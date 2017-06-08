Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 71 Alex Bars, offensive lineman

By Douglas FarmerJun 8, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Senior with two years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: If someone were to clone Bars, he would start at both right-side offensive line positions. Without that controversial leap forward in technology, he is set to start at right guard with fifth-year senior Hunter Bivin backing him up, though Bivin provides that support across much of the line.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Bars committed to Notre Dame early, turning down offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and many other perennial college football powers. An Under Armour All-American, rivals.com named Bars the No. 4 player in Tennessee, the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 98 overall prospect.

CAREER TO DATE
Bars preserved a year of eligibility in 2014 before beginning 2015 as the primary backup to four of the five offensive line positions (not at center). He saw action in four games in that role before stepping in for an injured [now-senior] Quenton Nelson as the starting left guard. Two games later, Bars broke his ankle, ending his season in October.

Last year, Bars started all 12 games at right tackle. This spring, he moved inside to right guard to make space for either of the sophomore duo of Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg.

QUOTE(S)
Irish coach Brian Kelly did allow during spring practice it is within the realm of possibility Bars takes over at right tackle.

“We would prefer to get him in at the guard position,” Kelly said in March. “But we know he can play the [right tackle] position.”

That same week, Kelly described the right guard spot as “firmly established” thanks to Bars.

“Alex Bars is going to be the right guard,” Kelly said. “I don’t see that there’s going to be any real change there. He was a starter for us last year.”

In April, Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand praised Bars’ progress at his new position, while also acknowledging his known skill for the right tackle spot.

“Alex could be good at both,” Hiestand said. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to say [right guard is] his best position, but he’s really learning guard and doing well right now. That’s what’s best for us.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I assume a healthy, strong season from Bars. I think the time working inside could help him in the running game, while his athleticism should make pass blocking feel natural, especially with great length and feet.

“Of course, he’s still a first-year starter. Expecting a year like Quenton Nelson or [now fifth-year senior left tackle] Mike McGlinchey had might be too much, but there’s no reason not to set a similar bar. From the moment Bars stepped foot on campus, Kelly knew he had a special player.

“Hunter Bivin can play tackle in a pinch. Freshman Tommy Kraemer might be able to as well. But for the Irish to have their best offensive line, they need Bars to anchor the right side. I expect him to do so in 2016.”

2017 OUTLOOK
The last sentence of Hiestand’s above quote sums up the dichotomy of Bars’ coming season. Tackle might be his better position personally, but Bars playing at right guard is “what’s best for us.” One way or another, Bars and either Kraemer or Eichenberg will make up the right side of the line. Bars is more established at both right guard and right tackle than either sophomore, but the gap between him and the better of the two at tackle is less than it is at guard, so the greater sum includes Bars at guard.

At least, that is the theory. Whether it is utilized in practice will depend on how Kraemer and/or Eichenberg performs in fall camp. The best-case scenario sees that theory realized, in no small part because it would allow Bars to excel a bit more in run blocking, the area of the game where he is at his best.

If he has to move outside to tackle, that figures to be a slight step backward for the Irish line as a whole. Hiestand has always shown a distinct preference for finding the best five-man unit, not for placing linemen where they perform best individually.

DOWN THE ROAD
On some level, one wonders if the insistence on moving Bars to guard is also an attempt to find tackle depth for 2018, when McGlinchey is enjoying the perks of being an early-round NFL Draft pick. Bars has proven he can play tackle. Hiestand probably hopes for someone else to also prove that in the near future, so he has enough experienced options to fill the line in 2018 if no new arrivals step forward.

Even if that stray thought does have some validity, Bars has shown before he can excel at guard. Frankly, his physical gifts set him up well for any of the four tackle or guard positions. That versatility combined with his size bodes well for NFL conversations following the 2018 season.

INJURIES
No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career end by medical hardship

Notre Dame TE Tyler Luatua’s career ended by medical hardship

By Douglas FarmerJun 7, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

Senior tight end Tyler Luatua’s football career has come to an abrupt end. Irish coach Brian Kelly announced a medical hardship will prevent Luatua from continuing to play, though he will remain enrolled at Notre Dame on scholarship as he pursues a degree.

“It’s always a difficult decision for a player to step away from football,” Kelly said. “Most importantly, Tyler will still have an opportunity to earn his degree from the University.”

In the case of a medical waiver, the scholarship no longer counts against the NCAA limit of 85, putting Notre Dame now at 83 scholarship players by rough math.

Luatua appeared in all 12 games last season, though largely on special teams. Before last spring’s practices, he briefly publicly entertained a transfer to BYU, before changing his mind in time for Kelly and the Irish to accept him back onto the roster.

This spring early-enrolled freshman Brock Wright appeared to pass Luatua on the depth chart, partly due to the latter’s limitations in the passing game. With Wright ahead of him, Luatua was, at best, the fifth tight end in offensive coordinator Chip Long’s scheme.

Nonetheless, it is never a happy ending when medical reasons truncate a passion.

No. 13
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 ½, 260 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Senior with only 2017 eligibility remaining
Depth Chart: As mentioned above, Luatua had slid down the depth chart largely due to the talent influx provided by the incoming freshman class and the return of junior Alizé Mack. Fifth-year senior Durham Smythe and Mack headline the tight ends, and senior Nic Weishar’s better receiving acumen than Luatua elevated Weishar to the No. 3 spot, a coveted position in Long’s offense which often depends on two tight ends. With Wright also moving past Luatua, and incoming freshman Cole Kmet looming, Luatua did not project for much action this season.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star prospect, and the No. 12 tight end in the class of 2014, Luatua enjoyed offers from many of the nation’s premier programs, including Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State. Aside from Notre Dame, Luatua most considered Alabama. (more…)

Notre Dame OL Parker Boudreaux granted transfer release

By Douglas FarmerJun 7, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT

Two days after his backup center counterpart transferred, sophomore Parker Boudreaux has been given permission to do the same.

Irish coach Brian Kelly announced a release for Boudreaux to seek a transfer Wednesday afternoon.

“We thank Parker for his work, dedication and commitment to our program over the last year and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Kelly said.

Both Boudreaux and junior Tristen Hoge were stuck behind senior center Sam Mustipher, who started 12 games last season and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2017. That said, with Hoge’s departure to BYU earlier in the week, Boudreaux appeared to be one snap away from playing time.

Without them, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will need to look for another option to provide depth on the interior. Fifth-year senior Hunter Bivin has been the prime candidate to back up the other four positions on the line, and could be considered along with junior Trevor Ruhland. A few freshmen could also provide peace of mind, though admittedly all hopes would be Mustipher avoids injury.

Boudreaux marks the third transfer in nearly exactly one week, with junior linebacker Josh Barajas (FCS-level Illinois State) kicking things off May 31.

No. 50
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 288 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season, though if Boudreaux transfers to an FBS-level program, he will need to sit out 2017 and then will have only three years of eligibility remaining
Depth Chart: Boudreaux was never going to be the top option in 2017 unless Mustipher suffered an injury.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Boudreaux chose Notre Dame over a bevy of offers, including from Alabama, Clemson and Florida. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 21 line prospect in the class and No. 46 recruit in Florida in the class of 2016.

CAREER TO DATE
Boudreaux preserved a year of eligibility in 2016. (more…)

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 72 Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle

By Douglas FarmerJun 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 ½, 292 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season
Depth chart: Hainsey made positive impressions this spring, taking second-string snaps at left tackle behind fifth-year senior and early-round NFL Draft prospect Mike McGlinchey. Nonetheless, those snaps may have been only for practice purposes. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has indicated fifth-year lineman Hunter Bivin would be called upon if spot relief is needed for McGlinchey. Should a longer-term fix be required, one of the sophomore duo of Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg would be a more-likely solution than Hainsey, with the other remaining at right tackle.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com rated Hainsey as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 21 prospect in Florida and the overall No. 108 recruit nationally.

QUOTE(S)
Hainsey and fellow early-enrolled offensive tackle Aaron Banks impressed Irish coach Brian Kelly with their ability to match their elders’ competitiveness and physicality this spring.

“We’ve seen some really impressive compete levels in some of our young players,” Kelly said in March. “Aaron Banks … and Hainsey, those two guys, [but] does that mean they’ll start? No, but competitiveness. We threw those two kids in today on 11-on-11 and they battled their butts off. I’m not sure they knew exactly what they were doing, but their compete level is so high.”

Kelly also briefly mentioned Hainsey as a possibility in the competition at right tackle, though as spring practice reached its latter stages, that duel focused entirely on Kraemer and Eichenberg.

“Robert Hainsey’s had a really good spring,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that may find himself competing a little bit as well. He’s really been the surprise for us among all the guys in his maturity, his ability to really pick up what we’re doing as well as from a fundamental, technique standpoint. He’s been really good.

“I’m not saying that he would unseat those guys but he’s worth mentioning because he’s had such a good spring. … Hainsey could be in the mix [at right tackle], too.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD SAID UPON HAINSEY’S EARLY ENROLLMENT
Banks and Hainsey enter an offensive line room that may welcome back five starters, but needs to infuse depth.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Hainsey’s early enrollment and subsequent praise from Kelly makes the possibility of him seeing the field in 2017 rise from non-existent to slim. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Steve Elmer once parlayed an early enrollment into four starts as a freshman when an upper-classman (Christian Lombard) went down to injury.

Unlike the incoming Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons, Hainsey will likely need to stay ready this season in case of such an occurrence. Obviously, no one hopes for an injury to McGlinchey, but should such a misfortune befall the Irish, Hainsey would be an option to consider, along with Bivin, Kraemer and Eichenberg.

DOWN THE ROAD
On the surface, it is obvious how an early enrollment can help Hainsey elevate himself over his classmates. He gained a semester’s worth of classroom acclimation, weight room development and immersion into the Notre Dame playbook. But it goes further than that.

As outlined above, it does not take much conjuring to create a hypothetical situation in which Hainsey plays in 2017. Thus, he will spend the season with the offense, most likely the second unit, rather than with the scout team.

While Lugg is most likely learning to mimic Temple, Georgia and Michigan State, Hainsey will be working with Hiestand and watching McGlinchey. When the latter departs for the NFL following 2017, Hainsey will be immediately in the same grouping as Kraemer and Eichenberg in working to claim the starting left tackle honor.

Predicting that position competition is a task for beyond the summer of 2017. Simply being involved in it, though, will give Hainsey a chance to be a four-year starter at one of the game’s most-important positions.

Notre Dame adds commitment of DT Ja’Mion Franklin

By Douglas FarmerJun 6, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

Notre Dame received its 12th commitment in the class of 2018 on Tuesday morning. Consensus three-star defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin (North Caroline High School; Ridgely, Md.) announced his decision at a press conference the last day of the school year. He chose the Irish over the likes of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Virginia.

At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds already, Franklin should not need much time before being ready to contribute at the college level. Considering Notre Dame’s ongoing struggles to find proven depth on the defensive interior, a ready big body is no small commodity.

Rivals.com ranks Franklin the No. 36 defensive tackle in his class.

In theory, Franklin will join a defensive tackle depth chart exceedingly short on experience. Junior Jerry Tillery very well may head to the NFL after this season, and even if he doesn’t, 2018 will be his final collegiate season barring injury. Brandon Tiassum will be a senior in 2018 with an additional year of eligibility available, but given he has yet to appear in a game through two seasons, an invitation for a fifth year would yet need to be earned.

That leaves incoming freshmen Darnell Ewell and Kurt Hinish as Franklin’s primary competition for the backup role in 2018, or he could be backing up one of them if Tillery does depart early.

With consensus four-star defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (St. Peter’s Prep; Jersey City, N.J.) also already among those 12 commitments and the class likely to be capped at about 20 given the current roster breakdown, it is unlikely the Irish coaching staff pursues the commitment of more than one additional defensive tackle this recruiting cycle.

Franklin visited Notre Dame’s campus in late March, receiving a scholarship offer then.