Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 90 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

By Douglas FarmerMay 14, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The jersey numbers of the 20 incoming freshmen are unknown. With the occasional exception like Kyle Rudolph and No. 9, most Notre Dame tight ends wear digits similar to receivers, somewhere in the 80s. With six tight ends on the Irish roster, though, those numbers became scarce. In fact, none are currently available.

For now, let’s proceed as if incoming freshman tight end Tommy Tremble will wear No. 90. If nothing else, it keeps the Norcross, Ga., product at the beginning of the tight end conversation, with sophomore Brock Wright to follow immediately thereafter at No. 89.

Tommy Tremble very well may not wear No. 90, but it is possible, and it is the lowest available number in the usual tight end range.

TOMMY TREMBLE
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Freshman yet to enroll.
Depth chart: There are two different versions of a tight end, a detached receiving threat and an in-line blocking role. Tremble projects as the former, behind senior Alizé Mack and sophomore Cole Kmet with fifth-year Nic Weishar offering a bit off both skillsets.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star, Tremble was the No. 18 tight end in the class, per rivals.com. He narrowed down his final decision to just Notre Dame and Michigan, making his choice less than a week before December’s early signing period. Initially, Tremble said he would not sign during those 72 hours, giving the Wolverines a window to change his mind, but the Irish coaching staff managed to convince him to put pen to paper at the first possible chance.

QUOTE(S)
Tremble’s was not the hottest of recruitments due to an ankle injury that ended his senior season in the second week. Combining that with a low-profile high school, Tremble slipped below many radars.

“What we saw was an incredible upside relative to his physicality and his physical ability,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said on National Signing Day. “He was a fit here from the school that he went to. A great fit and had the skills.”

One of two tight ends in the class, Tremble’s talents complement early-enrolled freshman George Takacs’. Between the two of them, the recruiting class of 2018 has all aspects of the position covered, as preferred by Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long.

“Both of them are very athletic,” Long said in February. “George has spent a little bit more time with his hand on the ground than Tommy has. Tommy’s been more of a skilled wideout coming in.

“… Both are very smart, very athletic in their way. Tommy is probably a little bit more explosive, where George has a little bit more size, but that can come in time. The one thing that really caught my eye with Tommy is he played defense for them. As I’m evaluating tight ends nowadays, I want to see defensive film. I want to see you be able to put your face on something and strike. That’s a big thing with the toughness that we want to have, and he did that. He is exceptional, to go with his explosiveness.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN TREMBLE’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Current Notre Dame junior Alizé Mack’s 2017 may have been a letdown, but a comparison to him is still a complement. Tremble presents many of the same difficulties Mack does to opposing defenses, with a tight end’s size but a receiver’s speed.

“If that comparison is accurate, Tremble may see spot duty in the near future, simply to put defenses in exceedingly tough situations.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Takacs suffered a cartilage injury this spring, limiting him in his semester’s head start. Considering rarely would more than one blocking-focused tight end be needed — and Wright suitably fills that role — it seems probable he spends the season sidelined getting healthy.

The Irish will likely not keep both freshmen tight ends off the field. Thus, Tremble may seem some action this fall. The uncertainty in the depth chart ahead of him increases those odds. Between disciplinary issues and inconsistent play, Mack will not be trusted until he has repeatedly proven worthy of it. Weishar did not participate much this spring due to a shoulder injury. If both those question marks were to be answered in a negative fashion, then only Kmet would genuinely stand ahead of Tremble.

In that instance, Tremble’s speed may be needed frequently this fall. That would be a worst-case scenario for Notre Dame, though.

If the tight end grouping remains in both good health and good standing, Tremble’s time will be reduced to an occasional few snaps here and there, most concentrated in the closing frames of blowouts. If that simply serves to build Tremble’s confidence moving forward, it should be considered a success.

DOWN THE ROAD
Tremble’s 2019 may hinge on Mack’s 2018. If the senior (finally) performs, he could join Weishar in heading to the NFL after this season. Then, only four tight ends would be on the Irish roster in the spring, two as vertical threats and two as physical blockers with good hands. Tremble would immediately become a contributing piece of Long’s tight end-heavy schemes.

Kmet impressed many this spring, showing the physical and mental development to push Mack to be at his best this year. That progress also diminishes Tremble’s chances of surpassing Kmet in the next couple seasons.

As long as Long is the offensive coordinator, there will still be a need for multiple players with tight ends’ frames but receivers’ speed. Tremble offers that.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 93 (theoretically) Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior

Monday’s Leftovers: Tricks with jersey numbers; Troy Pride’s sprinter’s speed; Links to read

By Douglas FarmerMay 14, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Over the coming weekend, the 99-to-2 series will twice rattle off profiles on players wearing No. 85. Early-enrolled freshman tight end George Takacs was assigned the digits this spring, and Notre Dame captain and fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome was wearing 85 long before Takacs arrived.

That double-up makes it exceedingly unlikely Takacs will appear in any punt coverage situations this season. Someone aside from Newsome would have to be punting in order for it to be legal.

It is unrelated to Notre Dame, but there is never a bad occasion to remember a recent moment of college football history which included strategically giving two players the same number. In the 2009 regular season finale, South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier deployed a wildcat formation for the first time of the year. Freshman cornerback Stephon Gilmore took the snaps, wearing No. 5, only 12 months removed from playing quarterback in high school.

When Gilmore stepped behind center, he was replacing junior starting quarterback Stephen Garcia, who also happened to wear No. 5.

While it may be debated whether the ruse confused Clemson or not, Gilmore sparked a game-tying drive and finished with 20 yards rushing on five carries with one pass attempt completed for 39 yards. Garcia finished the day 10-of-21 for 126 yards and three touchdowns while adding 46 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Do not expect the Irish to deploy such trickery. It should merely be hoped both fifth-year receiver Freddy Canteen and junior safety Alohi Gilman do not find themselves on the same kickoff coverage unit, both wearing No. 11.

AN ANNUAL REMINDER: TROY PRIDE IS FAST
Competing in the ACC outdoor track championships, the Notre Dame junior cornerback ran a 21.16-second 200-meter dash Thursday evening, finishing one spot and 0.02 seconds away from qualifying for the finals. A night later, Pride ran a 10.50-second 100-meter sprint to finish fifth in the preliminaries, crossing the line seventh in the Saturday final with a 10.56-second performance.

It is that kind of blazing speed which allowed Pride to track down senior running back Dexter Williams on a breakaway race for the end zone in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
99-to-2 prep with Notre Dame depth charts
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 93 (theoretically) Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 90 (theoretically) Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

By Douglas FarmerMay 13, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 3/8, 251 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: With the outgoing transfer of graduate Jay Hayes, Ogundeji moves up a notch on the depth chart at strong-side end. Classmate Khalid Kareem’s spring performance played more of a role in Hayes’ decision, but the result will benefit Ogundeji most, now the primary backup behind Kareem with only a converted linebacker (junior Jamir Jones) and an incoming freshman (Justin Ademilola) behind him.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Ogundeji originally committed to Western Michigan and P.J. Fleck before his profile picked up more attention. In choosing Notre Dame, Ogundeji drove right past Western Michigan, in Kalamazoo, coming from a northwestern suburb of Detroit.

CAREER TO DATE
Ogundeji preserved a year of eligibility in 2016. He arrived on campus with a weight listing of 216 pounds. He needed to add weight in a proper strength and conditioning program. Furthermore, the project partially tore his MCL during his senior season in high school. Spending 2016 on the sidelines allowed that knee to fully heal without requiring surgery.

Last year, Ogundeji appeared in five games, though he made no tackles. All five came in the season’s first half.

QUOTE(S)
When Hayes decided to transfer, Irish head coach Brian Kelly pointed to the push from Ogundeji as a piece of the reasoning. A raw, lean and lanky prospect upon his arrival — and to a degree, still so — Ogundeji had showed both improved strength and understanding this spring.

“His strength is outstanding in the weight room,” Kelly said the first week of April. “His work ethic is outstanding. This is a guy that is ascending for us.

“… We expected the physical development and we knew that the football end of things was the area that was going to require the most work, but he’s putting in the time and I’m pretty excited about where he’s going to be.”

Some of that progress flashed during the Blue-Gold Game, with Ogundeji recording two sacks and six tackles total.

“He’ll be part of our rotation,” Kelly said after the April 21 exhibition. “We’ll need him.

“He’s long, he’s very strong. If you look at his numbers in the weight room, that should translate. He’s been one step behind everybody, just picking up the nuances of the game, and I think it’s coming to him.

“He’s got the physical traits. He’s got the mental traits, too. He’s a really, really tough kid, but just picking up the game, being more comfortable, and confident and as that continues to unfold, you’re going to see him playing some significant football for us.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Falling behind two classmates at his own position (in Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara) makes it hard to expect much from Ogundeji this season aside from perhaps some special teams success. Both Hayes and Okwara excelled in spring practices, making Ogundeji’s path forward even cloudier.

“While he will see the field this season, Ogundeji’s 2017 may hold more resemblance to his freshman season on the sidelines than he likes.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The fact that Ogundeji moved to the strong-side end spot before Hayes’ transfer bodes much better for his future than if the flip had occurred out of necessity created by the departure. The preemptive move indicates Ogundeji had shown the coaching staff enough immediate potential to mandate they find him a path onto the field in 2018. If he was still nothing but raw talent, then letting him toil away behind Hayes and Okwara would have been largely harmless.

With Hayes now gone, Ogundeji’s moment has arrived, even if in only a backup role. Last year Hayes split those reps with Andrew Trumbetti and Kareem. Some of that rotation had to do with skillset, Hayes being a better run-stopper than either of the other two, but some of it had to do with workload, too. That aspect has not changed, meaning Ogundeji will see competitive action beginning Sept. 1 against Michigan.

If Ogundeji can manage a season stat line combining the best of Trumbetii (28 tackles) and Kareem (three sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss) from 2017, that should be considered a success.

Kareem is not yet the size of Hayes, but at 270 pounds he will be more of an edge-setter and run-stopper than Ogundeji will be. To get Kareem some breaks, look for Ogundeji in passing-specific situations. If he can use his athleticism to pressure the quarterback in those spots, Ogundeji will be a vital complement to both Kareem and to the opposite side rushes of Hayes and Okwara.

DOWN THE ROAD
With more weight, Ogundeji can grow into that edge-setter role that Kareem will now need to provide in Hayes’ absence. Until then, he will remain a pass-rush specialist.

The move of junior Jamir Jones from linebacker to end may make such an Ogundeji trajectory manageable. Jones weighs only 242 pounds at the moment, but his weight has trended upward for some time, and an offseason spent focusing on defensive line growth will only further that cause. When Kareem runs out of eligibility a year before Ogundeji and Jones, Jones could fill his half of the role if incoming freshman Justin Ademilola doesn’t.

Notre Dame would undoubtedly prefer Ogundeji become a complete defensive threat, but if added bulk comes at the expense of his athleticism, that trade-off would not be worth it.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 93 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman

By Douglas FarmerMay 12, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Seven of Notre Dame’s 27 recruits in the class of 2018 enrolled early. Their jersey numbers are known. The other 20 are not. For the purposes of this summer series, those 20 become educated guesses. The numbers hardly matter at this point, as the real intention is to simply take a look at each player.

For context, placing incoming freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin at No. 93 immediately after sophomore defensive tackle Darnell Ewell adds to the conversation. The two may compete for playing time this fall. Furthermore, no one on the Irish roster currently wears 93, making it a plausible fit for Franklin.

Ja’Mion Franklin probably will not wear No. 93, but it is possible, and it is certainly more likely than No. 16 or No. 32, both of which are also unclaimed.

JA’MION FRANKLIN
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 300 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Freshman yet to enroll.
Depth chart: Fifth-year Jonathan Bonner will start at nose tackle, and sophomore Kurt Hinish will back him up, possibly taking more snaps than expected if Bonner’s injured wrist limits his offseason conditioning. After that, opportunity exists for Franklin, competing with Ewell for mop-up moments.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star, Franklin was rated the No. 34 defensive tackle in the class of 2018 by rivals.com. He chose Notre Dame over finalists Wisconsin and nearby Virginia and Virginia Tech, being from Maryland himself. As that is ACC territory, it is not surprising more than half the conference extended offers to Franklin.

OFF THE FIELD
In recruiting day praise of Franklin, Irish coaches focused on two aspects of Franklin’s profile: His ability to shed blocks thanks to quick hands and an explosive first step, as well as his general demeanor and personality. Franklin’s father was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in the fall, yet Franklin continued to excel in his senior season while handling a myriad of familial duties. In mid-January, he donated stem cells to help his father combat the effects of chemotherapy.

“He’s been dealing with the mental part of it with his family,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said on National Signing Day. “He’s shown that mental toughness, and he has the physical toughness.

“… I wanted to add toughness. We’ve been able to change the culture of the defensive line. We’re not there yet, obviously, but we’re changing that culture. Identifying Ja’Mion very early as a guy that is going to add to that and improve that with an aggressiveness and a toughness, he was a marquee get for us because of that.”

QUOTE(S)
An agile 300-pounder is usually a top-flight recruit. Franklin, though, bounced back-and-forth between two high schools and was not in a recruiting hotbed. To some extent, he flew below the national radar, to Notre Dame’s benefit.

“Not a big spotlight on a young man like that, but [he] had the traits,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in February. “Explosive first step, a guy that’s hard to block, is always coming up with tackles for a loss.

“I think there’s always circumstances as to why maybe they’re not as high a profile, and I think that we strictly try to work on their fit athletically and their fit culturally here at Notre Dame.”

During December’s early signing period, Kelly focused on Franklin’s quickness and agility, skills partly-honed on the basketball court as the post mainstay of a state runner-up team this spring.

“Ja’Mion has the ability to play [nose tackle] for us,” Kelly said. “He has that ability to lockout, hold the point, but also that quickness at the position. He’s going to be a 300-plus [pounds] player at that position where you’ve got to have the ability to hold the point in there.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN FRANKLIN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Franklin’s abilities may shine through more in stopping the run than in pursuing the quarterback. His frame carries his 300 pounds without trouble, a prototypical mound in the middle.

“… Along with [sophomore] Darnell Ewell, Franklin is one of few true defensive tackles on the Irish roster. That is not the case just because he breaks 300 pounds. Rather, Franklin’s ability to consume blocks is only rivaled by his hands’ ability to shed individual offensive linemen. Before long, that is likely to move him up the depth chart to a consistent role.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Last year’s emergence of Hinish reduces the need for Franklin to burn a season of eligibility this year, no matter how Ewell progresses over the summer. Bonner’s wrist ailment, however, may mitigate that leeway.

If that or any other injury limits Bonner (or Hinish), Franklin will almost certainly be plugged in as quickly as Ewell is. They are, at worst, equally unproven. Franklin’s strong hands and block-shedding ability could elevate him over the yet-to-impress Ewell.

If the top two in the depth chart remain healthy, Franklin is more likely to remain sidelined, letting Ewell handle garbage time duties while the freshman preserves a year and improves his overall fitness.

DOWN THE ROAD
Franklin’s highlights show an adeptness at stopping the run and holding the point of attack, otherwise known as the primary duties of a nose tackle. He should remain there for the long haul. With Bonner gone after this season, Franklin stands behind only Hinish in the depth chart moving forward, on equal footing with Ewell.

Franklin’s chance at bypassing Hinish will be foreshadowed from the outset by how time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program transforms his body. If Franklin becomes 300-plus pounds of mostly muscle, he could offer more of a defensive focal point than the 292-pound Hinish does, especially if Franklin’s nimble feet continue to match Hinish’s.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

By Douglas FarmerMay 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 324 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Ewell currently sits at third-string among the nose tackles, behind fifth-year Jonathan Bonner and sophomore Kurt Hinish. Given how quickly Hinish and sophomore three-technique tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa both separated themselves from Ewell last summer, it is worth wondering if incoming freshmen defensive tackles Ja’Mion Franklin and/or Jayson Ademilola might pass him in the depth chart, as well.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star out of Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Va., Ewell was considered the No. 6 player in the state and No. 9 at his position by rivals.com. In just about every respect, he was the defensive tackle prospect viewed as a possible immediate contributor, not the other two interior defensive linemen in the class, the Nos. 38 (Hinish) and 39 (Tagovailoa-Amosa) recruits at the position in rivals’ rankings.

CAREER TO DATE
Ewell saw no action his freshman season, preserving a year of eligibility.

QUOTE(S)
The difference between the trio of defensive tackles’ recruiting rankings and 2017 impacts seems to trace to their conditionings. While Hinish’s and Tagovailoa-Amosa’s high school days had them fit to play right away, Ewell’s left something to be desired. A full year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program helped that cause, per Irish head coach Brian Kelly the first week of March.

“We’re starting to see, first of all, he can lift every weight that’s in the weight room, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into what we need,” Kelly said. “Some of the things that we need — his ten[-yard burst] is becoming competitive for his size. It was non-competitive.

“We’re starting to see that lower-body explosiveness translate into football-related movements. That’s really what’s going on here. That transformation to this big, strong, physical kid into football movements.

“You’re going to see a little bit more of that as we go through the spring. It’s been an encouraging seven weeks for him.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Nothing about Notre Dame’s spring practice diminished the odds of Ewell earning playing time in his freshman campaign. There is still plenty of opportunity at defensive tackle, partly due to junior Elijah Taylor suffering a springtime injury, and partly due to [Daniel] Cage not yet appearing to be entirely full-go after suffering a concussion last season.

“That is not to say Ewell will start. He won’t, at least not on day one, but if he takes to the weight room and grasps the basics of [former defensive coordinator Mike] Elko’s scheme, Ewell could see his snaps increase as the season moves along.

“[Jerry] Tillery logged 12 tackles in 12 games, including two tackles for loss, in his freshman season of 2015. If Ewell could exceed those figures, that would be a good start. Certainly, Elko and Kelly would be even happier if Ewell could approach 20 tackles. That may seem a low number, but consider that in 2016, only 14 Irish defenders made more than 20 tackles, including four defensive linemen. If Ewell were to reach that (arbitrary) threshold, it would be as much a sign of him earning playing time as it would be of him excelling in that playing time.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Ewell’s lack of initial conditioning is not entirely his fault. A high schooler can do only so much without proper guidance. A full 10 months into a collegiate strength program, though, should have gotten Ewell to a point where he would not pull up short within the tackle box while chasing a quarterback for a sack. After all, that is certainly within the reaches of a 10-yard burst.

The stat sheet may claim Ewell logged a four-yard sack in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21, but that was only because the Notre Dame coaches had decided the whistle would blow whenever a quarterback left to scramble. The reality was, Ewell took just a few steps toward junior quarterback Ian Book before he was already out of burst. Book needed to take one sidestep away from Ewell to eliminate the pass-rush threat.

The once highly-touted recruit sits firmly on the Irish third-string. At some positions, sits is not an accurate term for a third-stringer. Cornerbacks, for example, or most certainly running backs. At defensive tackle, however, having three worthwhile defensive tackles at each position would be a surplus of riches even Clemson or Alabama would take a second look at. Notre Dame cannot claim that delight yet, not with Ewell struggling to shed a walk-on’s block (sophomore Colin Grunhard, in the Blue-Gold Game clip) before staggering after a quarterback hardly concerned with the imminent threat.

If Ewell does not show more aggression in both the weight room and on the field, Franklin or Ademilola may usurp him for the honor of being the third nose tackle.

DOWN THE ROAD
This segment once figured Ewell “projects as Notre Dame’s defensive tackle of the future.” Not only did Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish seem to have other thoughts about that, but Ewell might, as well, and in the wrong way.

His ceiling may yet be higher than that of either of his classmates, but Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish have both raised their floors to exceedingly-serviceable levels. Neither Tillery nor Bonner will return in 2019, but Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish should slot into each of those starting roles for the following two seasons.

Until more (some) of his potential becomes reality, Ewell has little chance of surpassing either for a leading gig. He could (should) become a needed backup. Even the best defensive tackles come off the field for competitive snaps, meaning Ewell’s contributions as a backup would be vital next season. That is, if he develops at a rate greater than seen thus far.

