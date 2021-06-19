Listed measurements: 6-foot, 185 pounds.
2021-22 year, eligibility: The one class on Notre Dame’s roster with clear eligibility parameters, Bryan has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Presuming health for fifth-year Jonathan Doerer, taking advantage of the year of eligibility granted by the pandemic exception, Bryan should do nothing but back up Doerer, if not also junior walk-on Harrison Leonard, and learn the rhythms of the collegiate game.
Recruiting: The Irish waited to offer Bryan a scholarship until some pandemic uncertainty was cleared up by the NCAA. Throughout that time, when he was committed to Colorado, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian stayed in contact with Bryan, telling him up front why the Irish had not yet offered a scholarship.
When Notre Dame knew Doerer would not count against its scholarship limit in 2021, Polian then offered Bryan a firm scholarship, and that led to a quick flip from the Polynesian Bowl invitee.
WHY MAYBE NO. 37?
Because predicting a kicker’s number feels impossible, but No. 37 is open on the Irish roster and slots Bryan in for this weekend publishing. No offense to the incoming freshman, but if there is a player to not be entirely up-to-date on in 2021, it is probably the backup kicker.
For what it’s worth, Bryan wore No. 10 in high school, a number currently owned by sophomore backup quarterback Drew Pyne and fifth-year linebacker Isaiah Pryor.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
There should be some “clutch” opportunity for a well-regarded kicker to capitalize on his name, image and likeness. Given the increasing rarity of manual transmissions, that is probably not via an auto shop, but some pun exists out there for someone more creative to come up with.
But in the meantime, small sponsorship opportunities should exist with particular kicking circuits.
QUOTE
Polian has no designs of a position competition, despite certainly thinking highly of Bryan.
“I don’t want to count on a freshman (for kicking),” he said during December’s signing period. “It’s not great. It’s hard to do. … In an ideal situation, you would like to have a guy on your campus for a year to hope to get them ready and get them prepared and help him to develop physically and get stronger. That allowed us to do that.
“… When we entered into the summer (of 2020), my assumption was that we were going to have to identify a kicker that could come in here and do it as a true freshman. So this is maybe one of the few instances where the circumstances of everything that was happening around us in the world might have helped us a little bit.”
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN BRYAN SIGNED
“Not to read too much into it, but Bryan’s mature handling of the ebbs and flows of his recruitment suggest he’ll have the level head needed to handle the pressures of kicking in front of 78,000 fans. (Let’s hope we someday get back to a reality of 78,000 fans in Notre Dame Stadium.)
“Part of the nuance to Bryan’s recruitment was the chaos involved in understanding roster construction during a pandemic. Once the Irish coaching staff knew it could be over the 85 scholarship limit next season, carrying two kickers became acceptable.
“Jonathan Doerer’s fifth-year in 2020 should include some records, but once he has then departed, expect Bryan to handle all kicking duties for four seasons and, if the offense is high-powered in those years, subsequently threaten Doerer’s records.”
2021 OUTLOOK
Polian said it in no uncertain terms. He does not want to rely on a freshman kicker, and will not rely on a freshman kicker. The last time the Irish deployed a freshman kicker in any respect was Doerer’s freshman season, in 2017. His tendency to botch kickoffs nearly severed the Polian-Brian Kelly working relationship before it had a chance to genuinely begin.
Bryan probably does not have that same tick in his form, but he may have some tick in his form. Taking the 2021 season to suss it out will be an exercise in caution and proactive coaching, rather
DOWN THE ROAD
Notre Dame will be willing to pull in a walk-on to challenge Bryan if needed between 2022 and 2025. David Ruffer usurped Nick Tausch in Kelly’s maiden year. The Irish brought in Leonard to spark some competitive fire in Doerer in 2019. It should be noted, Doerer responded.
And Leonard will presumably still be around in 2022, but that aside, Bryan has some job security moving forward. He also has a high bar to meet. For the most part, Notre Dame has avoided the kicker pratfalls that so often plague college football powerhouses. Bryan will not need to be perfect, but the Irish will need to know they can rely on him.
