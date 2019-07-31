Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 2 Jordan Genmark Heath, junior linebacker

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-¾, 231 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A junior, Genmark Heath has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Genmark Heath and sophomore Jack Lamb will spend the preseason competing for work at Buck linebacker. If Lamb remains healthy and on his springtime trajectory, Genmark Heath may have his work cut out for him.

Recruiting: Genmark Heath arriving at Notre Dame came as the result of persistence from newly-hired Irish assistant coaches. When defensive coordinator Mike Elko and then-linebackers coach Clark Lea arrived from Wake Forest, they revived their pursuit of the consensus three-star safety, then a Cal commit. Their new scholarship offer clearly carried more appeal than the Deacons version did.

CAREER TO DATE

Sought as a safety, Genmark Heath made an immediate impact on special teams. He then saw his first real defensive action against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, racking up five of his season’s 16 tackles.

Late last spring, Genmark Heath made the move from safety to Buck. The switch did not come with the expectation of much playing time, knowing Drue Tranquill would not rest much. That was underscored when Tranquill missed only a few snaps after suffering a high ankle sprain in late October. While Genmark Heath got the next week’s start and made six tackles, Tranquill gritted his way through the game’s pivotal snaps.

2017: 13 games; 16 tackles.

2018: 13 games, one start; 16 tackles.

What is somewhat noticeable about Genmark Heath is 11 of his tackles have come in defensive situations. Managing 21 special teams tackles in two seasons is impressive in its own way, but seizing those competitive moments to make 11 tackles stands out more applicably.

QUOTE(S)

Within one conversation at the end of spring practices, now-defensive coordinator Lea made two points about Genmark Heath’s progression. He is “still only a year into playing at the second level,” a jump that was even more abrupt for Genmark Heath than Lea would have preferred. Notre Dame has made a bit of a habit of moving safeties to linebacker: Tranquill, current sophomore Paul Moala, Genmark Heath.

When the Irish do so, the trend has been safety to Rover to Buck, but Genmark Heath skipped that middle step.

“We want to be developmental, so we want to recruit a raw skill set or ability set at each position and have the awareness that a corner might grow physically to being a safety, a safety might grow physically to being a linebacker, but a lot of times that path takes you through the Rover position,” Lea said. “… Jordan Genmark Heath out of necessity last year skipped the first move into the second.”

Lea went on to point out how often the Buck linebacker functions as a pseudo-Rover.

“The way offense is played now, there’s not a position that’s not required to play in space, so when you start looking at the game with two (receivers) removed to the boundary, your Buck is playing Rover, just in confined spaces.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Moving Genmark Heath forward to linebacker grants him essentially another year of development. Enough worthwhile safeties had arrived (Alohi Gilman and Houston Griffith, specifically) to force Genmark Heath out of contention there, and that may seem a disappointment, but the opportunities removed from the safety depth chart were apparent among the linebackers.

“For that matter, Genmark Heath not moving forward until most of spring practice had passed indicates Lea was not sold on relying on (D.J.) Morgan, (Bo) Bauer or Lamb if Tranquill were to suffer an injury. Lea gave them their chance through March and half of April. The time had come to make a change.

“Being that change does not mean Genmark Heath will see much time. Tranquill’s backup, whomever it may be, will not be called upon in competitive situations unless Tranquill falls to a third drastic injury in his career.

“Thus, Genmark Heath should again focus on special teams duties while learning the ins and outs of his new position — ‘At some point you have to know exactly what gap you’re going to,’ he said in April.”

2019 OUTLOOK

The Irish linebackers remain a question mark heading into the preseason, and that includes the mix at Buck. But at Buck, the likelihoods are at least limited. Either Genmark Heath or Lamb should end up the starter, and the other will play a contributing role.

As March turned to April, Lamb surged at the position, largely based on his aptitude in coverage. Genmark Heath may well yet beat out at Lamb for the primary role, but it is more likely the junior finds a run-package responsibility and continues to excel on special teams.

DOWN THE ROAD

If he falls behind Lamb, then Genmark Heath is staring at a career as a backup, albeit quite a productive one. Lamb has all four years of eligibility remaining, as do freshmen J.D. Bertrand and Osita Ekwonu, the buttresses of depth at Buck.

A move back to safety would not make much sense, either, given the young talent biding its time along the back line.

While he was a needed salve when recruited, Genmark Heath finding himself off the top line of a crowded depth chart is a reflection of Notre Dame’s vastly-improved defensive recruiting in the last two cycles.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 94: Isaiah Foskey, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90: Hunter Spears, defensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver

No. 85: George Takacs, tight end

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 80: Micah Jones, receiver

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right guard, three-year starter

No. 77: Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive guard

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, left tackle, two-year starter

No. 73: Andrew Kristofic, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle, three-year starter

No. 71: John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 69: Aaron Banks, left guard

No. 60: Cole Mabry, offensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, veteran backup offensive lineman

No. 57: Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle

No. 56: John Dirksen, offensive lineman

No. 56: Howard Cross, incoming freshman defensive lineman, consensus four-star

No. 55: Jarrett Patterson, starting center

No. 55: Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle returning from injury

No. 54: Jacob Lacey, consensus four-star defensive tackle, early enrollee

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, senior defensive end

No. 52: Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

No. 52: Bo Bauer, linebacker, sophomore

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, junior defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, senior inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, senior defensive end

No. 42: Julian Okwara, senior defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle

No. 40: Drew White, junior inside linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, junior kicker

No. 35: TaRiq Bracy, sophomore cornerback

No. 35: Marist Liufau, Hawaiian freshman linebacker

No. 34: Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back

No. 34: Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

No. 33: Shayne Simon, sophomore linebacker

No. 31: Jack Lamb, sophomore linebacker

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker

No. 29: Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

No. 27: J.D. Bertrand, consensus four-star linebacker

No. 25: Braden Lenzy, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 24: Tommy Tremble, sophomore tight end

No. 24: Jack Kiser, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, Mr. Indiana Football

No. 23: Litchfield Ajavon, four-star safety, freshman

No. 23: Kyren Williams, early-enrolled freshman running back

No. 22: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, quarterback-turned-receiver, freshman

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, the only returning starting linebacker

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, three-year starting safety

No. 20: Shaun Crawford, defensive back returning from yet another injury

No. 20: C’Bo Flemister, sophomore running back

No. 19: Jay Bramblett, freshman punter

No. 19: Justin Ademilola, sophomore defensive end

No. 18: Joe Wilkins, sophomore receiver

No. 18: Nana Osafo-Mensah, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, junior receiver

No. 16: K.J. Wallace, freshman defensive back, three-star

No. 15 Isaiah Rutherford, freshman defensive back, consensus four-star

No. 15: Phil Jurkovec, sophomore quarterback

No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, freshman safety, consensus four-star

No. 13: Lawrence Keys, sophomore receiver

No. 13: Paul Moala, sophomore safety-turned-linebacker

No. 12: DJ Brown, sophomore cornerback-turned-safety

No. 12: Ian Book, starting quarterback

No. 11: Alohi Gilman, senior safety

No. 10: Chris Finke, fifth-year receiver, second-year starter

No. 9: Cam Hart, freshman receiver

No. 9: Daelin Hayes, senior defensive end

No. 8: Donte Vaughn, senior cornerback

No. 8: Jafar Armstrong, starting running back, junior

No. 7: Brendon Clark, freshman quarterback

No. 7: Derrik Allen, sophomore safety

No. 6: Tony Jones, senior running back

No. 5: Troy Pride, starting cornerback, senior

No. 4: Avery Davis, sophomore defensive back, former quarterback-turned-running back

No. 4: Kevin Austin, sophomore receiver

No. 3: Houston Griffith, sophomore cornerback

