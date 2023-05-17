Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

By May 17, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ⅝, 241 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Gobaira has all four seasons of eligibility remaining since he did not take the field in 2022.
Depth Chart: Gobaira exited his second spring practices as the third in line at “Big” defensive end behind fifth-year NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste. More playing time should be available for Gobaira at “Big” end rather than at Vyper, where he may be more of a fit but would be No. 4 on the depth chart.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star and the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the class of 2022, per rivals.com, Gobaira turned down an aggressive chase from Arizona State to choose Notre Dame. Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Kentucky also sought the No. 84 overall prospect in the class.

A top-100 recruit would normally elicit offers from more blue-blood programs, but Gobaira was an under-the-radar prospect before his junior season was delayed until the spring by the pandemic. As he grew into his frame, he was out of sight and out of mind for most programs. By the time he showed that on the field, he had already committed to the Irish, dampening the offers from any other programs.

CAREER TO DATE
Gobaira did not play as a freshman. He then made two tackles in the Blue-Gold Game to close spring practices last month, including one for a loss. A modest showing, sure, but he was one of a handful of young defensive linemen — including classmate Tyson Ford and junior Jason Onye — who flashed enough to spark some intrigue in how they fare come preseason practices.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

QUOTES
If any space on the Notre Dame beat is going to take recruiting rankings as gospel, this would be the last of them to do so. They make mistakes. But Gobaira’s late ascent up the recruiting rankings stands out as a promising trend. That kind of late movement is usually based in something tangible, something concrete that the recruiting services focus on.

In his case, some of it came from his showing in the All-American Bowl. Gobaira was the No. 11 weakside defensive end and No. 207 prospect overall, per rivals.com, when he signed his National Letter of Intent in December of 2021. When the recruiting services watched him log a sack in the All-American Bowl, as well as shine in practices that entire week, he moved up to No. 6 and No. 84, respectively.

So when Gobaira pointed to a self-confidence boost stemming from how he played that week, there was something more to it than a generic platitude.

“My week in San Antonio was a blast,” he said in February of 2022. “It really was a place where I could see how my skills shaped up against elite guys like that.”

Those pass-rush skills have not been seen on Saturdays yet, and they may not be this fall, but Gobaira has done nothing to dissuade the Irish coaching staff of that eventual potential.

“A relentlessness to improve,” defensive line coach Al Washington said this past April. “Physically, he’s put on like 15 pounds. He’s starting to fill out like we had hoped. He’s coachable and he approaches it the right way. He’s trending, he’s playing well.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Notre Dame is set at Vyper end this season. Senior Isaiah Foskey will lead the way, and while he will not play every snap, taking a potential All-American off the field is not something to do too often. Behind him, fifth-year end Justin Ademilola will split his time between both end spots. They should handle the bulk of the work at Vyper.

“Behind them, senior Osita Ekwonu can fill in. Could Gobaira get some mop-up work in an October blowout of UNLV? Absolutely, but that should not be his only work in 2022.

“Go back up to the top of this article and check Gobaira’s listed measurements. He is currently the definition of long. In winter workouts, he was trying to keep up with Foskey in sprints. In other words, Gobaira has the speed and range to excel on kickoff and punt coverage units.

“That should not lead to more than four appearances, simply because preserving that year of eligibility makes too much sense not to do, but Gobaira could exit the season with a handful of tackles and some distinct memories of Notre Dame Stadium on Saturdays.

“If having to guess those four games, UNLV and Navy would be the first nominees.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame focused Gobaira on weight and strength gain rather than on special teams work last season. He weighed 230 pounds at the start of last spring, up to 241 this past March. That effort may continue in 2023, though Gobaira should still see some action simply because there is no eligibility advantage to keeping him on the sideline anymore.

If he is the third “Big” end in reality, and not merely in a post-spring penciled depth chart, then that could lead to a dozen tackles. Some of those would come in mop-up duty, some of them in situational packages, and some may be via special teams.

Suggesting a dozen tackles stems from seeing Osafo-Mensah notched 14 tackles in 13 games last year, and he was arguably the third “Big” end, though he was also more proven than Gobaira is currently.

Acknowledging that, dialing back the 2023 expectations for Gobiara to making any defensive contribution may be more appropriate. If he can prove himself as a viable rotation player, whether that shows up in statistics or not, that will be a strong foundation for the sophomore.

DOWN THE ROAD
Such a meager foundation can also be considered strong for Gobiara because both the “Big” ends ahead of him may be gone in 2024. Jean-Baptiste has only one year of eligibility remaining, while both Notre Dame and Osafo-Mensah would have to want him to return for a sixth season. As Justin Ademilola showed this past winter, some players are simply ready to move on after five years, understandably so.

At that point, the Irish will be looking for an entirely new one-two punch on its edge-setting end. If Gobaira has shown he can hold that edge this season, then he will be a front-runner to be part of that leading duo in 2024.

Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

By May 16, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 312 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Keanaaina has three years of eligibility remaining, since the universal pandemic eligibility waiver meant a subsequent season, Keanaaina’s three-game 2021, could count as his traditional eligibility-preserving foray.
Depth Chart: Keanaaina has been jumped by at least three players younger than him among the defensive tackles, and that could be four if sophomore Donovan Hinish surges in the preseason. Keanaaina looks more and more like a depth piece for Notre Dame but little more.
Recruiting: The Irish beat out Nebraska, Wisconsin and Cal to pull in the No. 30 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com. A four-star prospect from Colorado and the son of a former Colorado State player, Keanaaina also mildly considered the Rams.

CAREER TO DATE
The day will come when the 52-0 rout of South Florida in 2020 is forgotten in this space, but as long as players persist on the roster that enjoyed that day as their first showings on a college football field, that day will not be today. And it is a win worth remembering, both because it gave an excuse to think back to the memorable marathon against the Bulls in 2010 and because Notre Dame entered that 2020 day severely shorthanded due to a coronavirus outbreak in the locker room, yet rolled to a shutout victory, anyway.

That was Keanaaina’s only appearance as a freshman before three games in 2021. He made one tackle that year, coming in the Fiesta Bowl faceplant against Oklahoma State. A severe ankle sprain in August nixed a possible bigger role as a sophomore.

Last season, Keanaaina returned to making just one appearance, and that much was a surprise. Kenaaina tore his ACL at the start of 2022’s spring practices, so making it back to the field to notch three tackles in the 44-0 shellacking of Boston College was impressive on its own.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
A year ago this week, Keanaaina announced a sponsorship with a ukulele company. He was not the first Polynesian on the Irish roster to have a knack for the ukulele — some vivid memories of the late Kona Schwenke joyfully stalling media interviews come to mind — but he was the first to be able to advertise for such a company.

Add a smoothie company and a scooter to Keanaaina’s endorsement profile. Given he is a reserve outside the two-deep who has made four career tackles, Keanaaina reaping the benefits of multiple NIL deals and improving his quality of life is a testament to how impressive NIL work can be without any aspect of it needing to be outlandish. Every player can benefit in reasonable ways, not just the top players as critics long insisted.

QUOTES
“He’s fully healthy now,” Irish defensive line coach Al Washington said this spring, mostly an endorsement of anything that may have lingered with Keanaaina’s torn ACL. “He’s working in at the nose position. We’re pretty deep there. He’s part of the depth. Working at it, getting himself going.

“That group, the tackles group, the tackles and nose combination, I think we have a chance to be pretty stout in there. So he’s doing well.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Keanaaina essentially lost his 2022 with that ACL torn in the first spring practice. The fastest of recoveries from an ACL injury is about nine months. In that ideal scenario, perhaps Keanaaina could be readying for a bowl game, but that rush would also stress his physical conditioning coming back from that injury.

“It is more likely his timing sets Keanaaina up to return for next spring practices.”

2023 OUTLOOK
There was some winter speculation that Keanaaina’s knee injury, Boston College cameo aside, may cost him the rest of his Irish career. A solid spring and attrition across Notre Dame’s roster have scuttled those vague thoughts.

But Keanaaina is still unlikely to see significant playing time in 2023. Fifth-year Howard Cross will lead the way, and his career has been a testament to durability, a tradition he seems to have picked up from Kurt Hinish. And then some combination of juniors Gabe Rubio and Jason Onye, and sophomore Tyson Ford are all now ahead of Keanaaina in demanding playing time on the interior.

Looking back at the last two seasons, the sixth Irish defensive tackle was … Keanaaina. And it is hard to justify boosting his playing time given Onye, Ford and Hinish need the game reps to ready themselves for increased action.

DOWN THE ROAD
If that speculation existed this year, a season with little impact will not better Keanaaina’s chances of a fifth year in South Bend. In fact, that would be an outright surprise.

Some may look at a four-star not developing into a significant asset as a failure by the program, but an ACL injury on a 300-pound player is a difficult rehab to navigate, and that process created a window for multiple players to leapfrog Keanaaina. In that respect, having those players on hand and improving was a success by the program.

If healthy in 2022, perhaps Keanaaina would have thrived in the defensive two-deep. That will obviously never be known.

Returning for the 2023 season should set up Keanaaina for a degree, and given that handful of endorsements, he is clearly already putting his head to good use.

Former Ohio State lacrosse commit, four-star LB Bodie Kahoun joins Notre Dame’s No. 2 class of 2024

By May 15, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame continued its three-week recruiting surge with a bright-and-early Monday morning pledge from rivals.com four-star linebacker Bodie Kahoun (Patrick Henry High School; Roanoke, Va.). Since the end of spring practices on April 22, the Irish have now pulled in seven commitments in the class of 2024.

The No. 26 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com, Kahoun picked Notre Dame over his homestate powers Virginia Tech and Virginia, as well as names like North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State and Stanford. He visited South Bend for the Blue-Gold Game, the same day this recruiting surge started with the commitment of consensus three-star defensive end Cole Mullins (Mill Creek H.S.; Hoschton, Ga.). That was Kahoun’s second visit to campus this spring.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he first reached college athletics’ radars in lacrosse, at one point an Ohio State commit in that sport. That background shows in Kahoun’s willingness to make contact on the football field, and his broad shoulders welcome it. His frame elicits thoughts of a more classical linebacker design.

While speed is not something that can be much coached, acceleration can be developed. Kahoun already has some quickness in his first few steps, but dialing that up a touch more will separate him from most players in the tackle box and add further emphasis to his squared-up hits.

He also has an ability to recognize the best angle available to him to track down a ball carrier, even if not a dramatic or “successful” angle. The second clip in his highlight reel features the opposing running back making a significant gain, not a typical defensive highlight clip. Strong play design, a good running back and disciplined blocking left Kahoun no angle to meet the ball near the line of scrimmage. At best, he could try to blow through a block and have a chance at the stop. Kahoun instead dodged the block to take the quickest open lane to the sideline to prevent a score. Most players, high school or college, would struggle with that diagnosis. Talk to a lacrosse coach and that footwork will be recognized. The verb choice of “dodged” a few sentences ago came from such a conversation.

The 16th commitment in Notre Dame’s class and the second linebacker — following consensus three-star Teddy Rezac (Westside; Omaha, Neb.) on Friday — Kahoun strengthens the Irish class at No. 2 in the country, behind only Michigan (with 17 commitments) though the leads over No. 3 Georgia (12) and No. 4 Ohio State (13) are at least somewhat due to sheer quantity of commitments, mostly in the last few weeks.

When he joins the roster in 2024, Notre Dame could still have its veteran trio of linebackers leading the way, with fifth-years Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser all having eligibility through the 2024 season, but behind them, the Irish have no player older than a current sophomore. Jaylen Sneed looks most set to join the rotation, and classmate Nolan Ziegler and the trio of early-enrolled freshmen impressed this spring, but there is not an abundance of experience behind the well-established starters.

Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

By May 15, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Notre Dame’s spring practice roster featured only three safeties with any experience, four if Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper had been both healthy and expected to play safety rather than nickel back. Early-enrolled freshmen Ben Minich and Adon Shuler (out in the spring with a shoulder injury) will add some emergency depth, but only so much can be expected from freshmen, naturally.

Enter Rhode Island graduate transfer Antonio Carter II, who committed to the Irish on Saturday afternoon.

Carter entered the transfer portal last month and quickly received scholarship offers from nearly 20 FBS programs, including Wisconsin, Washington and Mississippi. He was due to visit LSU this weekend and Florida soon after before those trips were canceled by his commitment while at Notre Dame this week.

Some Irish fans may be quick to dismiss a transfer from an FCS program, even a player with 21 starts and 105 tackles the last two seasons, not to mention 10 pass breakups, an interception and two forced fumbles in 11 games last year. But Rhode Island is a quality FCS program. If a needed safety transfer came from a low-level FBS program like Charlotte, New Mexico or Florida International, the reaction would be more positive, suggesting it is a player too talented for his current competition.

By the Sagarain Ratings, a system that combines both FBS and FCS analytics, Rhode Island was a better team than any of those three, coming in at No. 160, just ahead of FCS power South Dakota.

Five of the top-30 FCS teams, per SP+, were from the Colonial Athletic Association, with Rhode Island slotting at No. 30. The Rams were 1-2 against those CAA teams ahead of them, with one of those losses coming 42-41 vs. Delaware.

Carter played largely as a cornerback for Rhode Island last season, but he will be vital in Notre Dame’s safety depth chart. That cornerback experience should make Carter comfortable in man-to-man coverage as needed. What most jumps out when watching his highlight reel is Carter could lead the Irish in tackles per snap, both a sure tackler in the open field and a quick closer on receivers. Notching 60 tackles in just more than 700 snaps last year backs up that eye-test conclusion, along with 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Carter wore No. 8 at Rhode Island, a number held by Notre Dame fifth-year linebacker Marist Liufau. As an excuse not to guess Carter’s placement in the summer series “99-to-0”, let’s run through the rest of that template now.

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds per Rhode Island’s website.
2023-24 year, eligibility: Carter enrolled at Rhode Island in 2019, so he has played four years, but his freshman season preserved a year of eligibility and 2020 did not count toward his ticking clock thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, meaning Carter has two years of eligibility remaining as he arrives in South Bend.
Depth Chart: Carter should not start at safety. That should still be senior Xavier Watts and either sixth-year DJ Brown or senior Ramon Henderson. Given some similarities in their cross-field aggression, Carter likely will back up Watts.
Recruiting: Carter had already visited Wisconsin and Mississippi in this transfer process. SEC programs awaited his visit this week. The springtime transfer market may be depleted compared to the winter’s, but Carter was undeniably a hot commodity, nonetheless.

Notre Dame had been in the market for a safety transfer since before spring practices, particularly since incoming freshman Brandyn Hillman asked for a release from his National Letter of Intent. At that point, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman outright said he expected to chase a safety transfer, not yet even knowing who would be available.

CAREER TO DATE
Carter dabbled on special teams as a freshman and then had to endure a hefty delay before his sophomore season. At the FCS level, the 2020 season was pushed to the spring of 2021, though the universal pandemic eligibility waiver still applied. 

But it was hardly a season. The Rams squeezed in three games before a coronavirus outbreak within their locker room canceled their final three games. Carter appeared in all three of those, helping propel Rhode Island to a No. 18 ranking before its season was cut short at 2-1.

He took over a starting role in the last two seasons.

2019: 3 games.
2020: 3 games; seven tackles with one interception.
2021: 10 games; 45 tackles with one sack and six passes broken up with one forced fumble.
2022: 11 games; 60 tackles with 4.5 for loss including one sack and 10 passes broken up, two forced fumbles and one interception.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Carter presumably has multiple reasons for wanting to transfer to Notre Dame. Like Alohi Gilman from Navy back in 2017, Carter may think he has a chance at developing into an NFL player and this is the platform to display that. Competing against simply better competition may appeal to him. The education certainly does not hurt the Irish sales pitch.

Logically, given it is 2023, Carter should also already have some idea of an income in South Bend. For the purpose of framing the constant NIL conversation, understanding how much Carter expects to pocket would inform a lot more than an idea of his coming lifestyle. Unfortunately, that knowledge will remain a wish, another tenet of 2023.

QUOTES
Not only Freeman acknowledged the want of a safety transfer this spring. Safeties coach Chris O’Leary also did, both to the media and to his position group.

“It’s evaluating this spring how ready our two-deep was to play on the big stage and push for a national title,” O’Leary said. “That’s the decision we’re making. Beyond that, we have numbers that we want to get guys to develop. We’re always evaluating that situation.

“I’ve told them we might look in the portal in May. It just depends. That’s a fluid situation.”

2023 OUTLOOK
While Notre Dame is shallow at safety, it has some confidence in its top three. Watts has developed quickly since moving from receiver during the 2021 season, Henderson has flashed in the same time span, and Brown was invited back for a sixth season because of his on-field coaching and experience.

But then there is nothing but a gap for the Irish. There always had been, frankly. Junior Justin Walters’ leaving the program did not cost Notre Dame known depth; he had not taken a defensive snap in his collegiate carer. With Hillman joining Minich and Shuler, the Irish at least had three shots at a freshman bursting through. Down to two darts, those odds were that much less likely.

All of which is to say, Carter should be assured of playing time in 2023. New special teams coordinator Marty Biagi has probably already advocated for access to Carter on his coverage units. That should not be all for Carter.

If nothing else, Carter provides defensive coordinator Al Golden some peace of mind should any of Watts, Henderson or Brown get nicked up.

DOWN THE ROAD
The deeper allure to Carter’s transfer may be in the 2024 season. Brown will be out of eligibility after this season. Both Watts and Henderson will be down to their final seasons heading into 2024, and there is no guarantee both will be invited back for a fifth season.

That could quickly elevate Carter to a starting role next year, rather than lean on Minich or Shuler. By next preseason, Notre Dame should know what it has in the Rhode Island transfer, which may be more than is known about either of the current freshmen or any possible transfer next year.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

By May 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Listed measurements: 6-foot-3 ⅞, 292 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Ford has all four seasons of eligibility remaining since he did not take the field in 2022.
Depth Chart: Ford impressed enough in spring practices to lessen Notre Dame’s concerns at defensive tackle. He and junior Jason Onye will combine to be the fourth defensive tackle behind fifth-year Howard Cross, senior Rylie Mills and junior Gabe Rubio. Strictly speaking, Ford and Onye should relieve Cross while Rubio supplements Mills.
Recruiting: If Ford becomes an on-field success story by the end of his time in South Bend, his recruiting origins will be better remembered. For the sake of the story alone, that may be an Irish preference. Ford was considered the No. 6 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, when the December of 2021 signing period passed. He had moved up to No. 51 in the overall rankings of the class and was on the verge of committing to Oklahoma.

Then Notre Dame hired Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator. To hear Ford tell it back then, Freeman was the singular force that swayed him from that near Sooners pledge. While Georgia and Florida were chasing him as finalists when he announced a decision in January of 2021, it came down to Freeman’s influence against Oklahoma.

CAREER TO DATE
Ford did not play as a freshman, logical given the Irish had such defensive tackle depth that Mills spent chunks of the season working at defensive end. Furthermore, Ford was recruited as a defensive end and it was the clear and continued growth of his body that moved him to defensive tackle as soon as he arrived on campus. A year spent learning the new role was then expected.

And that year started to show results this spring.

Ford finished the Blue-Gold Game — wearing No. 9 for some never-fully explained reason but likely tied to him playing on both the Blue team and the Gold team, hence wearing a green jersey — with two tackles, both for loss. In an intrasquad scrimmage with a limited snap count, that showing stood out.

Ford, and Onye, showed all the attributes wanted from a reserve defensive tackle in that final spring practice, still a practice performance but one worth remembering come preseason.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
It is nothing short of a dereliction of fiduciary duty that Gurley Leep Ford, south of Notre Dame but short of the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, has not yet asked Tyson Ford to drive one of its cars. The ghost of Buddy Garrity should haunt every member of that marketing department.

QUOTES
Ford spent his sole spring media availability discussing his move to tackle from end, now a year into the move and showing genuine progress, both on the field and in the cafeteria.

“It’s been a smooth transition,” Ford said in mid-April. “I came here at 260 (pounds) playing D end. Now I’m at 290 playing D tackle. It’s been a big transition, putting on 30 pounds this last year, but definitely developed a lot. …

“Learning the new position was kind of difficult the past year, but this spring I have definitely seen growth in my development, especially with my hands, quickness, physicality, learning from the guys ahead of me, Rylie Mills, Howard Cross. Those guys are great leaders, grateful to have them in front of me.”

Ford admitted he struggled in the position to start, particularly last spring, but with time he has come to understand why the coaching staff wanted him to make the move.

“I definitely feel this is my natural position.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The move to tackle from end may come as a surprise. Ford was a highly-sought defensive end. He excelled at the position in high school. Why move him so quickly?

“It likely reflects what the Irish strength and conditioning staff expects from Ford’s physical development. If it thought he is more likely to remain long and lean, then he may have remained at end, but if it thinks his body will be best served by adding 10-20 more pounds, then he could suddenly be an ideal tackle.

“Nailing that kind of projection is harder than we think from the outside, but it is also crucial to a player’s development.

“In the short term, it likely means Ford becomes more of a developmental piece. He may be able to hold his own on the inside against the lightweights on Notre Dame’s schedule — and let’s establish those now as Marshall, Cal and UNLV — but with two of those within the first three weeks of his freshman season, he may not be tasked with even that work. It will be more important for Ford to add muscle and learn the intricacies of his new position than it will be for him to measure himself against Cal’s lackluster defensive line.”

2023 OUTLOOK
It will be curious to zero in on the competition between Ford and Onye to be within the two-deep. To again pull from last year’s “99-to-0” entry, because these similarities and contrasts have not changed, both Onye and Ford were recruited as “Big” ends from areas with middling preps competition, and both moved inside to tackle quickly. With an extra year of collegiate nutrition, Onye is already up to a listed weight of 289 pounds, so he has a clear advantage there.

But Ford has the better profile otherwise. A four-star recruit, rather than three-, from Missouri instead of Rhode Island, he projects to a better collegiate career, plain and simple. Of course, these things can be fickle on a case-by-case basis, but Ford should be given the benefit of the doubt.

If one separates from the other, that will be reflected in the depth chart and more pertinently in snap counts, though there is a very real possibility the two remain neck-and-neck and see about equal action.

Either way, Ford should play in 2023. In fact, he should play every game. Defensive line depth is not a luxury to be under-utilized. Notre Dame may lack an outright star along its defensive line, but it has a solid two-deep across the board, and the Ford/Onye combo makes it a three-deep on the inside.

DOWN THE ROAD
Ford’s recruiting profile and his quick physical transformation, no offense to Onye’s development, should put him on a steeper trend line than Onye. Game experience matters most, but if the two are on a similar footing in 2023, then Ford will have the inside track to a starting role in 2024 alongside Mills, that is if Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden do not get creative by starting Rubio alongside Mills for a comically-lengthy interior duo.

A chance at a starting role with three full seasons of eligibility remaining is about right for a high-profile four-star prospect, even if he had to move positions due to body development en route.

