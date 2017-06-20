Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 52 (theoretically) Jonathan Doerer, kicker

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 188 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining

Depth chart: Notre Dame has an established kicker in junior Justin Yoon, but Doerer could take over the kickoff duties for the Irish this fall.

Recruiting: Doerer switched his commitment from Maryland to Notre Dame only the weekend before National Signing Day.

QUOTE(S)

Irish coach Brian Kelly said Doerer’s abilities in kickoffs changed Notre Dame’s plans regarding pursuing a kicker this past recruiting cycle.

“We weren’t necessarily looking for one, but [Doerer] just jumped out at us,” Kelly said on National Signing Day. “Somebody with his numbers, his ability, his length, 6-foot-3, [an] extremely-gifted athlete. We were looking for somebody that could take over the kickoff duties for us right away.

“The strength that he has averaging 78-plus [yards] kicking the football with four-plus [seconds] hang time, just crazy numbers. It was just too good to pass up for us. He was a great fit for us. We went into that with really no expectations to go after a kicker until we saw him and fell in love with his ability.”

WHAT WE SAID WHEN DOERER’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“A late addition to this class, Doerer might find the field in 2017 amid injury speculation around incumbent kicker Justin Yoon. There was a time any special teams recruit brought much skepticism from the masses. That time has passed, and Doerer should not rekindle it.

“During today’s und.com programming, Irish coach Brian Kelly said he expects Doerer to take over the kickoff duties, if not more, due to his strong leg’s consistent ability to send the ball out of the end zone.”

2017 OUTLOOK

Expect Doerer to handle kickoffs from the outset and retain that duty until/unless it goes awry. Yoon’s injury concerns should be in the past by September, but allowing him to focus on placekicks could hold value for Notre Dame. Hence, Kelly welcomed the chance to fill a scholarship slot with Doerer.

Somewhere here, so about here, there should be mention of senior walk-on kicker Sam Kohler. Following the Blue-Gold Game, Kelly praised Kohler.

“Sam’s been solid,” Kelly said, echoing sentiments from special teams coordinator Brian Polian from earlier in the spring. “He really has. [I] like the way he prepares and works at it. We’ve got more competition coming in, so it will be a good situation. We’ll have a real good competition there.”

Will Kohler prevent Doerer from swinging his leg in games this fall? Most likely not, but Kohler could provide another option in the kicking game should it be needed.

DOWN THE ROAD

Yoon has two more years of eligibility, including 2017. If Doerer does indeed take over kickoff duties this fall, that will leave two years of separation between the two kickers. Come 2019, Doerer should be in prime position — and, with two years of work in a collegiate conditioning program, prime shape — to take over all three facets of the kicking game in point after attempts, field goals and kickoffs.

Senior punter Tyler Newsome also has two years of eligibility remaining, giving some time for both Doerer and the Irish coaches to consider if they want him to develop that skill, as well.

Aside from the five early enrollees, the numbers are not yet known for the incoming Irish freshmen. A little educated guessing can garner estimates for those numbers, and those estimates allow the proceedings to continue sans pause.

When it comes to a kicker, however, that educated guessing is rather akin to throwing darts in the dark. Doerer’s number could end up being nearly anywhere between 1 and 99, though it is also among the most unlikely to double up on another player’s digits. With that in mind, No. 52 seemed as good a placeholder as any.

