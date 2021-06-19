Listed measurements: 6-foot, 185 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: The one class on Notre Dame’s roster with clear eligibility parameters, Bryan has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Presuming health for fifth-year Jonathan Doerer, taking advantage of the year of eligibility granted by the pandemic exception, Bryan should do nothing but back up Doerer, if not also junior walk-on Harrison Leonard, and learn the rhythms of the collegiate game.

Recruiting: The Irish waited to offer Bryan a scholarship until some pandemic uncertainty was cleared up by the NCAA. Throughout that time, when he was committed to Colorado, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian stayed in contact with Bryan, telling him up front why the Irish had not yet offered a scholarship.

When Notre Dame knew Doerer would not count against its scholarship limit in 2021, Polian then offered Bryan a firm scholarship, and that led to a quick flip from the Polynesian Bowl invitee.

WHY MAYBE NO. 37?

Because predicting a kicker’s number feels impossible, but No. 37 is open on the Irish roster and slots Bryan in for this weekend publishing. No offense to the incoming freshman, but if there is a player to not be entirely up-to-date on in 2021, it is probably the backup kicker.

For what it’s worth, Bryan wore No. 10 in high school, a number currently owned by sophomore backup quarterback Drew Pyne and fifth-year linebacker Isaiah Pryor.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

There should be some “clutch” opportunity for a well-regarded kicker to capitalize on his name, image and likeness. Given the increasing rarity of manual transmissions, that is probably not via an auto shop, but some pun exists out there for someone more creative to come up with.

But in the meantime, small sponsorship opportunities should exist with particular kicking circuits.

Chris Sailer Kicking #1 Punter in the nation @Bryan9Joshua crushes a 2 pointer. One of the very best to ever wear a CSK shirt. #TeamSailer #TOP12 pic.twitter.com/6xGW5L8hoD — Chris Sailer Kicking (@Chris_Sailer) November 15, 2020

QUOTE

Polian has no designs of a position competition, despite certainly thinking highly of Bryan.

“I don’t want to count on a freshman (for kicking),” he said during December’s signing period. “It’s not great. It’s hard to do. … In an ideal situation, you would like to have a guy on your campus for a year to hope to get them ready and get them prepared and help him to develop physically and get stronger. That allowed us to do that.

“… When we entered into the summer (of 2020), my assumption was that we were going to have to identify a kicker that could come in here and do it as a true freshman. So this is maybe one of the few instances where the circumstances of everything that was happening around us in the world might have helped us a little bit.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN BRYAN SIGNED

“Not to read too much into it, but Bryan’s mature handling of the ebbs and flows of his recruitment suggest he’ll have the level head needed to handle the pressures of kicking in front of 78,000 fans. (Let’s hope we someday get back to a reality of 78,000 fans in Notre Dame Stadium.)

“Part of the nuance to Bryan’s recruitment was the chaos involved in understanding roster construction during a pandemic. Once the Irish coaching staff knew it could be over the 85 scholarship limit next season, carrying two kickers became acceptable.

“Jonathan Doerer’s fifth-year in 2020 should include some records, but once he has then departed, expect Bryan to handle all kicking duties for four seasons and, if the offense is high-powered in those years, subsequently threaten Doerer’s records.”

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 38 Jason Onye, incoming and raw freshman defensive... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year kicker, using the... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 40 Drew White, fifth-year linebacker, three-year...

2021 OUTLOOK

Polian said it in no uncertain terms. He does not want to rely on a freshman kicker, and will not rely on a freshman kicker. The last time the Irish deployed a freshman kicker in any respect was Doerer’s freshman season, in 2017. His tendency to botch kickoffs nearly severed the Polian-Brian Kelly working relationship before it had a chance to genuinely begin.

Bryan probably does not have that same tick in his form, but he may have some tick in his form. Taking the 2021 season to suss it out will be an exercise in caution and proactive coaching, rather

DOWN THE ROAD

Notre Dame will be willing to pull in a walk-on to challenge Bryan if needed between 2022 and 2025. David Ruffer usurped Nick Tausch in Kelly’s maiden year. The Irish brought in Leonard to spark some competitive fire in Doerer in 2019. It should be noted, Doerer responded.

And Leonard will presumably still be around in 2022, but that aside, Bryan has some job security moving forward. He also has a high bar to meet. For the most part, Notre Dame has avoided the kicker pratfalls that so often plague college football powerhouses. Bryan will not need to be perfect, but the Irish will need to know they can rely on him.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

Let’s try this again

No. 99 Rylie Mills, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 98 Alexander Ehrensberger, sophomore defensive end

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, early-enrolled freshman defensive tackle the size of a Volkswagen

No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, fifth-year defensive tackle-turned-end

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, early-enrolled freshman tight end, a former high school quarterback

No. 87 Michael Mayer, star sophomore tight end and lead offensive weapon

No. 85 George Takacs, senior tight end, ‘152 years old’

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, sophomore tight end

No. 82 Xavier Watts, sophomore receiver

No. 81 Jay Brunelle, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 80 Cane Berrong, early-enrolled freshman tight end

No. 79 Tosh Baker, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 78 Pat Coogan, incoming freshman center

No. 77 Quinn Carroll, junior offensive lineman

No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman

No. 75 Josh Lugg, fifth-year right tackle, finally a starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, junior offensive tackle, possible backup center

No. 72 Caleb Johnson, early-enrolled offensive tackle, former Auburn commit

No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

No. 68 Michael Carmody, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 62 Marshall guard Cain Madden transfers to Notre Dame, likely 2021 starter

No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, senior defensive tackle

No. 56 John Dirksen, senior reserve offensive lineman

No. 56 Howard Cross, junior defensive tackle

No. 55 Jarrett Patterson, the best Irish offensive lineman

No. 54 Jacob Lacey, junior defensive tackle

No. 54 Blake Fisher, early-enrolled freshman left tackle, starter?

No. 52 Zeke Correll, junior, starting center

No. 52 Bo Bauer, senior linebacker, #BeADog

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, early-enrolled freshman offensive guard

No. 48 Will Schweitzer, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 44 Devin Aupiu, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 44 Alex Peitsch and No. 65 Michael Vinson, Irish long snappers, both needed

No. 41 Kurt Hinish, fifth-year defensive tackle, eventual record-holder in games played

No. 40 Drew White, fifth-year linebacker, three-year starter

No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year kicker, using the pandemic exception

No. 38 Jason Onye, incoming and raw freshman defensive end

tweet to @d_farmer