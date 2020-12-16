Notre Dame gets the letter: Kicker Joshua Bryan, former Colorado commit

Joshua Bryan

Sierra Canyon High School; Chatsworth, Calif.

Measurements: 6’51, 185 lbs.

Accolades: Recruiting services have never quite known how to grade kickers, but do know the kicking circles hold this Polynesian Bowl invitee in the highest regards.

Other Notable Offers: Bryan and Brian Polian, Notre Dame’s recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator, were in touch long before Bryan committed to the Irish. They were in touch when he committed to Colorado in the summer, and then when Polian could (finally) offer a scholarship, they were on the same page enough for him to honestly tell Bryan the offer was not yet one he could commit to. When it ultimately was as of early November, Bryan flipped his commitment after a silent visit to campus.

Projected Position: Well, ummm, kicker.

Quick Take: Not to read too much into it, but Bryan’s mature handling of the ebbs and flows of his recruitment suggest he’ll have the level head needed to handle the pressures of kicking in front of 78,000 fans. (Let’s hope we someday get back to a reality of 78,000 fans in Notre Dame Stadium.)

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Part of the nuance to Bryan’s recruitment was the chaos involved in understanding roster construction during a pandemic. Once the Irish coaching staff knew it could be over the 85 scholarship limit next season, carrying two kickers became acceptable.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Jonathan Doerer’s fifth-year in 2020 should include some records, but once he has then departed, expect Bryan to handle all kicking duties for four seasons and, if the offense is high-powered in those years, subsequently threaten Doerer’s records.

