Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 68 Michael Carmody, sophomore offensive tackle

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ½, 300 pounds. (In the picture atop, Carmody on the far right, standing up a pass rusher.)

2021-22 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Carmody has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Carmody never projected as a player who would crack Notre Dame’s lineup quickly, but he could be in the mix as a backup at tackle in 2021, behind fifth-year Josh Lugg on the right side. If not, Carmody should hover above the scout team while still getting work at tackle.

Recruiting: An All-American and consensus four-star prospect, Carmody chose the Irish over Auburn, Ohio State and Michigan, among many others. The Pennsylvania native spent much of his recruitment taking a hard look at his homestate flagship along with those other Big 10 powers, but his familiarity with Notre Dame always made a South Bend landing likely. Carmody’s older brother, Robby, has played on the men’s basketball team since 2018, though his career has been beset by injuries.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

The possibilities of incorporating revenue streams into social media platforms once NIL legislation is implemented may be more myriad than we ever realized.

Which one better Western Pa? — Michael Carmody (@michaeltcarmody) February 27, 2020

CAREER TO DATE

Carmody appeared in Notre Dame’s blowout of South Florida in September, as much of the Irish roster did, at least the portions of it that were available as a coronavirus outbreak was beginning in the locker room.

QUOTE

Most of the references to Carmody this spring came in discussing his positional possibilities. The most specific praise from Irish head coach Brian Kelly came early in spring practice.

“We really like the progress of Michael Carmody, who is coming along,” Kelly said in March.

In April, Kelly initially suggested Carmody was one of a few options to work as Notre Dame’s backup center, but by the end of the month, Kelly committed Carmody to tackle.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN CARMODY SIGNED

“Death, taxes and the Irish signing offensive tackles that will then develop in the shadows for a few years only to then showcase solid pass-blocking skills. Carmody should do nothing to affect that inevitability.

“Notre Dame will return all five offensive linemen in 2020, assuring Carmody will spend the season on the bench, working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program as nearly every high school offensive lineman needs.

2021 OUTLOOK

The Irish should have a few blowouts in 2021, namely Toledo, Georgia Tech and Stanford. Those should be moments for Carmody to get work on either side of the line (most likely on the right), a la junior Andrew Kristofic the last couple seasons.

Those moments are not usually dissected by the fan base, but they can show the fundamentals of a lineman’s development. If Carmody can diagnose the defense, rely on his footwork and protect his quarterback, even against an overmatched opponent, that will bode well for his future.

And at Notre Dame, such is the usual gradual progress of an offensive tackle.

DOWN THE ROAD

Carmody has all the tools wanted, they are just raw. That is to be expected from any sophomore, let alone current sophomores who lost many chances at growth and development during the pandemic.

The Irish will need a right tackle in 2022, unless current senior Jarret Patterson moves to tackle then after that was expected this offseason. In that case, then Notre Dame will need a right tackle in 2023, when Carmody will still have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He will get his chance, and it would be foolish to downplay that chance. The high school basketball player has the lateral quickness needed on the edge, and though his 6-foot-5 ½ frame might be small compared to Lugg, it is plenty long enough to excel once given the chance.

