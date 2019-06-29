Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 23 Kyren Williams, early-enrolled freshman running back

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9, 209 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Williams has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: His January arrival put Williams into the mix to be Notre Dame’s No. 3 running back. At the moment, sophomore Jahmir Smith has the edge in that competition, but not by so much as to rule out Williams or sophomore C’Bo Flemister catching him in the preseason.

Recruiting: The rivals.com three-star chose the Irish over finalists of Michigan and his homestate Missouri, also holding offers from the likes of Wisconsin and Stanford.

QUOTE(S)

After taking six carries for 22 yards and a score with two catches for 10 more yards in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game in April, Williams had made it clear he should be in the contributing conversation this fall.

“Kyren is a physical back for his size,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s a powerful kid, over 200 pounds. Runs low to the ground, catches the ball well. Pretty talented back.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN WILLIAMS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“It has been awhile since Notre Dame had a running back of Williams’ height (or lack thereof), but it was just two cycles ago Irish head coach Brian Kelly said he was on the lookout for more Darren Sproles types. Williams could fit into that role, an interesting fit for offensive coordinator Chip Long to deploy.

“… Notre Dame’s last two seasons have illustrated how vital running back depth is. Williams should still not see much playing time in 2019, but he will need to prepare as if he will, beginning with his early enrollment next month.”

2019 OUTLOOK

It may be too simple to describe Williams as a fast bowling ball, but watching him in the Blue-Gold Game, that was the lasting impression. He should have been daydreaming through a high school civics course in March and April, but he was instead exhibiting the physicality necessary to compete at the collegiate level.

That ability should put Williams in position for playing time as a freshman, though limited. Consider a year ago, when Smith and Flemister were no higher than fourth on the depth chart. Each appeared in two games, combining for eight total touches. That may not seem like much, but they were behind three established players on the depth chart. (Well, two, but Jafar Armstrong became a known entity the first week of the season.) Neither was as obviously ready then as Williams is now, and he is behind only two proven ball carriers.

Williams may not play in more than four games, but given the likelihood of injury at the position, the Irish will need the freshman to be ready.

This guy has champ written all over him! Joining our backfield from St. Louis, we have @kyrensiren, a tough RB with incredible hands and quick feet.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/B5x9EyZry0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Projecting running backs to take chances on themselves at the next level earlier than expected is logical; the wear-and-tear of the position requires they roll those dice, as C.J. Prosise did after one strong year, as Tarean Folston did with injuries still in his rearview mirror, and as Josh Adams did with records within his reach. Thus, it would be a surprise if Notre Dame returned both senior Tony Jones and junior Jafar Armstrong in 2020. Frankly, it might not have either.

That will put Smith, Flemister and Williams into the spotlight in some order, despite the arrival of rivals.com four-star running back Chris Tyree. In the long run, Tyree will factor into the running back depth chart, but not necessarily from the immediate outset. At least one of the awaiting trio will have a chance to prove himself as a bellcow before Tyree starts.

