Where Notre Dame was, is and will need to be vs. Clemson: Defensive backs

By Douglas FarmerDec 18, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Losing senior nickel back Shaun Crawford in August both underscored Notre Dame’s greatest strength and exposed a to-be-discovered weakness. With Crawford, the secondary had no discernible hole, especially if the safeties had improved upon their strong 2017, a marked jump from a poor 2016.

Without Crawford, the Irish still had an All-American cornerback, an up-comer opposite him and two safeties expected to be ballhawks, if without proof. The secondary remained a strength, just not one as impenetrable as it could have been.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Even without Crawford, who tore his ACL just four days before the opener, the Irish defensive backfield looked well-set entering the season. Highly-touted freshmen Houston Griffith and Derrik Allen could conceivably offer safety depth beyond the questions of junior Devin Studstill, while junior Donte Vaughn had shown enough in the past to be considered a strong option as a third cornerback. If not a plethora of riches, it certainly looked like more than Notre Dame had enjoyed in the secondary in some time.

Without Crawford, either Griffith or senior Nick Coleman (pictured above) could fill in at nickel back. It is hard to remember halfway through December, but there was a moment in August when Coleman looked like the presumptive starter at safety, theoretically alongside junior Alohi Gilman. Then his up-and-down career took another turn, in part due to junior Jalen Elliott stepping up. Crawford’s injury presented Coleman with one last opportunity.

“Nick Coleman will move into that position that he was playing in our light package,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said two days after Crawford’s third season-ending injury in his career. “Houston Griffith will play there as well, so we’ll use two players to take up the slack at that particular position.”

If the safeties played well, a question mark at nickel back could be managed. Entering the season, that “if” still very much needed to be mentioned, given how long it had been since a Notre Dame safety made a play on the ball in the air.

Alohi Gilman (left) and Jalen Elliott. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
The safeties played well. Obviously so did Love, earning consensus first-team All-American honors, and junior Troy Pride did, as well, aside from a few moments of absent-minded effort immediately before and after the October off week, at least some of which could be attributed to a bum ankle.

But those safeties, they played excellently. They picked up the slack when Griffith got turned around, Coleman got beat, and freshman TaRiq Bracy just was not ready. Those nickel concerns exist and cannot be denied, but they did not manifest into more than some pinpoint USC yardage because Gilman and Elliott manned the back line, intercepted a combined six passes and were rarely out of position.

Gilman, in particular, became a leader both in action and in voice.

“When you put him on that football field, it’s a different guy. That’s his office,” Kelly said in mid-November. “That’s where he goes to work. When he crosses that line, it’s a different person.

“When I say ‘infectious,’ when he’s on the football field, his personality comes out, his love for the game, his energy, his passion starts to affect others who may not be that same personality on the field.”

Whereas Elliott had not always been an aggressive player in his first two seasons, putting Gilman alongside him changed that. Entering 2018, absolutely nobody would have expected Elliott to lead the Irish in takeaways.

“Jalen in the locker room is high energy, but he wasn’t playing fast, he wasn’t playing with great energy,” Kelly said. “You team him up with [Gilman], … that pair really works well together.

“Alohi brings a lot of energy. Jalen is playing so much faster and so much more free out there.”

Alohi Gilman: 76 tackles with 3 for loss; three pass breakups with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Jalen Elliott: 63 tackles with 1 for loss and half a sack; six pass breakups with four interceptions and one forced fumble.
Julian Love: 61 tackles with 3 for loss; 15 pass breakups with one interception and three fumbles recovered.
Troy Pride: 45 tackles with 1.5 for loss; nine pass breakups with two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.
TaRiq Bracy: 18 tackles with one forced fumble.
Nick Coleman: 14 tackles with one interception and four pass breakups.
Houston Griffith: 14 tackles with two pass breakups.
Nicco Fertitta: 12 tackles.

WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON
Peak efficiency. Error-free coverage. Continued aggressive instincts. It is a lot to ask.

The Tigers have a balanced passing attack, one boasting four dangerous receivers. Just consider this distribution:
Tee Higgins: 52 receptions for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns; 15.4 yards per catch.
Amari Rodgers: 47 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns; 11.0 yards per catch.
Hunter Renfrow: 43 receptions for 472 yards and one touchdown; 11.0 yards per catch.
Justyn Ross: 34 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns; 20.6 yards per catch.

Clemson will force the Irish into their nickel package and sometimes their dime. At the least, Coleman will be needed, perhaps Griffith or Bracy, as well. Letting the Tigers slice-and-dice their way through the defense a la USC for most of the first half will not be acceptable; coming back from a two-possession deficit will be a much taller task against the No. 2 defense in the country.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE
Possibly sans Love, but not much else. Sure, losing Coleman is more than nothing, but a year of development for Griffith should salve that loss. A year of development for Bracy will not get him to Love’s level, and perhaps not to Pride’s.

The good news for the Irish? Gilman and Elliott will be back, and another year of confidence between those two could go a long way.

As it pertains to Crawford, expect him back, albeit likely slowed, at least through September.

Notre Dame’s 2017 Signing Day, now sophomores, set up 2018’s Playoff run

By Douglas FarmerDec 18, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
Notre Dame’s turnaround from its 2016 debacle to a 2018 Playoff berth has been credited in part to Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s reinvention, to director of athletics Jack Swarbrick’s patience two years ago, to this season’s quarterback change after a month and the offensive outburst it sparked. They all deserve pieces of that applause.

So, too, do the current sophomores, a class that came together under one coaching staff and still signed with a new one in place, a class that hardly wavered from wanting to go to Notre Dame despite a season too ripe with missteps to be forgotten, and a class critical to this unbeaten run.

Of a signed class of 21, 15 committed long before that February’s National Signing Day, and they were so low-maintenance, Kelly felt obligated to thank them.

“We couldn’t be where we are today unless we had 15 student-athletes that were committed to Notre Dame from the start to the finish,” Kelly said back in February 2017. “Really during a very difficult season, this group of 15 really had to endure the things that would occur out there in recruiting. Other schools reminding them about a very difficult season that we had.

“Then there was them sticking together because of why they wanted to come to Notre Dame.”

That allowed Kelly to focus on putting together this staff that has led the way to a 22-3 record since. In came offensive coordinator Chip Long, his receivers coach Del Alexander; Kelly hired defensive coordinator Mike Elko, along with his protege and linebackers coach Clark Lea. Special teams coordinator and west coast recruiter extraordinaire Brian Polian returned to South Bend.

It is over-the-top to presume Kelly could make those hires only because the recruits were minding themselves, but it is equally presumptuous to write off the impact entirely.

“This class is about the 15 that really stuck together, giving myself an opportunity to reconstitute our staff, put our staff together, get back out on the road after the dead period, and finish it out really strong,” Kelly said.

For the most part, the class of 2017 hardly affected that season outside of waiting for the coaches to get to the Gug. Robert Hainsey started at right tackle, but if he was not around, it simply would have meant then-sophomore Tommy Kraemer handled all the duties instead of just half of them. Two defensive tackles provided depth up the middle, rather than leaving the Irish to rely on less-talented upperclassmen. And that was about it.

But already, this class held 2018 together. Now a two-year starter, Hainsey was joined on the line by left guard Aaron Banks when a possible All-American tore his ACL. One of those defensive tackles, Kurt Hinish (pictured at top), was needed even more when the other, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, broke his foot in the opener. Imagining the Irish offense in September without running back Jafar Armstrong is to ponder a very possible 2-1 start, if not the inverse of that.

Notre Dame desperately needed sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong to start the season and spur the offense while senior Dexter Williams served an unspoken suspension. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Those latter two names joined the class long after those core 15. A week before National Signing Day, Armstrong de-committed from Missouri and pledged to Notre Dame a day later. Tagovailoa-Amosa waited until the afternoon of the day in question. Toss in possible 2019 starting linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath’s late flip from Cal and a theme will present itself.

Long and Alexander tracked down Armstrong. Polian and his Hawaiian track record pulled in Tagovailoa-Amosa. Elko and Lea had long wanted Genmark Heath, just changing their recruiting pitch from Wake Forest to Notre Dame.

This was a change for Kelly, for any Irish coach, really. Tomorrow’s expected 21 signees have been set for awhile. Finding half a dozen prospects as the cycle’s clock dwindles is not something Notre Dame usually needs to do. A 4-8 season and a coaching staff turnover made it a necessity, one those coaches pulled off.

“It was a bit of a different perspective for us,” Kelly said. “I don’t necessarily want to make a habit of pulling our commits. We’d like to do our own work, but these were the right fits for us, as well. We went after guys that we felt fit at Notre Dame, and it worked out pretty good for us.”

Indeed it has. While not all are hits — three of those 21 are already no longer on the Irish roster, and a few more are likely to follow this offseason — that is part of the speculative process. Some gave Notre Dame what it needed this year as sophomores, Armstrong and Banks in their first seasons of eligibility. Others will join Genmark Heath as next year’s keys, namely tight ends Cole Kmet and Brock Wright; perhaps receiver Michael Young, as well, pending some NFL decisions from upperclassmen.

Too often immediate results are wanted. Waiting a year to influence a season and two years to start is how these things usually go. It is literally the design of a college roster’s construction. That “usually” becomes less probable when thinking about following 4-8 seasons and wholesale changes, which may be the real exception of these sophomores. They hung in and believed in Kelly and Notre Dame, providing short-term depth and long-term quality.

Tomorrow’s signees are likely to follow that general timeline. For the most part, their day will come in 2020.

Where Notre Dame was, is and will need to be vs. Clemson: Linebackers

By Douglas FarmerDec 17, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
4 Comments
4 Comments

A dozen wins, 11 months and a Playoff berth have clouded how different Notre Dame’s defense — and thus, season — could have looked if not for two separate decisions made by Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney following the 2017 season. More accurately speaking, Tranquill announced his intention to return 53 weeks ago, at last year’s postseason awards banquet, but Coney’s clincher did not come until January.

At that point, the Irish defense knew it had two linchpins to rely on in the middle. Playing through injury and fatigue — as much credit as Tranquill gets and deserves for fighting his way onto the field despite a myriad of maladies, Coney should get just as much for surviving a season sans suitable substitute — they led Notre Dame’s defense. Thinking of going through 2018 with both pursuing NFL dreams instead should induce an Irish shudder.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Tranquill’s move inside to Buck linebacker created the unavoidable consequence of moving the only question mark at this position outside to rover. Tranquill and Coney both played well in 2017, there were no concerns about them on the inside in 2018. If they developed further — particularly Coney in pass coverage — all the better for the Irish.

The same could not be said for senior Asmar Bilal, in large part because he had not yet gotten much run. Be it a failure to grasp the playbook, not turning instincts into reality, or a stacked depth chart — or a combination of all of the above — Bilal had not made any distinct impressions before this season. His 18 tackles last year were anonymous enough, one could have been forgiven for thinking freshman Shayne Simon might usurp Bilal at rover this year; the two had made about the same number of big plays in an Irish uniform to date.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
But Bilal has instead emerged. He is not the realized talent that Coney and Tranquill are, but he has certainly flashed this season. Once on the field, Bilal eradicated those concerns.

“Those instincts sometimes require repetition. Real, live repetition,” head coach Brian Kelly said after Bilal began the season with 25 tackles in the first five games, handling coverage duties along the way. “The more he plays, he sees things better, and he is a gifted athlete.

“He had always been, but a little bit slower in reacting. He’s now closing that reaction time down with much more instinctive movements. That’s just attributed to playing time and a young player getting more reps is starting to show the skill set that he has.”

With Bilal, Notre Dame does not worry about its base set.

Te’von Coney: 107 tackles with 9 for loss including 3.5 sacks; four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Drue Tranquill: 75 games with 9 for loss including 3.5 sacks; three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Asmar Bilal: 46 tackles with 3 for loss; one pass breakup.
Jordan Genmark Heath: 14 tackles.
Bo Bauer: 10 tackles.
Jonathan Jones: 6 tackles with one for loss.
Shayne Simon: 4 tackles with a half for loss; one pass breakup.

WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON
More of the same from a refreshed Coney and a recovered Tranquill and, through little fault of his own, perhaps a little bit less of Bilal.

No one would expect Bilal to easily cover a genuine slot receiver. As USC peppered the Irish defense with the short game, both Bilal and Tranquill struggled in that regard when the Trojans could get them matched up on Amon-Ra St. Brown or Michael Pittman. Notre Dame’s struggles at nickel back forced defensive coordinator Clark Lea into those situations.

Less of Bilal would mean more of senior Nick Coleman, which will be best for the Irish defense against Clemson’s array of receivers, namely Hunter Renfrow.

“We like what Nick Coleman has done; he closed the season really well, playing well,” Kelly said Saturday. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve gotten some situational work done, [and] Nick Coleman has really claimed that position by virtue of his play in November.”

WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE
Inexperienced, though with plenty of talent on hand to throw at the problem until someone separates from the rest.

There is no other way to put it. Losing Coney and Tranquill will leave a huge hole for Lea to fill. Bilal will likely follow Tranquill’s move from a year ago and head inside, splitting the huge hole into two smaller ones, half on each side of Bilal.

That could lead to Simon and classmate Jack Lamb (or Bo Bauer or any of a few incoming options) getting a chance early in their careers. Continued development could put current sophomore and former safety Jordan Genmark Heath into the starting discussion. Otherwise, expect current junior Jonathan Jones to serve as a stopgap.

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame looks ahead this week to 2019, while still readying for Clemson

By Douglas FarmerDec 17, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
4 Comments
4 Comments

Notre Dame’s focus will not stray much from Clemson, but if there is any week this month where some attention is paid elsewhere, it is this one. The 72-hour early signing period begins Wednesday morning, meaning questions about 2019 and future roster construction are only natural.

As for the No. 3 Irish, they took to the field Saturday for a 60-play scrimmage, per head coach Brian Kelly, beginning a transition from “a lot of technique work” into Tigers-specific thoughts.

Even in that pseudo-spring practice, Kelly saw a difference from Jafar Armstrong compared to how the sophomore running back looked throughout the season’s second half. With senior Dexter Williams sidelined through the first four weeks of the year, Armstrong racked up 332 total yards with five touchdowns. Then a knee infection shut him down for three games and a sprained ankle suffered in his first game back limited his effectiveness in November.

Armstrong totaled 80 yards in the last four games, including none through the air.

“Every time it seemed that we turned a corner, something would put him back,” Kelly said Saturday. “I think this is the first time that we’ve seen him …  He’ll get a ton of work today, and we think he’s back to where he was earlier in the season.”

Notre Dame hopes so, because with or without Armstrong, offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to run the ball. Despite Clemson having the country’s best run defense, one fronted by three defensive linemen earning about every accolade and praise possible, Long will undoubtedly remain committed to the ground game.

“It starts with physicality over finesse,” Kelly said of Long’s play calling. “Essentially, he knows that we have to start with a tight end on the field, somebody that can help us in the run game, and our offense will start with the run game.

“Everything can be built off of that. … And then [Long] is really good at being patient and probing, and he will stick to what his plan is.”

The Irish averaged 38.3 genuine rush attempts per game this season, only twice falling below 30 (28 at Virginia Tech; 26 at USC). Clemson opponents, meanwhile, averaged 35.2 genuine rush attempts per game, with a full half dozen failing to break 30, low-lighted by Syracuse’s 25 attempts and South Carolina’s 22. Remove two triple-option opponents from the mix and that season-long average falls to 33.5.

Tigers foes gave up running the ball because Clemson shut that part of the game down. Long will not give in as quickly.

Now then, to some forward-looking questions …

Who is leaving for the NFL, another team, etc.? — nmmargie

Being in the Playoff makes this a tougher question to answer at this point than it usually is. There simply is no discussion of it publicly and only a touch of it behind closed doors. No one is going to express an intention to leave before the postseason run ends. Simple as that. Well, except senior tight end Alizé Mack. He has already committed to playing in the Senior Bowl, but that was as much about securing that slot as anything else.

Of the rest with eligibility remaining, five seem to have NFL decisions to ponder: junior defensive ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, junior cornerback Julian Love, junior receiver Chase Claypool and senior receiver Miles Boykin.

How Notre Dame fares in two weeks could dictate some of those decisions. Further speculation requires a reach in logic.

As for those likely to transfer, this space does not comment on that in any form of a guessing game. Looking at an updated depth chart, though, the Irish will have 92 players expected for August if all 21 current commitments sign this week. Players are going to leave. (That 92 includes all five of those wondering about the NFL, so that can start the necessary trimming. It does not include senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush; it is that certain he transfers elsewhere as a graduate student.)

Notre Dame will not need 13 receivers, 14 linebackers or 16 defensive backs. Expect some of the attrition to come from those overloaded positions, with perhaps a player on each line also heading out.

The return of defensive tackle Jerry Tillery last offseason keyed much of Notre Dame’s unbeaten run. In a similar way, end Khalid Kareem (pictured) could hold the keys to next year. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With next year including games at Georgia and at Michigan, what is the team going to look like? I’m not too worried about the offense — quite a few skill players and OL returning to help make the transition. But the defense loses the middle — Bonner, Tillery, Tranquill, Coney for sure, maybe Love as well. How do you think we will fare with an Irish reload? — Gary H.

This is tough to answer until those NFL decisions are made. Primarily, if both Kareem and Okwara return, the defense should be just fine. If Love joins them, it will have the makings of another dominant unit.

Kareem, specifically, gives the Irish front some flexibility. He can play inside on most downs, putting Okwara and junior Daelin Hayes at the ends. The litany of capable, but young, defensive tackles can rotate through alongside and in place of Kareem. That theoretical line would serve just fine and make up for some immediate inexperience at linebacker.

Lose Kareem and/or Okwara and this becomes more of a concern. Check back Jan. 15.

Speaking of linebacker, though, expect Asmar Bilal to move inside for his final season, offering some physicality and experience there while Shayne Simon gets his turn at rover.

Assuming Shaun Crawford comes back healthy and ready to play next year, who gets the short stick of playing time in the secondary? Assuming Julian Love comes back, you return everybody except Coleman. Will we not see Bracy or Griffith as much, both really talented guys? What about Derrik Allen, who came in as a pretty high recruit from Georgia? Seems like Kelly also likes Paul Moala. Obviously a good problem to have, but an interesting talking point, nonetheless. — Thomas W.

Well, it may be wishful thinking to assume Love comes back. That is not to say he won’t, but it is to say it seems more likely he heads to the NFL.

It is also wishful thinking to assume Crawford returns healthy. Yes, barring a setback he will be cleared during the summer. But this ACL tear was Crawford’s third major injury. His quickness has diminished with each, and that is unlikely to be restored by August. Crawford should be in a position to contribute, but that may need to be in even more of a part-time role than before. Perhaps he splits nickel back reps with current freshman Houston Griffith and current freshman TaRiq Bracy fills in where Love leaves off.

As for Allen, there does not need to be a rush to get a player on the field just because they arrive highly-touted. As often as not, not doing so speaks positively of those already around (current juniors Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman) more than it does negatively of the young presumed star. Elliott will be out of eligibility after 2019, and Gilman transferred to Notre Dame specifically because he wants to play in the NFL; he may be gone, as well. There is no need for Allen to be impatient, a route to playing time is clear.

And when Kelly is high on Moala, that is more about special teams. Don’t expect too much from him in the secondary next season, if anything.

Playing time exists for those that need it and deserve it. Even if Love returns, this year has shown how quickly a Bracy can be needed. One injury, one underperforming starter, and in he goes.

Where Notre Dame was, is and will need to be vs. Clemson: Defensive line

By Douglas FarmerDec 15, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
14 Comments
14 Comments

The biggest difference between Notre Dame reaching the College Football Playoff this season and finishing 2-2 in November a year ago is not its improved quarterback play; Alabama remained in title contention for years before finding a worthwhile quarterback. It is not the influx of playmaking at safety; questionable safety play has not prevented Clemson from making a run this year.

The biggest difference is a dynamic, physical defensive line. It was a good one in 2017, but it was not as deep or as dangerous as it has shown to be this season. To have such development at the most important position in college football, well, that’s how you get to 12-0.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
By no means was little expected of this defensive line. It returned every piece from a year ago but for part-time starters Andrew Trumbetti and Jay Hayes, and even if he had not transferred, Hayes would have been a rotation player at the most this season. Such was the obvious development of junior end Khalid Kareem. Even in the preseason, it was clear the line was genuinely two-deep, and the starters were of top-tier quality.

If they played to those abilities, then envisioning an unbeaten run from the Irish made more sense. And Jerry Tillery has. Kareem has. Julian Okwara has.

A parlor game of sorts has emerged as they have met expectations — combining for 23.5 sacks and innumerable quarterback hurries counts as meeting expectations. Who first realized how good this defensive line could be? Back in August, position coach Mike Elston raised a few eyebrows by claiming it would be better than 2012’s. Head coach Brian Kelly argued last week those thoughts may have first arose in the spring.

“We had probably an inclination in the spring that was coming together,” Kelly said. “Their offseason work gave us a good indication that we had some things that were going to continue on that same path. We saw some real good signs.

“You could see the percolation of those guys. You were seeing Khalid kind of start to show himself last year late and then in the spring Julian to start to show himself. … Maybe you have to strain a little to see it, but from the inside we could start to see that stuff come together.”

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
That all presents like none of this has been a surprise. Okwara has been. He was expected to be good. He has, at points, been SEC-esque. (The at points qualifier prevents that from being hyperbolic.)

Tillery slowed in November. The opening-week loss of sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa put an undue amount of stress on Tillery’s legs. Freshman Jayson Ademilola eventually picked up some of those snaps, but only a small amount and only as the season progressed. Tillery carried a significant load this year, and presuming this month restores some life to his limbs, he could return to September’s form come Dec. 29.

Kareem fought a sprained ankle all season, one that will likely heal this month. Hayes dealt with a shoulder stinger that kept him out of one game and apparently limited him in a few more.

These nicks are where the depth kept the Irish in the Playoff chase all season. Yet, well, this gets ahead of ourselves. So first, the pertinent stats:

Khalid Kareem: 39 tackles with 10 for loss including 4.5 sacks; 5 pass breakups, one forced fumble.
Julian Okwara: 37 tackles with 11.5 for loss including 7 sacks; one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble.
Jerry Tillery: 30 tackles with 10.5 for loss including 8 sacks; three forced fumbles.
Daelin Hayes: 29 tackles with 4.5 for loss including 2 sacks; one pass breakup, one fumble recovery.
Jonathan Bonner: 20 tackles.
Ade Ogundeji: 20 tackles with 2 for loss including half a sack; one pass breakup, one forced fumble.
Jayson Ademilola: 17 tackles with one-half for a loss.
Kurt Hinish: 12 tackles with 2 for loss including 1.5 sacks.
Jamir Jones: 11 tackles with one for loss; one fumble recovery.

WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON
Those four to play well and those four in particular. The alignment of Okwara – Tillery – Kareem – Hayes was the package Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea trotted out on any given passing down. As an example, think back to the Pittsburgh game. Notre Dame managed just one sack: It came on the Panthers’ last gasp when Kareem broke through the line seemingly untouched.

He did so because the offensive line was spun by a stunt from Hayes.

That package offers four genuine pass-rushers. The argument could be made Tillery is the least of the bunch in that regard, and he led Notre Dame in sacks this season.

If those four get extended run against the Tigers that means two things: Clemson’s run game — ranked No. 8 by advanced metrics, the best the Irish have faced this season — has been kept somewhat in check; and thus, Lea’s pressure packages may have a chance to frazzle freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE
Losing both Tillery and Bonner will sap this unit of quite a bit. Even if not often noticed, Bonner handles his role well enough to allow the rest of the line to shine. Replacing them will fall to Tagovailoa-Amosa and fellow sophomore Kurt Hinish with assists from Ademilola and fellow freshman Ja’Mion Franklin.

Otherwise, this could again be a vaunted unit, especially if both Okwara and Kareem return for their final seasons of eligibility. Consider that likely but not quite a foregone conclusion.