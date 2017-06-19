Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 267 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including 2017

Depth chart: Kareem currently lines up at defensive end behind seniors Jay Hayes and Andrew Trumbetti. It is conceivable he switches sides to the boundary half of the field where he would contend with classmates Daelin Hayes, Julian Okwara and Ade Ogundeji. Either way, playing time could be tough to come by this fall for Kareem.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Kareem first committed to Michigan State before flipping to Alabama. All reports indicate both Kareem and Alabama wanted to go separate ways, leading the No. 237 prospect in the country, per rivals.com, to enroll early at Notre Dame. The No. 8 recruit in Michigan and No. 17 defensive end in the country, he also held offers from Ohio State and Stanford.

CAREER TO DATE

In a surprise to some, Kareem saw action in four games last season, recording no statistics. Irish coach Brian Kelly has pointed out before it is rare for premier defensive linemen to stay for a fifth year in college, and if he views Kareem’s future with those possibilities in mind, it is possible that was part of the logic in playing Kareem against Nevada, Duke, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

QUOTE(S)

Kelly specifically praised Kareem twice in April as spring practice neared its conclusion. Neither acknowledgement was lengthy, but perhaps the brevity speaks to the sincerity.

“Khalid Kareem has done some nice things for us,” Kelly said before adding two weeks later, “Khalid Kareem has gotten better each and every day he’s been out there.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“I think Kareem sees the field this year, even if it’s just in a supporting role. He could be some much-needed depth behind Isaac Rochell, who could be used in multiple positions to help maximize his abilities.

“There is so much to like about Kareem’s skill-set and his opportunity once Rochell graduates. If he continues to grow he can slide inside and provide a havoc-wreakor in the trenches. If he can keep his speed, he’s got a chance to be a starter as a sophomore when Rochell moves on to the NFL.

“Maybe it’s because he enrolled early or because his recruitment had some roller coaster elements. But for all the groaning and grumbling about a lack of defensive ends in recruiting, if all goes according to plan the Irish could’ve landed two elite starters at defensive end for multiple seasons (out of the state of Michigan, no less) with Kareem and Daelin Hayes.”

2017 OUTLOOK

For this exercise, let’s presume Kareem does not preserve a year of eligibility this season to compensate for the somewhat unnecessary playing time last year. It is a possibility, though a slim one at that.

The reason it is a possibility is it is hard to project where Kareem finds playing time this fall. Trumbetti has shown the ability to contribute when healthy, and Jay Hayes impressed this spring. Switching to compete with Daelin Hayes, Okwara and Ogundeji may remove the upperclassmen’s experience to compete with, but those three all present large amounts of potential. Someone will see a slim number of snaps this fall, and Kareem seems most likely to suffer that fate at this point.

The fact of the matter, though, is the Notre Dame defensive line needs playmakers. If Kareem forces the issue, defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive line coach Mike Elston will find him playing time, even if it means moving Kareem inside to supplement the shallow depths at tackle. That may be outside the box, but the Irish interior may need some innovative thinking.

DOWN THE ROAD

Jay Hayes has another year of eligibility after 2017, but Trumbetti will be done after this season. Kareem will have his chance, especially with the incoming freshman class not providing ready competition at end. By no means is that meant to diminish Jonathan MacCollister — only intending to say he may need some time.

Kareem was a heralded recruit. A season or two spent largely on the sidelines is no reason to dismiss those projections.

