Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

By May 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3 ⅞, 292 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Ford has all four seasons of eligibility remaining since he did not take the field in 2022.
Depth Chart: Ford impressed enough in spring practices to lessen Notre Dame’s concerns at defensive tackle. He and junior Jason Onye will combine to be the fourth defensive tackle behind fifth-year Howard Cross, senior Rylie Mills and junior Gabe Rubio. Strictly speaking, Ford and Onye should relieve Cross while Rubio supplements Mills.
Recruiting: If Ford becomes an on-field success story by the end of his time in South Bend, his recruiting origins will be better remembered. For the sake of the story alone, that may be an Irish preference. Ford was considered the No. 6 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, when the December of 2021 signing period passed. He had moved up to No. 51 in the overall rankings of the class and was on the verge of committing to Oklahoma.

Then Notre Dame hired Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator. To hear Ford tell it back then, Freeman was the singular force that swayed him from that near Sooners pledge. While Georgia and Florida were chasing him as finalists when he announced a decision in January of 2021, it came down to Freeman’s influence against Oklahoma.

CAREER TO DATE
Ford did not play as a freshman, logical given the Irish had such defensive tackle depth that Mills spent chunks of the season working at defensive end. Furthermore, Ford was recruited as a defensive end and it was the clear and continued growth of his body that moved him to defensive tackle as soon as he arrived on campus. A year spent learning the new role was then expected.

And that year started to show results this spring.

Ford finished the Blue-Gold Game — wearing No. 9 for some never-fully explained reason but likely tied to him playing on both the Blue team and the Gold team, hence wearing a green jersey — with two tackles, both for loss. In an intrasquad scrimmage with a limited snap count, that showing stood out.

Ford, and Onye, showed all the attributes wanted from a reserve defensive tackle in that final spring practice, still a practice performance but one worth remembering come preseason.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
It is nothing short of a dereliction of fiduciary duty that Gurley Leep Ford, south of Notre Dame but short of the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, has not yet asked Tyson Ford to drive one of its cars. The ghost of Buddy Garrity should haunt every member of that marketing department.

QUOTES
Ford spent his sole spring media availability discussing his move to tackle from end, now a year into the move and showing genuine progress, both on the field and in the cafeteria.

“It’s been a smooth transition,” Ford said in mid-April. “I came here at 260 (pounds) playing D end. Now I’m at 290 playing D tackle. It’s been a big transition, putting on 30 pounds this last year, but definitely developed a lot. …

“Learning the new position was kind of difficult the past year, but this spring I have definitely seen growth in my development, especially with my hands, quickness, physicality, learning from the guys ahead of me, Rylie Mills, Howard Cross. Those guys are great leaders, grateful to have them in front of me.”

Ford admitted he struggled in the position to start, particularly last spring, but with time he has come to understand why the coaching staff wanted him to make the move.

“I definitely feel this is my natural position.”

Inside the Irish

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The move to tackle from end may come as a surprise. Ford was a highly-sought defensive end. He excelled at the position in high school. Why move him so quickly?

“It likely reflects what the Irish strength and conditioning staff expects from Ford’s physical development. If it thought he is more likely to remain long and lean, then he may have remained at end, but if it thinks his body will be best served by adding 10-20 more pounds, then he could suddenly be an ideal tackle.

“Nailing that kind of projection is harder than we think from the outside, but it is also crucial to a player’s development.

“In the short term, it likely means Ford becomes more of a developmental piece. He may be able to hold his own on the inside against the lightweights on Notre Dame’s schedule — and let’s establish those now as Marshall, Cal and UNLV — but with two of those within the first three weeks of his freshman season, he may not be tasked with even that work. It will be more important for Ford to add muscle and learn the intricacies of his new position than it will be for him to measure himself against Cal’s lackluster defensive line.”

2023 OUTLOOK
It will be curious to zero in on the competition between Ford and Onye to be within the two-deep. To again pull from last year’s “99-to-0” entry, because these similarities and contrasts have not changed, both Onye and Ford were recruited as “Big” ends from areas with middling preps competition, and both moved inside to tackle quickly. With an extra year of collegiate nutrition, Onye is already up to a listed weight of 289 pounds, so he has a clear advantage there.

But Ford has the better profile otherwise. A four-star recruit, rather than three-, from Missouri instead of Rhode Island, he projects to a better collegiate career, plain and simple. Of course, these things can be fickle on a case-by-case basis, but Ford should be given the benefit of the doubt.

If one separates from the other, that will be reflected in the depth chart and more pertinently in snap counts, though there is a very real possibility the two remain neck-and-neck and see about equal action.

Either way, Ford should play in 2023. In fact, he should play every game. Defensive line depth is not a luxury to be under-utilized. Notre Dame may lack an outright star along its defensive line, but it has a solid two-deep across the board, and the Ford/Onye combo makes it a three-deep on the inside.

DOWN THE ROAD
Ford’s recruiting profile and his quick physical transformation, no offense to Onye’s development, should put him on a steeper trend line than Onye. Game experience matters most, but if the two are on a similar footing in 2023, then Ford will have the inside track to a starting role in 2024 alongside Mills, that is if Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden do not get creative by starting Rubio alongside Mills for a comically-lengthy interior duo.

A chance at a starting role with three full seasons of eligibility remaining is about right for a high-profile four-star prospect, even if he had to move positions due to body development en route.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after offer

By May 12, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame beats out Boston College for plenty of recruits. The Irish offering a player before Nebraska does is not particularly noteworthy. But when those are the only Power Five offers a player holds, they stand out a bit more. Consensus three-star linebacker Teddy Rezac (Westside High School; Omaha, Neb.) committed to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon, the first linebacker to join the Irish class.

Notre Dame offered Rezac a scholarship less than a week ago. In the interim, he visited South Bend and received a scholarship offer from his homestate power. One of those clearly held more weight than the other.

All three service academies also sought Rezac, as did FCS powerhouses (and regional fits) North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Noting a Coastal Carolina offer does not much further explain the Irish want.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 or so pounds, Rezac has a frame that will naturally hold more weight. He plays with range, via a combination of speed and decisiveness, that should fit nicely as the linebacker/safety flex that a Rover has increasingly become. In other words, Rezac will grow into the size to stop the run but is quick enough to cover any running back or tight end on a receiving route, as well as plenty (though not all) of receivers.

It is difficult to gauge length in highlights against high school competition in Nebraska, but simply wondering that suggests Rezac’s wingspan will be another asset at the next level. He dabbles at receiver currently, not a position he should be considered at in the future, but his strong hands could become an entertaining defensive disruption.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...

Projecting Rezac at Rover will immediately elicit comparisons to current Irish fifth-year Rover Jack Kiser. Coming from lower-level Indiana high school football, Kiser was also considered a recruiting reach, a consensus three-star prospect debating between Notre Dame and Purdue, fully leaning into his Mr. Indiana Football designation.

The 2023 season will be Kiser’s third as a starter. He finished No. 2 in tackles last season and may have led the Irish in defensive playmaking per snap played.

If that is Rezac’s ceiling, then Notre Dame making him a priority now makes sense, but like Kiser needed two seasons to grow into a defensive playmaker, Rezac will have a multi-faceted learning curve to navigate.

Inside the Irish

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...

The 15th commitment in the Irish class of 2024, Rezac bumped Notre Dame up to No. 2 in the team rankings, per rivals.com, trailing only Michigan (16 commitments) and edging ahead of Ohio State (13). Then come LSU(14) and Georgia (11).

Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany

By May 12, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Getty Images
5 Comments

Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Alexander Ehrensberger has retired from football to return to his home country of Germany, he announced Thursday afternoon. After three seasons and appearances in 23 games, Ehrensberger will now head to medical school. Per Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman, Ehrensberger earned two degrees during his seven semesters, plus three summers, in South Bend.

“Along with getting my degree, I have made friendships and memories that will last FOREVER,” Ehrensberger wrote on Instagram. “With a heavy heart, I have made the decision to go back to Germany to start the next chapter of my life.”

Ehrensberger was penciled to be no higher than third string at any position along the Irish defensive line in 2023, always considered a development project but one that never quite caught an on-field groove.

With Ehrensberger’s departure, Notre Dame now has only 81 scholarship players expected in the 2023 season. For years, this had been a common Irish problem, failing to stay within range of the NCAA maximum of 85 scholarship players. Regular roster attrition of transfers, academic eligibility issues and medical retirements would keep Notre Dame from having the depth allowed, depth the Irish often found themselves wanting by season’s end.

Former head coach Brian Kelly began signing noticeably more than 85 players in four-year cycles in the mid-2010s, pulling in 94 players in the recruiting classes between 2013 and 2016, a six-player jump from the overlapping stretch between 2012 and 2015. That would not fall below 91 until the four years leading into 2020, when it dropped to 87 players and somewhat stood out in the chaotic season to follow. But again, that cyclical number rose to 93, 89 and 90 in the subsequent years.

Then the NCAA’s allowance of immediate one-time eligibility for undergraduate transfers beginning in 2021 suddenly made it so Notre Dame needed to reach even bigger in recruiting cycles. More players transfer out of South Bend than in and now more players transfer overall, worsening the Irish scholarship math.

None of that is Ehrensberger’s problem. Nor is his retirement the item that knocks Notre Dame into troubling roster territory. But falling to 81 players — presumably plus a couple incoming transfers in the next few weeks — will make life more difficult in 2023 and should be a precursor for larger recruiting classes moving forward.

Inside the Irish

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30...
Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...

In the spirit of the summer, let’s recap Ehrensberger’s career via the “99-to-0” format …

Listed measurements: 6-foot-6 ⅞, 267 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: The incoming transfer of Javontae Jean-Baptiste from Ohio State knocked Ehrensberger down to third string at “Big” end, and his springtime interior work featured him no higher than that despite having more experience than all but two defensive tackles.
Recruiting: Former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston burned valuable recruiting time on a transatlantic flight to recruit Ehresnberger, but that time was quickly noticed by the three-star German and it effectively ended his recruitment.

CAREER TO DATE
Even the pandemic’s peak could not yield extensive playing time for Ehrensberger, though he was just a freshman. When a coronavirus outbreak in the Irish locker room left Notre Dame shorthanded on defense against South Florida, Ehrensberger still played in only mop-up duty of the 52-0 rout, notching two tackles for loss, including one sack. Further reserve duty followed in 2021 before focusing on special teams in 2022.

2020: 1 game; two tackles for loss with one sack.
2021: 10 games; three tackles with one sack.
2022: 12 games; two tackles.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“There is every reason to believe in (Nana) Osafo-Mensah. This space will continue to espouse that this summer; he only fell off the general radar thanks to the pandemic and then an injury, not to mention depth along the defensive line. When (Myron) Tagovailoa-Amosa made the move to ‘Big’ end last season, it benefited both him and the Irish. The biggest loser was Osafo-Mensah, back down to third on the depth chart through no fault of his own.

Brigham Young v Notre Dame
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“But, Osafo-Mensah has not proven his abilities on Saturdays. Until he does, nothing should be taken for certain. Such is the nature of projecting the futures of 18- to 23-year-olds.

“If Osafo-Mensah stumbles, Ehrensberger may get a chance for an early arrival. His development was long expected to take at least three years. This is the third. As a recruit, he was relatively new to the sport of football. His length drew Elston’s and Notre Dame’s eyes. The rest would take time.

“Is now the time? Frankly, unlikely. Projects usually wait until their senior years to pay off, and Ehrensberger was always known as a project. But, his length may expedite Ehrensberger’s arrival. While he is listed at 255 pounds and that may seem light, the Irish strength and conditioning staff has not made it a priority to add more. Ehrensberger was listed at 247 pounds as a freshman and 252 as a sophomore. This is his body.

“Given that reality, his size still exists. He is wide, he is very wide. Ehrensberger can set the edge and allow the linebackers behind him to track down the running back. That may get him some playing time, regardless of how Osafo-Mensah performs.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Well, medical school.

Looking back on last year’s predictions, Osafo-Mensah indeed stepped into his backup role behind Justin Ademilola and Rylie Mills. Osafo-Mensah made 14 tackles with two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Ehrensberger would have been fourth in that pecking order if a fourth end had ever genuinely been needed. For that matter, Notre Dame managed just one genuine blowout all season long, routing Boston College 44-0 on Senior Day.

Unsurprisingly, both of Ehrensberger’s 2022 tackles came against the Eagles in the snow.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

By May 11, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Getty Images
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ¼, 302 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Rubio has three seasons of eligibility remaining since he played in just one game as a freshman in 2021.
Depth Chart: Body-wise, it makes the most sense to view Rubio as the No. 2 defensive tackle behind senior Rylie Mills, though Rubio has the most experience of any reserve interior defensive lineman, so he could also be called upon to back up fifth-year Howard Cross alongside Mills.
Recruiting: This recruiting story is not remembered as often as it should be: Rubio wanted to go to Notre Dame, but his grades were not good enough to earn an Irish scholarship offer. Then-Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston made it clear to Rubio what marks he needed to reach to receive that offer, and the son of a former NFL defensive tackle put his head down until he did so. Rather than head to Georgia, LSU or Ohio State, all of whom had already offered him a scholarship, the No. 107 overall player in the class of 2021 focused until he got the Irish offer he sought.

CAREER TO DATE
Memorably billed as “wide as a Volkswagen” by former Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polianand new John Carroll athletic director — Rubio did not make an impact in his freshman season, not surprising given the Irish defensive interior depth was so trusted, multi-year starter Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa moved outside to end.

He was Cross’s primary backup in 2022, also supporting Jayson Ademilola in the few moments he actually came off the field. Most notably, Rubio played heavy snaps in Cross’s absence (sprained ankle) against Stanford, making seven tackles in that still-head-scratching loss, a role buoyed in part by the in-season transfer announcement from veteran tackle Jacob Lacey.

2021: 1 game; 1 tackle.
2022: 12 games; 17 tackles with four for loss, plus two quarterback hurries.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Paying athletes for charity or otherwise-volunteer work does not devalue the charity or volunteer work. The deeds still need to be done, and 18- to 22-year-olds doing them may lay a foundation for more such work in their adult lives.

That is the general premise of Friends of the University of Notre Dame (FUND), which pays every player on the Irish roster in exchange for them working with charities. To think, this was forbidden by the NCAA until recent years.

Anyway, that is Rubio in the gray jumpsuit drawing with chalk on the sidewalk with a South Bend kid.

QUOTES
It was a bit of a throwaway line from Notre Dame defensive line coach back in mid-April, but it revealed where Rubio falls in the pecking order of Irish interior defensive linemen.

“We’ve got guys that have played,” Washington said. “The first wave of guys and even Rubio played a lot last year. I shouldn’t say a lot, but he played enough.”

Washington was actually discussing the reserves, but specifically mentioning Rubio as not among them made it clear, Rubio is the most trusted backup behind Mills and Cross, and that should only increase his role in 2023 while junior Jason Onye and sophomore Tyson Ford prove themselves.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“This is not intended to come across as bluntly as it will: If Rubio had been wowing the coaching staff in the spring, the addition of (Harvard graduate transfer Chris) Smith would not have been as heralded as it was in early April. Some of that was mere depth concerns. No team can have enough quality defensive linemen. But some of it was a need to shore up nose tackle.

“Rubio will play this season. There is no year to preserve eligibility. And he will presumably play well, possessing just about every physical attribute wanted for the position. To further support that with logic, if he was truly condemned to another year on the sidelines, Rubio likely would have worked at three-technique more this summer, where the Irish are better set with Ademilola and Cross, rather than filling in behind Lacey. The coaching staff expected Rubio to be within the two-deep.

“That thin line between reserve and rotation player could be Rubio’s home for 2022, the fifth defensive tackle with all five playing. If Lacey was the fifth such tackle last season, he still appeared in 11 games and made 12 tackles with two for loss. He was a veritable piece of that defense.

“Such a standard for Rubio in his sophomore year may seem small given his high recruiting ranks, but that is not always the best barometer. Defensive line has been Notre Dame’s best and deepest position group for the last four seasons. Underclassmen should be expected to need time to work their way into that rotation.”

Inside the Irish

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30...
Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany

2023 OUTLOOK
That assessment of Rubio’s 2022 role was rather accurate, playing in 12 games and making 17 tackles with four for loss an approximate uptick from Lacey’s 2021 of 11 games and 12 tackles with two for loss. Thanks to Lacey’s midseason departure, Rubio was the No. 4 Irish defensive tackle, accounting for that uptick.

Looking at that logic, Rubio should jump to something akin to 23 tackles with five for loss including three sacks this season. That is the midpoint between the No. 3 tackle’s stat lines from the past two seasons.

2021 Howard Cross: 22 tackles with 4.5 for loss including three sacks.
2022 Rylie Mills: 24 tackles with six for loss including 3.5 sacks.

The Irish will need the sacks from Rubio. With no Isaiah Foskey comparable on the roster, Notre Dame will need to find sacks from across the defensive line, from ends and tackles, from starters and reserves.

That may never be Rubio’s forte. His body is, well, as wide as a Volkswagen and his arms match that, but he is not excessively quick. His best usage is to absorb multiple run blockers to make life easier for linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau behind him, but on passing downs, Rubio will need to find a way past a solitary blocker and help collapse the pocket on opposing quarterbacks.

If Rubio can do that well enough to be the beneficiary when ends Jordan Botelho and/or NaNa Osafo-Mensah force the quarterback to step up under pressure, that will be a boon for the Irish defense. More than total tackles, Rubio notching a few sacks will be the best metric by which to measure his 2023.

DOWN THE ROAD
While both Cross and Mills have two years of eligibility remaining, Cross using his final year may be a surprise. He has always been a strong player, but sixth-year players will be more and more rare the further we get from the 2020 pandemic universal eligibility waiver. That is not a reflection on Cross but rather on general roster construction.

Cross could return to Notre Dame in 2024, and the Irish would be better off in the short-term, but consider it unlikely. At that point, Rubio should get his chance to start. Traditionally, he fits better at the same position as Mills, but with them being the most veteran tackles next season, defensive coordinator Al Golden likely will move one of them into the hole left by Cross to create what may be the longest tackle combination in college football.

Both standing taller than 6-foot-5, their wingspans would stretch from the outside shoulder of the left guard to the outside shoulder of the right guard. It would be an intriguing concept to at least try.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

By May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 287 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Houstan has all four years of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: There should be seven players ahead of Houstan at the two defensive tackle positions, and with the transfer window closed, all seven should remain ahead of him when preseason practices start. For that matter, junior Jason Onye and sophomore Tyson Ford looked like rotation contributors during the Blue-Gold Game, suggesting Houstan’s chances of jumping them into the rotation are even slimmer than expected.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 22 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, Houstan spurned offers from South Carolina, Penn State and Mike Elston and Michigan when he chose the Irish. Houstan’s brother, Caleb, played on the Wolverines basketball team in 2021-22 before declaring for the NBA draft (where he was selected No. 32 overall).

That connection — and his early-recruiting relationship with Elston, the former Notre Dame defensive line coach — was not enough to sway Houstan from a commitment made 52 weeks ago and thus seven full months before he could sign his National Letter of Intent. When he made that initial commitment, Houstan was the 12th in an Irish class that had only four- and five-stars.

“I wouldn’t say the recruiting class was a big part of my decision but it definitely factored in,” Houstan said to rivals.com. “I looked at it as, ‘All these amazing players want to be there, why do they want to be there?’ I broke it down and dissected it and understood that you can get the best of both worlds at Notre Dame.

“In terms of the players there, I want to be in a room where I’m going to be pushed 24 hours a day, where I know the guy next to me could take my spot in a matter of seconds. That will constantly light a fire under my ass and it will make me a better player in general.”

Inside the Irish

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30...
Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
A Canadian who played high school football in Maryland, any advertising partnership between Houstan and the city that causes every content management system to constantly think his last name is a misspelling would be an illogical partnership. Instead, leaning into those Canadian roots should yield positive results over time.

From Mississauga, Ontario — just outside of Toronto — Houstan has an advantage the most prominent recent Canadian on the Irish roster did not. Chase Claypool’s hometown of Abbotsford, British Columbia, is far from such a large population center.

Until Houstan raises his profile enough to capitalize on that thought, spending time with charity work is obviously a good cause.

QUOTES
Houstan has some experience with hip-hop dance, and he chalks up some of his defensive success to that background, but perhaps not in the way one would initially assume.

“Dancing helped a lot,” Houstan said this winter. “Quick feet, all that good stuff. In terms of coordination, it’s helped tremendously, but I would definitely say it has helped the most in terms of being able to mimic what other people do.

“As you know, pass rushing is kind of like an art if you really look at it. Being able to watch someone and then mimic them is huge. My ability to do that is what sets me apart and helps me along the way.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN HOUSTAN SIGNED IN DECEMBER
Devan Houstan is quick enough to rush off the edge in high school. Maryland high school football talent is not particularly strong, to be generous, but his clean releases around the tackles are still impressive. They are often helped by strong hands swatting blockers away.

“He will have to adjust to the different game in college, both in moving to the interior full-time and in the massive ramp-up in opposing talent, but Houstan’s raw talent and ability to hold space are clear.”

2023 OUTLOOK
It will be a surprise if Houstan appears in as many as four games in 2023. He is far more likely to spend the entire season working on his conditioning and learning the intricacies of the defensive interior.

That is in part because Notre Dame has depth on the inside, even if it is not thoroughly proven. Senior Rylie Mills and fifth-year Howard Cross will start, with juniors Jason Onye and Gabriel Rubio their presumed backups. Another trio yet will stand between Houstan and genuine playing time, and of that trio, Ford and sophomore Donovan Hinish can use every rep they can get to be more capable third-team rotation pieces. That need will take away from Houstan’s chances in mop-up duty.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mills and Cross should start as long as each stays in South Bend, both with two years of eligibility remaining. But after them, chances should present themselves. None of Onye, Rubio or Ford (or Hinish or senior Aidan Keanaaina) have proven themselves on Saturdays. Rubio has all the size in the world, but some skepticism can linger until that size yields three or more tackles against a team better than Stanford (an ankle sprain limited Cross as Rubio racked up seven tackles).

If Houstan proves worthy of his four-star recruiting profile, particularly the scholarship offers from all the Power Five conferences, then he should find his way into a contributing role as Mills and Cross wrap up their collegiate careers, be that after 2023 or after 2024.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end