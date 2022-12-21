Two weeks ago, Notre Dame had three running backs committed in its class of 2023. As the December signing period commences, only consensus four-star Jeremiyah Love is expected to sign with the Irish.
Consensus four-star Dylan Edwards flipped his commitment to Colorado earlier this month after Deion Sanders was named the Buffaloes new head coach; given Sanders coached Edwards in his youth, the move was both understandable and not terribly surprising.
In the last week or so, it became somewhat clear that four-star Jayden Limar is likely to sign with Oregon this afternoon. If reading tea leaves, the fact that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is scheduled to meet with the media hours before Limar is scheduled to announce his signing furthers that Ducks expectation.
That leaves Love, actually one of four running backs to commit to the Irish at some point in this cycle, if also counting early commit Sedrick Irvin, the No. 17 running back in the class, per rivals.com, and now a Stanford pledge.
Ironically, Love committed to Notre Dame the same day the Irish lost to Irvin’s future school.
JEREMIYAH LOVE
Christian Brothers College High School; St. Louis
Measurements: 6-foot-1, 188 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 4 running back in the class, per rivals.com, Love is the No. 59 overall prospect in the country. He will play in the Under Armour All-America Game next month.
Other notable offers: Love visited Alabama in June and Arkansas in April, Michigan twice and his homestate Missouri a handful of times. The list goes on to include Oregon and Texas A&M.
Projected position: Running back. For that matter, running back in the traditional sense. Love is fast and, more pertinently, enjoys quick acceleration. From the backfield, a slight hole should often spring him past the defense’s second level.
Quick take: Love is the kind of running back that should play early in his career, but given Notre Dame enjoys running back depth, it may take a moment for him. In the meantime, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will insist Love work on his pass blocking, something needed from nearly every high school running back, but especially one that was such a focal point of his preps offense. Love rarely needed to protect someone else with the ball, as it was usually in his own hands.
RELATED READING: Best part of Irish Saturday comes from four-star RB before the loss to the Cardinal
Short-term roster outlook: It would not be the biggest shock in the world if rising senior Chris Tyree looked elsewhere for 2023, but as of now, he is expected back in South Bend, putting five running backs ahead of Love on the depth chart.
Long-term depth chart impact: But running backs churn out of college quickly. Current sophomores Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs may play well enough next season to ponder jumping to the NFL, perhaps an early move on the surface but a necessary one for any running back given the position’s short shelf life. Current freshmen Jadarian Price and Gi’Bran Payne would pick up that slack, presumably, but Love should challenge them, if not leapfrog them.
