a night game. I expect Saturday night to be one of the times when all the ESPN gushing about what a great venue Lane Stadium is holds up. And yeah, I think you’ll like “Enter Sandman.”
Notre Dame is currently favored by 5.5 points. What do you expect from Saturday night? Have I missed anything notable that may factor in, aside from Frank Beamer’s bronze statue?
Virginia Tech is way better than it looked in the Old Dominion loss and it showed that against Duke last time out. The offense is going to have a fine season, even without Jackson, and the defense is rounding into form, even after losing Hill. I expect the Hokies to end up competing for the ACC Coastal Division title with Miami. (The Hurricanes visit Blacksburg on Nov. 17.)
That said, I don’t expect them to be able to compete with Notre Dame on Saturday night. I expect a decent game in the first half, as the team’s feel each other out. But I expect the Irish to exploit mistakes by Tech’s defense in the second half as young players again struggle with in-game adjustments.
I have Notre Dame winning this game by a touchdown.
Just how good is Virginia Tech’s run defense? A comparison to two other Notre Dame opponents
While waiting for Ian Book and Dexter Williams to meet with the media following Notre Dame’s 38-17 win over No. 7 Stanford on Saturday, another reporter paused our conversation to ask me, “You’re still not convinced, are you?”
I do not remember what I said to spark the question, but it was an accurate assessment of the meanderings of my mind.
“Can they do it against a good run defense?” I replied. “Will they face a good run defense?”
That question has knocked around in my head since. Digging through the numbers, the answer to the latter wondering is very clearly, “Yes, the No. 6 Irish will face a good run defense this very weekend at No. 24 Virginia Tech.”
The former pondering could hold the lead in this space’s weekly “Things To Learn” piece, but it warrants a standalone spot. That is how vital Notre Dame succeeding on the ground Saturday (8 ET; ABC) will be to keeping alive Irish Playoff hopes.
To offer context, let’s compare the Hokies (3-1) to Michigan’s and Stanford’s defenses, Notre Dame’s two biggest wins to date. All numbers have been adjusted to not include sacks, contrary to the most inane of NCAA stat-keeping practices.
Virginia Tech: 3.59 yards per attempt; 103.25 yards per game; 28.75 attempts per game. Michigan: 3.00 yards per attempt; 109.8 yards per game; 36.6 attempts per game. Stanford: 4.76 yards per attempt; 175.0 yards per game; 36.8 attempts per game.
The Irish skewed some of the Wolverines’ and Cardinal’s numbers, though, the latter in particular. Taking 53 carries for 282 yards will do that. To a lesser but similar extent, the egg the Hokies laid two weeks ago at Old Dominion diminished some of their figures, even if the Monarchs had only 31 rushes for 156 yards.
If removing each of those losses from the equations …
Virginia Tech: 2.95 yards per attempt; 85.67 yards per game; 28.0 attempts per game. Michigan: 2.89 yards per attempt; 99.75 yards per game; 34.5 attempts per game. Stanford: 4.53 yards per attempt; 148.25 yards per game; 32.75 attempts per game.
These numbers make two things very clear: The Cardinal run defense is not what one expects it to be under head coach David Shaw. And the Hokies run defense is much, much better than that.
Even if wanting to argue Virginia Tech and defensive coordinator Bud Foster have built these numbers on inferior competition, bolstered by facing William & Mary and the offensive line-inept Florida State, consider last weekend. The Hokies faced No. 22 Duke, who to that point had averaged 5.24 yards per rush and 226.75 yards per game, numbers earned primarily against pertinent opponents. Virginia Tech held the Blue Devils to 93 yards on 33 rushes, a 2.82 average.
The Hokies’ run defense is comparable to the Wolverines’, and Notre Dame had success running against them, right? Well, sort of. Obviously, the Irish offense of the last two weeks hardly belongs in any comparison to the one seen in the opener, both due to the quarterback change and due to the return of senior running back Williams. That said, Notre Dame’s running backs took 26 carries for all of 77 yards against Michigan. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush used 17 to gain 77 of his own.
Without sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong (knee infection) and junior running back Tony Jones hobbled by a sprained ankle, the Irish ground attack was already going to be a question mark this weekend. That reduced backfield will also be facing its toughest challenge of the season at Lane Stadium. If it succeeds, this skeptic will be convinced.
Without its best offensive lineman, No.6 Notre Dame faces the best run D on its schedule in Virginia Tech
The season-ending injury to fifth-year Alex Bars obviously hinders No. 6 Notre Dame’s offensive line at left guard, but it also may lead to reduced play at left tackle. Bars moved to left guard from right guard in the spring specifically to line up next to junior Liam Eichenberg, a three-year starter and captain providing an experienced crutch for a first-year starter to lean on.
Eichenberg was to have that help for a full season, not just five weeks.
“I’d rather have Alex Bars next to him,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday when asked if Eichenberg is ready to handle the position without his usual linemate. “[Eichenberg] certainly has progressed each and every week that he has gotten more snaps. We knew that would be the case.”
If there is any solace to the situation, it surprisingly comes in the form of Notre Dame’s limited offensive depth. Only one reserve lineman can boast much experience — and even that is in terms of one career start and many years working as a backup center — but that reserve is indeed a backup guard these days. In fact, senior Trevor Ruhland’s years of working at center in practice should help him step right into Bars’ stead alongside Eichenberg.
“His bones have been made by playing center,” Kelly said. “By nature, he’s had to be that kind of player, one that has to communicate, one that has to call out fronts.”
By no means is losing Bars anything but unfortunate — in many regards, the midseason adjustments will compare to and arguably be tougher to manage than those needed in the spring and preseason to replace last year’s left-side All-American duo — but Ruhland is just a week removed from starting and playing an entire game at left guard while junior Tommy Kraemer recovered from an ankle injury. Ruhland also played plenty against No. 7 Stanford once Bars went down.
“It makes for a pretty good situation where you can plug him in,” Kelly said. “That’s kind of how he’s been coached and taught, so he does a really good job of that.
“When we put him in against Wake Forest, it was extremely seamless. In that situation, we expect the same.”
The Irish will need that performance from both Eichenberg and Ruhland this weekend at No. 24 Virginia Tech (8 ET; ABC). To borrow a line from The Athletic’s Andy Bitter, who was borrowing from the legendary Mark Twain quip, “The reports of Virginia Tech’s demise were greatly exaggerated.” Especially as they pertained to the Hokies defense. Against No. 22 Duke, Virginia Tech (3-1) allowed just 2.0 yards per rush, managed three sacks and held the Devils to only 4-of-16 on third downs. The debacle two weeks ago at Old Dominion was the anomaly, not a data point from which to start a new trend.
“[Hokies defensive coordinator Bud] Foster has earned that respect over his career and what he’s been able to do,” Kelly said. “He can do about everything from a defensive standpoint.”
Kelly highlighted senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker and junior defensive end Houshun Gaines, the duo which combined for those three sacks against Duke.
“They run to the football. They’re athletic and they play really hard,” Kelly said.
Walker and Gaines lead a defense that allows 2.65 yards per carry, good for No. 7 in the country, and 84 rushing yards per game, ranked No. 4. Removing the loss at Old Dominion from the numbers, the Hokies have given up 2.14 yards per attempt and 66.33 per game in their three wins. For context, Michigan allows 2.37 yards per rush and 86.40 per game, including Notre Dame’s 132 rushing yards on 47 carries, a 2.8-yard average.
In other words, Ruhland will be needed and Eichenberg cannot noticeably drop off if the Irish are to maintain the offensive success found in the last two weeks.
ON DEXTER WILLIAMS’ RETURN Some things are better offered without further explanation or addition. This may be one of them.
Kelly was asked about senior running back Dexter Williams and his relationship with his mother, who moved from Orlando, Fla., to live with Williams for much of the season to help focus through his four-week suspension.
“She’s the matriarch of that family,” Kelly said. “I remember recruiting Dexter, and Dexter’s home was kind of a safe sanctuary for all the kids in the neighborhood. So she would have, I know when I visited that home, 10-15 kids in that home, just because it was a safe sanctuary. She was the matriarch of that neighborhood.
“So there’s a very strong relationship there. If I have ever had a problem, I just call her and it gets fixed like that. There’s no debating when it comes to his response to his mother.
“Certainly she’s going through a difficult time right now, but she’s very strong and inspirational to Dexter. His fight to get back to where he is was certainly personal, but family had something to do with it, as well.”
JONES’ ANKLE, KAREEM’S ANKLE With Dexter Williams back in the fold, Notre Dame may be able to manage without junior running back Tony Jones, but it would rather not need to. Kelly said Jones’ ankle sprain responded well in the first few days of the week.
“He’s probably better than we at first indicated or thought. … He’s in a really good position to get after it today in an aggressive manner on a Tuesday. Better than had been forecasted.”
Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem will have to continue playing through such an injury. Each and every week, Kareem has needed to be helped off the field at some point. A balky ankle clearly slowing him, despite his success thus far this season. With the bye week a fortnight away but sandwiched by two opponents expected to be less formidable than the Hokies or even Northwestern, Kareem may be able to get some time off if he can grit his teeth through this week.
“The bye week would be good for him,” Kelly said. “But he’s a tough kid. He’ll come back out and he is going to practice hard even if he’s a little dinged up.”