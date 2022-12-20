Leftovers & Links: QB transfer process slowly developing for Notre Dame, rest of country

By Dec 20, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Drew Pyne heard Notre Dame’s plans to land a transfer quarterback and sought a new home for 2023, committing to Arizona State this week. Sophomore Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner heard the plans and was far from surprised. They both saw the new-fangled roster management coming from afar.

“I honestly figured they’d bring in someone just because there’s been kind of rumblings about it, and I understand,” Buchner said this weekend. “If somebody gets hurt, you need more depth in the room. You need people.”

He may have been underselling Notre Dame’s need, 2022 making clear the Irish will not remain among the top 10 in the sport without more offensive playmaking. Buchner may be capable of that, but he has not proven as much, his sprained shoulder costing him 10 games this season. An outstanding bowl game performance would not be enough of a sample size to render 2023’s worries moot.

Notre Dame wants to add an experienced, proven quarterback to its room that currently boasts Buchner and his 85 pass attempts, Steve Angeli’s seven career snaps and Ron Powlus III’s scout-team work. Even adding consensus four-star Kenny Minchey when the signing period opens Wednesday will not give the Irish the depth they seek.

Because it is not depth, it is proven talent at the college level.

And via a process of elimination, Notre Dame’s options are becoming more and more clear.

North Carolina State’s Devin Leary committed to Kentucky on Tuesday, hoping to build on the quarterback development success the Wildcats have recently enjoyed. There had been thoughts he may go to Auburn, as there had been with Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, now seemingly destined for Florida.

The UCLA possibilities evaporated with Kent State’s Collin Schlee’s commitment, notable in that Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei remains on the market and had always seemed likely to return to his hometown of Los Angeles.

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims committed to Nebraska over the weekend. And Bo Nix announced he would return for one more season at Oregon, two more spots filled. Oregon, in particular, looked poised to pick up one of the biggest names remaining thanks to its fantastic season with the previously-enigmatic Nix.

Rattling off these names and schools serves a purpose. As long as Notre Dame’s pursuit remains ongoing, the elimination of targets and destinations serves as the strongest indicator of what may come the Irish way.

As of now, the biggest schools still expected to chase a transfer quarterback are Auburn, TCU, Oklahoma State, Louisville and Notre Dame. Wisconsin could be added to this list, but picking up a former four-star recruit, sophomore Nick Evers from Oklahoma, may satiate Luke Fickell’s immediate wants.

The biggest names remaining in the portal are Texas’ Hudson Card, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Uiagalelei and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders.

Three words are bolded there for a reason. Spend any time on this conversation with those in the industry and two quarterbacks are mentioned that are not in the portal yet. Tulane’s Michael Pratt and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman are expected to enter the portal after their bowl games, Jan. 2 and Dec. 23, respectively.

Well, Hartman will either head to the NFL or enter the portal. He spent the latter half of the season indicating the NFL was his next destination, quipping everyone must be tired of him by now around Winston-Salem after five seasons and 47 games, soon to be 48. But as the name, image and likeness marketplace around quarterback transfers established itself this winter, Hartman may have realized a sixth season spent elsewhere would be worthwhile. Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson said as much.

“Whatever decision Sam makes, we support him,” Clawson said earlier this month. “I think right now his intention is to go to the NFL, but when the bowl game is over, if there is some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how could we fault him for that. It’s a good problem to have. He’s going to have many good options.”

When will Notre Dame pull one of those names off the market? Anecdotally, any undergraduate transfer should take longer, simply given the University’s dragging process in admitting undergraduate transfers. As the youngest of the names mentioned, that would slow down Card’s hopes, as well as likely diminish them overall.

Any Pratt process would take into the new year, and Hartman’s possible entry into the portal will take some time to develop, too, since official visits cannot occur until Jan. 4, and he should take many visits as he’ll have many suitors.

ON PYNE TO ARIZONA STATE
Irish fans insisting on dwelling on every LSU development this year had no actual reason to do so. Brian Kelly’s future will have no impact on Notre Dame moving forward. But it is, unfortunately, human nature.

Watching Pyne next season may be more instructive.

Under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, the offensive coordinator behind Nix’s excellent season at Oregon, Arizona State will be intriguing in 2023. A cratered program thanks to Herm Edwards’ various mistakes and misdeeds, the Sun Devils have already pulled in two notable running back transfers and an offensive tackle transfer. This will not be a USC-style rebuild, but Arizona State may find competence quicker than expected.

Pyne proving himself as a Power-Five quarterback could be spun as part of Tommy Rees’ development of him or as a sign Rees left potential unused this season. Pyne struggling in the Pac 12 would underscore the limitations the Irish dealt with this season.

Regardless, life in Tempe just got a bit more interesting.

SALERNO RETURNS
Whoever joins Buchner in a nominal springtime quarterback competition — which would be the second nominal springtime quarterback competition of Buchner’s career, always going to be outdone by Jack Coan in 2021 — will have exactly one Notre Dame veteran to throw to. Former walk-on Matt Salerno announced he will return for a sixth season.

The Irish are so light on receivers, every body is needed, and Salerno will not expect ample playing time, making his roster presence an easy one to handle in 2023.

He should lead a room that, as of now, has three rising juniors and one rising sophomore, with four receivers expected to sign with Notre Dame on Wednesday. Nine total receivers is still fewer than ideal, particularly considering nearly half of them will have never taken a college-football snap.

By Dec 16, 2022, 8:30 AM EST
13 Comments

It would be uncharitable to use hindsight to criticize two panelists from the preseason’s “Counting Down the Irish” rankings, but such disbelief may be deserved when two Notre Dame beat writers looked ahead to the 2022 season and failed to consider junior tight end Michael Mayer the surefire most impactful player on the roster.

In their defense, one ranked fellow consensus All-American defensive end Isaiah Foskey as the most impactful player coming into the season, and the other granted that honor to the Irish starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner.

But when looking back on the 2022 season — and again, to those two’s defense, the annual rankings exercise was done before the season — Mayer’s 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns were the most impactful aspect of Notre Dame’s season.

The stats themselves do not do Mayer justice. If you cherry-picked the next three players in each statistical category, the combined stat line would be 70 catches for 855 yards and seven touchdowns. Mayer himself was effectively as productive as the next three Irish receivers.

The No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks certainly consider themselves fortunate they will not have to face Mayer in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 (3:30 ET; ABC), the consensus first-team All-American and certain first-round draft pick opting out to begin preparing for the next step in his career.

That is the obvious piece of reviewing the preseason’s “Counting Down the Irish” series. Who else was ranked too low or too high?

Well, Buchner for one, coming in at No. 6 overall, but an injury dispensation can be considered, the sophomore quarterback missing 10-plus games to a shoulder sprain, though now expected back for the bowl game.

Safety Brandon Joseph also ranked too high, at No. 3. Maybe the Northwestern transfer was not a disappointment in 2022, as it is hard to consider anyone on the defense that much of a disappointment when it gave up only 21.2 points per game (adjusting for Marshall’s pick-six) and never more than 20 points when discounting garbage time up until the regular-season finale against USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. But Joseph entered the season with a ball-hawking reputation, and he instead intercepted only one pass and broke up just one more.

The absence of freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison leaps off the page in retrospect. He did not receive a single vote in the preseason exercise, spurned by all 10 panelists, with not only classmate Jaden Mickey receiving five votes, but a total of eight defensive backs receiving votes instead of him. With five interceptions in November, Morrison assuredly staked a claim to a top-15 ranking next August.

Seemingly any player considered under-ranked, with the benefit of hindsight, should be returning for Notre Dame in 2023. That excludes former Irish quarterback Drew Pyne, but Buchner’s injury dispensation somewhat echoes here, not to mention Notre Dame’s continued intention to land an incoming transfer quarterback.

Sophomore running back Audric Estimé belonged in the top 10, not at No. 25. And in front of him, center Zeke Correll (No. 17), left tackle Joe Alt (No. 9) and right tackle Blake Fisher (No. 8) led the way to keep Pyne upright and the Irish averaging 182.8 rushing yards per game.

Right there, clear as day, is Notre Dame’s path into 2023.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman continues to hope for an “O-line and D-line driven program,” and Notre Dame should return 54 career starts from those three, alone. Senior guard Andrew Kristofic may add another eight.

For context, entering the 2021 season, the Irish had 31 career starts returning along the offensive line, not counting the additional 31 Cain Madden brought from Marshall.

Defensively, along with Morrison, the return of senior cornerback Cam Hart (No. 10 in the preseason rankings) and possibly of Joseph should lead to a defensive backfield emphasis next year, one that has been lacking for a few seasons, Kyle Hamilton aside.

That, of course, will hinge on Joseph not falling short of broad expectations again, if he does indeed return for a second season in South Bend. Repeating that is not meant as doubling down on diminishing Joseph’s play — Notre Dame gave up 17 passing touchdowns in 12 games and the passer rating against was No. 40 in the country — but to remind of the long-term purpose of these preseason rankings, to gauge how players performed compared to summer’s thinking.

Mayer delivered and then some. Foskey did, too, not to mention fifth-year left guard Jarrett Patterson (No. 4 in the preseason). Joseph may not have simply in that a No. 3 ranking carries with it lofty anticipations.

Those will again accompany the Irish defense moving forward, given it may return as many as 10 starters, but the summer hype likely will focus on Alt and Fisher. They were not given proper consideration in 2022’s preseason; that mistake will not be made again.

K Spencer Shrader transfers to Notre Dame, returning to his homestate and a familiar venue

By Dec 14, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 USF at Florida
Getty Images
22 Comments

When Notre Dame opens its 2023 home schedule against Tennessee State on Sept. 2, it will not be the first time Spencer Shrader has kicked at Notre Dame Stadium. He booted the opening kickoff 49 yards against the Irish in 2020 when South Florida visited South Bend on short notice during the pandemic.

That was his only kick that day, a 52-0 Notre Dame shutout, so next year’s matchup with the Tigers will assuredly test Shrader more.

The Indiana native visited Notre Dame over the weekend and announced Tuesday night he will transfer to the Irish after four seasons with the Bulls.

Shrader went 9-of-13 on field-goal attempts this season, hitting a long of 49 yards. In his career, he is 28-of-41 with a 52-yard long and is 95-of-96 on point-after attempts.

This is the second straight year Notre Dame has reached into the transfer ranks for a kicker, tapping Blake Grupe from Arkansas State in 2022, rewarded with a 13-of-18 field-goal showing and 43 successful point-after attempts.

In both instances, the Irish already had a kicker on the team. Sophomore Josh Bryan did not play this year — he made an extra point in 2021 — hampered by a groin injury just before the season that cost him kickoff duties at Ohio State, something so late to arise it was not announced before the game. Freshman walk-on Zac Yoakam then impressed enough in the role, Bryan never regained it.

A graduate (and a former professional soccer player before originally walking on at South Florida), Shrader’s quick commitment to Notre Dame does not yield any insight into what changes Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was or was not able to implement with the academic side of the University as it pertains to undergraduate transfers, a notoriously slow process that has made it more difficult for Notre Dame to pull in players in years past.

OUT: QB Drew Pyne, CB Jayden Bellamy, DE Osi Ekownu, TE Cane Berrong
IN: K Spencer Shrader
NFL-BOUND: TE Michael Mayer, DE Isaiah Foskey
INJURED, OUT FOR THE GATOR BOWL, WILL RETURN IN 2023: CB Cam Hart

Cane Berrong’s transfer portal entry Monday leaves Notre Dame with only two TEs in Gator Bowl

By Dec 13, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Marcus Freeman may have been a week early in declaring Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl roster set. Just on Saturday, the Irish head coach said he did not expect any more entrants into the transfer portal before the Dec. 30 meeting with No. 19 South Carolina (3:30 ET; ABC).

Then on Monday, sophomore tight end Cane Berrong announced via social media that he will transfer and thus miss Notre Dame’s appearance in Jacksonville.

“That was what last week was for,” Freeman said. “After the USC game, we had those conversations. We gave them time to really reflect and make decisions. And we told them, by this past week we wanted to make sure that our guys had made decisions on opting out or going into the transfer portal.

“I can’t predict the future, but I don’t anticipate anybody else not playing in the bowl game or going into the portal right now.”

Berrong does so with three seasons of eligibility remaining after appearing in three games as a freshman before an ACL cut short his season. He played only against Boston College this season, logging all of five snaps. Berrong finishes his Notre Dame career with no other stats.

Without him, the Irish will have only sophomore Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes available as tight ends against the Gamecocks. Fullback Davis Sherwood could line up as a blocking tight end at points, as well.

It may be that Berrong fully realized in the last week or so that Staes has passed him in the depth chart, not even the absence of Michael Mayer giving Berrong enough reps to satiate him. Or it could be that he simply missed Freeman’s soft deadline by a couple days.

Junior Kevin Bauman and freshman Eli Raridon remain slowed by injuries.

Berrong is the fourth Notre Dame player to declare an intention to transfer in the last week, following in the footsteps of junior quarterback Drew Pyne, freshman cornerback Jayden Bellamy and senior defensive end Osi Ekwonu.

Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey both opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, while senior cornerback Cam Hart will miss it following shoulder surgery, though he will return to the Irish in 2023.

Leftovers & Links: A quick look at South Carolina & Spencer Rattler before Notre Dame focuses on them

By Dec 12, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Marcus Freeman intends to treat the month of December like a week before the season opener coming off preseason practices rather than entirely focus on the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 (3:30 ET; ABC) against No. 19 South Carolina. The Irish could spend every practice preparing for the Gamecocks, but that would come at the expense of younger players’ development.

By the end of this week, though, Notre Dame (8-4) will start actively thinking about South Carolina (8-4).

“Your only focus as you get closer to this game is to win the game,” Freeman said Saturday. “Right now, being 20 days away, you still have time to truly just go into game planning, right? …

“It’s no different than fall camp. You’re spending a part of fall camp developing your roster. That’s what we’re doing now. Part of that is giving those guys that have played a tremendous amount of reps this season time for their body to recover. … As you continue to get closer and closer to the game, it’ll be all South Carolina.”

That recipe has failed Freeman twice to date, once in last year’s Fiesta Bowl faceplant and once heading to Ohio State to open his first season as a head coach. Those were, of course, top-five opponents. The Gamecocks are neither that nor at full strength anymore, losing two more players to opt-outs on Monday.

Freeman can wait another week before devoting much practice time to South Carolina, but this space has no obligation to younger players whose practice improvements will go unseen until the spring, at the earliest, with possible exceptions at quarterback and tight end.

And while Freeman is waiting to dissect everything about the Gamecocks, any college football fan, Freeman included, noticed some things about them at the end of the season as they upset No. 6 Tennessee and No. 10 Clemson in back-to-back weeks. Freeman’s first observations in watching some of those games were what one would have expected in the preseason. South Carolina has one of the more talented, if also inconsistent, quarterbacks in the country in Spencer Rattler.

“I remember watching a couple of plays (of the 63-38 win against the Volunteers on Nov. 19) with my kids and saying, ‘Wow, this team is explosive.’ They’re extremely talented,” Freeman said a week ago shortly after learning of Notre Dame’s bowl opponent. “… I did take a couple minutes to peek at just the offense vs. Clemson and then obviously watched a little bit of the Tennessee game.

“[Rattler] is special. Their offense is explosive. … It all starts with their quarterback. Spencer is an extremely talented individual. I’ve seen him extend some plays with his legs, the ability to throw the ball into tight spaces, make good decisions. He is a talented quarterback.”

If that quarterback-play description sounds similar to the most recent one the Irish faced, it is worth pointing out the same coach signed Rattler out of high school as sought Caleb Williams, bringing them into the same system at Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley likes his quarterbacks to be able to pick up first downs with their legs, throw while on the run and, if need be, dance in the pocket. While not as consistently or as dazzlingly as Williams does, Rattler checks all those boxes.

Rattler: 13 games, 66.6 percent completion rate, 7.9 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions; 191 yards on 38 rush attempts with three touchdowns.

Rattler in the last two games, those top-10 upsets: 798 yards on a 72.4 percent completion rate and 10.5 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns and two interceptions; 33 yards on 6 rush attempts with one touchdown.

Those season-long numbers may seem modest, but South Carolina’s passing offense adds 0.049 expected points per its average play, according to cfb-graphs.com. To put that into Irish context, Notre Dame adds 0.111 expected points per its average pass play.

The Gamecocks need an efficient passing game, because their rushing attack is dismal, and that was before losing their top back to the transfer portal. South Carolina averages 3.8 yards per rush and only 123.3 yards per game. There is a reason it ran the ball only 32.4 times per game, No. 106 in the country. Despite its five-game losing streak in the second half of the season, Syracuse’s rushing offense was more efficient than the Gamecocks’, as was Cal’s.

South Carolina points per game: 31.7, No. 45 in the country, one point per game more than Notre Dame.
South Carolina points allowed per game: 27.5, No. 78 in the country.

Defensively, the Gamecocks’ weakness is clear and one Notre Dame will enjoy. In every way, South Carolina’s rush defense ranks in the bottom-30 of the country.

South Carolina rushing yards allowed per game: 192.4, No. 113 in the country.
Yards allowed per rush attempt: 4.85, No. 112 in the country.
Rushing attempts against per game: 39.7, No. 103 in the country.

Twitter | @statsowar

ON NAVY
The Midshipmen fired 15-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo over the weekend after their double-overtime loss to Army. That defeat likely sealed a fate that would have been at best delayed by a year with a different result. And none of it may not be Niumatalolo’s fault.

Navy is 2-5 in its last seven matchups against Army and the same is true against Air Force, and that may be the only metric that matters around Annapolis moving forward. There are just too many disadvantages stacking up against the service academies to compete with anyone else consistently.

While the NCAA seems to limit cut blocking a little bit more every few years, a new head coach may stray from the triple-option, anyway. However, off-field hurdles will stifle any offensive approach preferred by the next head coach.

Navy does not add transfers, so its best players may depart but the Midshipmen have no recourse to replace them similarly. There is no graduate school, so players cannot mature into a fifth-year surprise, not to mention the current marvels of sixth- and even seventh-year players.

Lastly, it will be only harder to recruit to the service academies moving forward, already a high bar to clear. Players are considered graduate employees and thus may not seek outside employment, as in, they cannot receive money through name, image and likeness deals.

One might think that would not impact the typical Navy football recruit, but consider how often someone enters the military because that is the only way they can afford college. There are increasingly alternative options. If nothing else, an improving player already at Annapolis may realize he has improved to an extent he could make five figures elsewhere on top of his scholarship, and the idea of $20-30,000 of income before the end of his college career could spur a transfer.

Niumatalolo is one of only two Navy head coaches to defeat Notre Dame since 1964 and the only one to do it multiple times. That may be true for a long time to come, with the current Irish winning streak in the series already at five.

