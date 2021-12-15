Notre Dame gets the letters: Cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jayden Bellamy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benjamin Morrison

Brophy Prep; Phoenix, Ariz.

Measurements: 6-foot, 172 pounds.

Accolades: Rivals.com ranks the consensus four-star prospect and Poylnesian Bowl invitee as the No. 26 cornerback in the class of 2022.

Other notable offers: Morrison chose Notre Dame instead of Washington or Alabama, two of the best defensive back factories in college football.

“Washington was my dream school growing up,” Morrison said to Blue & Gold Illustrated. “It came down to those three schools — Washington, Alabama and Notre Dame. I went to see all three, and they had their pros and cons.

“After those visits, I went with my gut, and Notre Dame felt special to me. I’m excited to be a part of what they’re doing with coach Freeman and the recruiting class.”

Projected position: Morrison has a longer wingspan than expected of someone standing 6-feet. If that is matched by physicality, he could end up as a boundary cornerback.

Quick take: Any defensive back sought by Washington and/or Alabama should be considered an impressive get, even for Marcus Freeman amid a hot stretch in recruiting.

Short-term roster outlook: Cam Hart became a reliable and underrated cornerback for the Irish in 2021, setting up an impressive duo for next season between him and current sophomore Clarence Lewis. The Irish have their starters for the immediate future.

Long-term depth chart impact: Notre Dame signed four cornerbacks last season, taking a shotgun approach to a position that has been a struggle in recruiting for a few years now. Someone among that quartet should emerge, if not a few someones. They will be Morrison’s primary competition, even if he arrives just as highly-recruited as the best among them.

Jayden Bellamy

Bergen Catholic High School; Oradell, N.J.

Measurements: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

Accolades: The consensus three-star prospect is ranked as the No. 46 cornerback in the class by rivals.com, as well as the No. 6 recruit in New Jersey.

Other notable offers: Any worthwhile player out of the Northeast will get chased by Penn State, as Bellamy was, along with holding offers from Ohio State, Florida State and Clemson. His recruitment focused on the Irish and the Nittany Lions, though.

Projected position: Bellamy’s size alone suggests he should end up either as a field corner or perhaps a nickel back.

Quick take: You can’t teach speed, and Bellamy has it. Not much else needs to be said.

Short-term roster outlook: Bellamy’s speed creates interesting possibilities. It alone could make him a punt or kick returner possibility in 2022. More likely, he takes some time to develop, but do not rule it out.

Long-term depth chart impact: That quartet of current freshman cornerbacks cloud Bellamy’s future.

