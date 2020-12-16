Blake Fisher

Avon High School; Avon, Ind.

Measurements: 6’6”, 330 lbs.

Accolades: An All-American and rivals.com five-star, the early-enrollee ranks as the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class and No. 25 overall prospect in the country.

Other Notable Offers: Name a title contender, it chased Fisher. Name an offensive line powerhouse, it chased Fisher.

Projected Position: The day will come when Fisher steps in at left tackle, a position at Notre Dame that has produced only first-round draft picks under Brian Kelly, Liam Eichenberg outstanding. When it comes to recruiting pitches, that is one all those title contenders and other offensive line factories struggle to match.

Quick Take: Fisher has the size, the strength and the footwork to play as a backup from day one. He’ll have to adjust to the speed of the college game, but that is true for anybody.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: While there is some question about who will start at left tackle for the Irish next season, do not expect Fisher to be that answer. Between Jarrett Patterson and Aaron Banks, Notre Dame will have two true starters returning, and Zeke Correll and Josh Lugg will essentially make it four. By no means will the offensive line be starting from scratch. Some combination of Patterson, Banks and Lugg Will Likely start at the two tackle positions, but they will need an understudy in addition to current sophomore Andrew Kristofic. Fisher’s primary competition for that will be Quinn Carroll, coming off a torn ACL.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: There are other former top-line recruits in the pipeline, Tosh Baker chief among them, but Fisher should have the inside track on starting on the outside by 2023 at the latest.

Rocco Spindler

Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.

Measurements: 6’5”, 315 lbs.

Accolades: An Under Armour All-American and consensus four-star, the early enrollee ranks as the No. 2 prospect in Michigan, the No. 4 offensive guard in the class and the No. 67 overall recruit in the country.

Other Notable Offers: Spindler took half a dozen visits to Michigan, three to Ohio State and one to Penn State, but spurned all the Big Ten powers to select Notre Dame.

Projected Position: Two factors suggest Spindler will remain at guard, one a negative and one a positive. He does not have the outright length usually wanted at tackle, but he does have the understanding of leverage and positioning innate to a quality wrestler, traits best used on the interior of the line.

Quick Take: Guards are too often called “maulers.” But when a Midwesterner brings clear grittiness to the position, it is only a natural noun to apply.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: The Irish are well-stocked at every position along the offensive line, a testament to the continued quality recruiting from Jeff Quinn, so Spindler should have plenty of time to fine-tune his technique and pulling skills. That said, if Dillan Gibbons does not return for a fifth year or struggles as a starter, Notre Dame could look long-term in the short-term.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has not yet identified a guard of the future. Current senior Aaron Banks may move to the outside next year, or may hold things down on the inside for one more year, and classmate Gibbons should get a chance at a promotion from career reserve. After them, no underclassmen has staked a claim to the position, in no small part because spring practices were scrapped and preseason work was disjointed.

