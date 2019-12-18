AIDAN KEANAAINA

Mullen High School; Denver.

Measurements: 6’3”, 305 lbs.

Accolades: A four-star prospect, rivals.com rates Keanaaina the No. 30 defensive tackle in the class.

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame beat out Nebraska, Wisconsin and Cal to pull in the Colorado prospect with a commitment way back in February.

Projected Position: Defensive tackle, likely the nose position, holding the point of attack to make life easier for those around him.

Quick Take: Simply looking at Keanaaina makes it clear why the Irish sought him. With collegiate strength and conditioning, he should develop a run-stopping frame for the middle of the line.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Partly because injuries forced underclassmen into action earlier than usual, Notre Dame has both depth and talent along its defensive interior for the time being. That should afford Keanaaina the chance to get used to college next year, while also likely appearing in up to four games.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Along with classmate Rylie Mills, Keanaaina gives the Irish their next generation of defensive tackles. The chance to truly take over that role may not arrive until 2022, but signing pairs of four-star tackles at a time is a newfound development for Notre Dame, so when that day comes, it will be a welcome one.

