Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman

By Douglas FarmerJun 19, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 267 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Kareem currently lines up at defensive end behind seniors Jay Hayes and Andrew Trumbetti. It is conceivable he switches sides to the boundary half of the field where he would contend with classmates Daelin Hayes, Julian Okwara and Ade Ogundeji. Either way, playing time could be tough to come by this fall for Kareem.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Kareem first committed to Michigan State before flipping to Alabama. All reports indicate both Kareem and Alabama wanted to go separate ways, leading the No. 237 prospect in the country, per rivals.com, to enroll early at Notre Dame. The No. 8 recruit in Michigan and No. 17 defensive end in the country, he also held offers from Ohio State and Stanford.

CAREER TO DATE
In a surprise to some, Kareem saw action in four games last season, recording no statistics. Irish coach Brian Kelly has pointed out before it is rare for premier defensive linemen to stay for a fifth year in college, and if he views Kareem’s future with those possibilities in mind, it is possible that was part of the logic in playing Kareem against Nevada, Duke, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

QUOTE(S)
Kelly specifically praised Kareem twice in April as spring practice neared its conclusion. Neither acknowledgement was lengthy, but perhaps the brevity speaks to the sincerity.

“Khalid Kareem has done some nice things for us,” Kelly said before adding two weeks later, “Khalid Kareem has gotten better each and every day he’s been out there.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I think Kareem sees the field this year, even if it’s just in a supporting role. He could be some much-needed depth behind Isaac Rochell, who could be used in multiple positions to help maximize his abilities.

“There is so much to like about Kareem’s skill-set and his opportunity once Rochell graduates. If he continues to grow he can slide inside and provide a havoc-wreakor in the trenches. If he can keep his speed, he’s got a chance to be a starter as a sophomore when Rochell moves on to the NFL.

“Maybe it’s because he enrolled early or because his recruitment had some roller coaster elements. But for all the groaning and grumbling about a lack of defensive ends in recruiting, if all goes according to plan the Irish could’ve landed two elite starters at defensive end for multiple seasons (out of the state of Michigan, no less) with Kareem and Daelin Hayes.”

2017 OUTLOOK
For this exercise, let’s presume Kareem does not preserve a year of eligibility this season to compensate for the somewhat unnecessary playing time last year. It is a possibility, though a slim one at that.

The reason it is a possibility is it is hard to project where Kareem finds playing time this fall. Trumbetti has shown the ability to contribute when healthy, and Jay Hayes impressed this spring. Switching to compete with Daelin Hayes, Okwara and Ogundeji may remove the upperclassmen’s experience to compete with, but those three all present large amounts of potential. Someone will see a slim number of snaps this fall, and Kareem seems most likely to suffer that fate at this point.

The fact of the matter, though, is the Notre Dame defensive line needs playmakers. If Kareem forces the issue, defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive line coach Mike Elston will find him playing time, even if it means moving Kareem inside to supplement the shallow depths at tackle. That may be outside the box, but the Irish interior may need some innovative thinking.

DOWN THE ROAD
Jay Hayes has another year of eligibility after 2017, but Trumbetti will be done after this season. Kareem will have his chance, especially with the incoming freshman class not providing ready competition at end. By no means is that meant to diminish Jonathan MacCollister — only intending to say he may need some time.

Kareem was a heralded recruit. A season or two spent largely on the sidelines is no reason to dismiss those projections.

INJURIES
No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

By Douglas FarmerJun 19, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2 ½, 305 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Mustipher starts at center. The questions come when figuring out who is behind him after the outgoing transfers of junior Tristen Hoge and sophomore Parker Boudreaux.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Mustipher chose Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Stanford and most other top-tier programs in the country. An Under Armour All-American, rivals.com rated him as the No. 3 prospect in Maryland, the No. 12 guard in the country and the No. 203 overall recruit.

CAREER TO DATE
Mustipher preserved a year of eligibility in 2014 and then backed up Nick Martin in 2015, seeing sporadic action in nine games. With Martin gone in the second round of the NFL Draft, Mustipher started all 12 games at center last season.

QUOTE(S)
Irish coach Brian Kelly knows what he has in Mustipher, a captain and a returning 12-game starter. Nonetheless, Mustipher impressed Kelly this spring.

“We know who the guys are on the left side,” Kelly said at the start of spring practice. “Sam has had a really good eight weeks, as well.”

Kelly also cited Mustipher — along with fifth-year senior left tackle Mike McGlinchey and senior left guard Quenton Nelson — as a leader on and off the field.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I don’t think Mustipher will be as solid as Martin was last season (a deep-dig into game tape had Martin surging up draft boards before the Texans took him), but expect a strong season. Perhaps the best version of Mustipher is the one you don’t notice. First-year centers who spend a lot of time in the shotgun need to make sure that every play gets started correctly, and from there he can make sure the Irish win the battle at the point of attack. (It sounds remedial, but let’s not take the snap for granted.)

“Mustipher’s strength let him win more than his fair share of battles last spring with Daniel Cage, a physical force on the interior. If Mustipher can anchor, play with solid technique and get to the second level, Notre Dame’s running game should continue to surge.

“When Tristen Hoge signed with Notre Dame, most thought the high school center had the inside track to multiple seasons starting. That still could happen, but Mustipher might end up the one with three seasons at center, while Hoge battles to be one of the two linemen playing next to him.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Mustipher will start against Temple on Sept. 2. (That’s 75 days away, for those counting.) The Irish desperately hope he will be starting against Stanford to close the season. With both Hoge and Boudreaux gone, Notre Dame does not have a clear-cut backup at center. Whether junior Trevor Ruhland trains at the position or senior Alex Bars readies to move over from right guard should Mustipher get hurt, avoiding those contingencies is an obvious preference.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mustipher will continue to be the fulcrum on the Irish line next season, as well. McGlinchey and most likely Nelson will be off to the NFL, leaving Mustipher and presumably Bars as established starters, plus whoever gets the final nod at right tackle between sophomores Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg.

With three seasons of starting experience in college, Mustipher will have NFL prospects, though projecting those odds for a center this far ahead of time is a fool’s errand.

More pertinent will be who fills in behind Mustipher at center in 2018. That backup in 2017 will be more of a bandage than a long-term solution, though Ruhland, or perhaps freshman Dillan Gibbons, could certainly turn into that forward-looking answer. Neither will be in 2017, though. Notre Dame could also find a center in the developing recruiting class and give him a year behind Mustipher to learn the craft.

By Douglas FarmerJun 18, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Not only is Shannon the starting long snapper, he is the only one on the Irish roster.
Recruiting: Rivals.com rated Shannon a two-star recruit, yet he was a U.S. Army All-American. Thus are the oddities of long snapper recruiting. Among recruiting services who ranked long snappers by position, Shannon was considered the top in the country. He weighed offers from West Virginia and West Point, but chose to follow his in the footsteps of his grandfather, a four-year starter for Notre Dame.

CAREER TO DATE
Shannon preserved a year of eligibility last season while Scott Daly used up his as a four-year starter at long snapper.

QUOTE(S)
It is a long snapper’s goal to go without ever being mentioned in a press conference. Rare does such come with positive remarks, yet that is exactly what Irish coach Brian Kelly offered days before the Blue-Gold Game.

“A guy that has made really significant progress — and you guys don’t care as much about [it] but it keeps me up — is John Shannon,” Kelly said. “We’re asking him to do a lot more than we did last year, and he’s made significant progress.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
Unless Scott Daly’s injured, Shannon is redshirting. Saving that year of eligibility sets the Irish up perfectly for four seasons of Shannon after Daly came through the program perfectly as well, replacing scholarship snapper Jordan Cowart. It also allows Shannon more time to recover from a torn labrum, an injury he had repaired in January after playing in the Army Bowl.

“With all the pedigree you want at the position, Shannon will be at his best when he’s not heard from. That’s easier said than done for long snappers.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Let’s keep this simple: Now healthy and at the top of a depth chart of one, Shannon could have a heavy workload this fall if the Notre Dame offense scores at the rates offensive coordinator Chip Long certainly envisions. Then again, if it doesn’t, that simply means Shannon is firing more often to senior punter Tyler Newsome rather than junior kicker Justin Yoon.

DOWN THE ROAD
Shannon should be a four-year starter, just like his grandfather, as well as Daly. Look for the Irish to pursue another long snapper recruit in either the class of 2020 or the class of 2021. Some may wish the position would be manned by a walk-on, but as Kelly indicated, the long snapper’s duties are a cause of concern for coaches, and spending a scholarship to avoid that headache is of a value not to be dismissed.

By Douglas FarmerJun 17, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 ½, 284 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Senior with two years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Bonner entered spring practice atop the depth chart at defensive tackle alongside junior Jerry Tillery. When junior Elijah Taylor suffered a LisFranc fracture in March, Bonner’s status was solidified unless junior Micah Dew-Treadway makes unexpected progress.
Recruiting: Bonner’s recruitment jumped late in the cycle thanks to strong camp performances throughout the summer before his senior year. A rivals.com three-star prospect, the St. Louis product chose Notre Dame over offers from his homestate Missouri, Michigan State and LSU, among others.

CAREER TO DATE
Bonner preserved a year of eligibility in 2014 before debuting as a defensive end in former Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder’s system in 2015, even though a turf toe injury cut short his previous spring. Last year Bonner moved inside, but there he remained behind Jarron Jones, just like he was stuck behind Isaac Rochell at end.

2014: Preserved a year of eligibility
2015: 10 games, five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry
2016: 12 games, nine tackles, three quarterback hurries — started against Army and recorded four tackles

QUOTE(S)
From the beginning of spring practice, the three-technique tackle position was an unknown rotation, but Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly always included Bonner among the grouping challenging for the starting slot, and Kelly held Bonner’s style up as the ideal fit for new defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s version of the position.

“You’ll see him move around a little bit,” Kelly said the first week of March. “Bonner would be a guy that you’re looking at the three. … A bigger guy that can hold if you move him to the four. He’s got to be able to hold that shade position. … In terms of the body types, that’s the kind of guy we’re looking at.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I think Bonner will find a niche on the inside or third downs, considering neither Jerry Tillery nor Jarron Jones look like pass rush threats. That could kick open a spot for Bonner on the inside, or it could allow him to play at the strong side if Rochell slides inside.

“Of course, that’s mostly determined by Bonner, who has flashed talent and athleticism, but hasn’t translated that to the field yet. Some think Bonner is one of the most intriguing athletes on the roster, and he’s certainly one of the team’s better workout warriors. But that needs to transition to the football field with some productivity, a key development piece for Keith Gilmore and [an] uncertain front four.

“Bonner spoke with confidence this spring that his knowledge base was now matching his skill-set. If he’s able to put everything together, he could be a very nice complementary piece to the front four.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Later this summer, this space will rekindle its annual “Counting Down the Irish,” a ranking of the expected biggest contributors heading into 2017. It will be curious to see where Bonner lands in that polling. If Bonner makes an impact this season, that bodes very well for the Notre Dame defense. If he does not, the presumed defensive line deficiencies will be quickly realized.

Especially with Taylor’s injury, Bonner will be counted on to hold the point of attack in the middle, if not also provide some push to pressure opposing passers. If he cannot provide it, Elko does not have many other options unless Taylor’s recovery goes absolutely perfectly — and it has already been delayed by about a week — or one of the incoming freshmen proves himself surprisingly adept and ready for the physicality of the interior position at the collegiate level. (Those freshmen being Darnell Ewell, Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Ewell, if not also Hinish, projects to fit into more of a Tillery role in the long-term.)

Bonner could be up to it. He has long been considered a physical freak of nature, displaying unexpected strength and athleticism. That played a part in his late but quick recruitment by nearly every school who saw him the summer before his senior year of high school.

Finally converting those attributes to on-field successes is the key. In Bonner’s defense, he has spent the last few seasons behind the likes of Rochell and Jones, both now working to make the cut in the NFL. Neither one was a slouch, especially as their careers progressed. Backing them up should not be considered a mark against Bonner, only an inevitability of timing.

DOWN THE ROAD
If Bonner succeeds in his role this season, he should have an iron grip on the starting spot in 2018. Even if he doesn’t, the Irish coaching staff will likely offer him a fifth year. Veteran defensive linemen with playing experience are not commodities to let slip away. The worst-case scenario would be Bonner could spell an ascending Taylor or one of the aforementioned freshmen. There would be value in that role.

Friday at 4: Only a Poll Regarding Twitter

By Douglas FarmerJun 16, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

I have been sitting on this one for a while. It was like the $20 my mother gave me when I first went to college. She asked me to fold it into the deepest corner of my wallet and use it only in an emergency when I had no other recourse whatsoever.

This “Friday at 4” topic was to be used only on a week where I had no other idea whatsoever. Any suggestions for next week would be appreciated — this empties the reserves.

The question at hand is intended to educate and inform how to best proceed in populating this space. It may not be a democracy around here, but having a better idea how to cater to you few readers does not seem like a bad strategy.

After the past two weeks, this seems a particularly-pertinent query. Five different Notre Dame roster moves came to the world's attention largely through Twitter: the outgoing transfers of junior offensive lineman Tristen Hoge and sophomore offensive lineman Parker Boudreaux, the incoming transfers of fifth-year senior receiver Cameron Smith from Arizona State and sophomore safety Alohi Gilman from Navy, and the injury-forced ending of senior tight end Tyler Luatua's career.