Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, sophomore

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 237 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Tremble has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019, after not taking the field last year.

Depth chart: A strong spring solidified Tremble as Notre Dame’s No. 3 tight end behind juniors Cole Kmet and Brock Wright. Of course, an impressive preseason from sophomore George Takacs could make the third-string duty a shared one.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Tremble chose the Irish over Michigan with a December decision, relatively late in the modern recruiting cycle timeline. The No. 18 tight end in the class, per rivals.com, Tremble did not intend to sign during the early period until Notre Dame persuaded him to do so and end any chance of a late Wolverines flip.

CAREER TO DATE

With Alizé Mack and Nic Weishar around and ahead of Kmet and Wright in the passing game, there was no need for Tremble as a freshman, keeping him off the field entirely.

QUOTE(S)

Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long relies on two versions of tight ends, the athletic and rangy receiving threat and an H-back of sorts in a blocking role. Long sees Tremble as the former.

“If there is a guy on the offense who has just practiced to now where you think he can really help us next year, it’d probably be [Tremble],” Long said at the end of spring practices. “He has great athleticism, great speed, really physical player.

“He just has to learn football. He missed his whole senior year (of high school) after the second play (ankle injury), but he picks it up really naturally. He does a lot of natural things, he doesn’t know what he’s doing, but he does it naturally, which is a good starting point. He’s been really exciting for me just in the things we’ll be able to do with him in the fall if he keeps progressing the way he is.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Tremble’s 2019 may hinge on Mack’s 2018. If the senior (finally) performs, he could join Weishar in heading to the NFL after this season. Then, only four tight ends would be on the Irish roster in the spring, two as vertical threats and two as physical blockers with good hands. Tremble would immediately become a contributing piece of Long’s tight end-heavy schemes.

“Kmet impressed many this spring, showing the physical and mental development to push Mack to be at his best this year. That progress also diminishes Tremble’s chances of surpassing Kmet in the next couple seasons.

“As long as Long is the offensive coordinator, there will still be a need for multiple players with tight ends’ frames but receivers’ speed. Tremble offers that.”

2019 OUTLOOK

While Tremble may be behind only Kmet, practically speaking, in terms of viable receiving threats at the position, the expected breakout from Kmet removes some of the excitement from Tremble’s backup status. Provided Kmet stays healthy, Tremble’s opportunities may be few.

Not none, just few. Bothered by an ankle injury much of last season, Kmet still managed 14 catches for 151 yards behind Mack. A thorough surge from Kmet may prevent Tremble from matching those numbers, but they otherwise remain somewhat possible. At the least, he should catch a handful of passes this year in two tight end sets.

DOWN THE ROAD

On the flip side, a Kmet star turn would not be all bad news for Tremble. It would increase the slight odds of Kmet jumping to the NFL after this season. Whether that occurs this year or next, Tremble is well-positioned to get the next chance to further Notre Dame’s run of drafted tight ends.

His skill set is simply that much more dynamic than Wright’s or Takacs’, and Tremble will have a few seasons of experience on the highly-recruited duo in the class of 2020, though overlok Michael Mayer at your own risk.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 94: Isaiah Foskey, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90: Hunter Spears, defensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver

No. 85: George Takacs, tight end

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 80: Micah Jones, receiver

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right guard, three-year starter

No. 77: Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive guard

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, left tackle, two-year starter

No. 73: Andrew Kristofic, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle, three-year starter

No. 71: John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 69: Aaron Banks, left guard

No. 60: Cole Mabry, offensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, veteran backup offensive lineman

No. 57: Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle

No. 56: John Dirksen, offensive lineman

No. 56: Howard Cross, incoming freshman defensive lineman, consensus four-star

No. 55: Jarrett Patterson, starting center

No. 55: Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle returning from injury

No. 54: Jacob Lacey, consensus four-star defensive tackle, early enrollee

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, senior defensive end

No. 52: Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

No. 52: Bo Bauer, linebacker, sophomore

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, junior defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, senior inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, senior defensive end

No. 42: Julian Okwara, senior defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle

No. 40: Drew White, junior inside linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, junior kicker

No. 35: TaRiq Bracy, sophomore cornerback

No. 35: Marist Liufau, Hawaiian freshman linebacker

No. 34: Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back

No. 34: Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

No. 33: Shayne Simon, sophomore linebacker

No. 31: Jack Lamb, sophomore linebacker

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker

No. 29: Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

No. 27: J.D. Bertrand, consensus four-star linebacker

No. 25: Braden Lenzy, speedy sophomore receiver

