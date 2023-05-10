Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

May 10, 2023
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 287 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Houstan has all four years of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: There should be seven players ahead of Houstan at the two defensive tackle positions, and with the transfer window closed, all seven should remain ahead of him when preseason practices start. For that matter, junior Jason Onye and sophomore Tyson Ford looked like rotation contributors during the Blue-Gold Game, suggesting Houstan’s chances of jumping them into the rotation are even slimmer than expected.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 22 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, Houstan spurned offers from South Carolina, Penn State and Mike Elston and Michigan when he chose the Irish. Houstan’s brother, Caleb, played on the Wolverines basketball team in 2021-22 before declaring for the NBA draft (where he was selected No. 32 overall).

That connection — and his early-recruiting relationship with Elston, the former Notre Dame defensive line coach — was not enough to sway Houstan from a commitment made 52 weeks ago and thus seven full months before he could sign his National Letter of Intent. When he made that initial commitment, Houstan was the 12th in an Irish class that had only four- and five-stars.

“I wouldn’t say the recruiting class was a big part of my decision but it definitely factored in,” Houstan said to rivals.com. “I looked at it as, ‘All these amazing players want to be there, why do they want to be there?’ I broke it down and dissected it and understood that you can get the best of both worlds at Notre Dame.

“In terms of the players there, I want to be in a room where I’m going to be pushed 24 hours a day, where I know the guy next to me could take my spot in a matter of seconds. That will constantly light a fire under my ass and it will make me a better player in general.”

A Canadian who played high school football in Maryland, any advertising partnership between Houstan and the city that causes every content management system to constantly think his last name is a misspelling would be an illogical partnership. Instead, leaning into those Canadian roots should yield positive results over time.

From Mississauga, Ontario — just outside of Toronto — Houstan has an advantage the most prominent recent Canadian on the Irish roster did not. Chase Claypool’s hometown of Abbotsford, British Columbia, is far from such a large population center.

Until Houstan raises his profile enough to capitalize on that thought, spending time with charity work is obviously a good cause.

Houstan has some experience with hip-hop dance, and he chalks up some of his defensive success to that background, but perhaps not in the way one would initially assume.

“Dancing helped a lot,” Houstan said this winter. “Quick feet, all that good stuff. In terms of coordination, it’s helped tremendously, but I would definitely say it has helped the most in terms of being able to mimic what other people do.

“As you know, pass rushing is kind of like an art if you really look at it. Being able to watch someone and then mimic them is huge. My ability to do that is what sets me apart and helps me along the way.”

Devan Houstan is quick enough to rush off the edge in high school. Maryland high school football talent is not particularly strong, to be generous, but his clean releases around the tackles are still impressive. They are often helped by strong hands swatting blockers away.

“He will have to adjust to the different game in college, both in moving to the interior full-time and in the massive ramp-up in opposing talent, but Houstan’s raw talent and ability to hold space are clear.”

2023 OUTLOOK
It will be a surprise if Houstan appears in as many as four games in 2023. He is far more likely to spend the entire season working on his conditioning and learning the intricacies of the defensive interior.

That is in part because Notre Dame has depth on the inside, even if it is not thoroughly proven. Senior Rylie Mills and fifth-year Howard Cross will start, with juniors Jason Onye and Gabriel Rubio their presumed backups. Another trio yet will stand between Houstan and genuine playing time, and of that trio, Ford and sophomore Donovan Hinish can use every rep they can get to be more capable third-team rotation pieces. That need will take away from Houstan’s chances in mop-up duty.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mills and Cross should start as long as each stays in South Bend, both with two years of eligibility remaining. But after them, chances should present themselves. None of Onye, Rubio or Ford (or Hinish or senior Aidan Keanaaina) have proven themselves on Saturdays. Rubio has all the size in the world, but some skepticism can linger until that size yields three or more tackles against a team better than Stanford (an ankle sprain limited Cross as Rubio racked up seven tackles).

If Houstan proves worthy of his four-star recruiting profile, particularly the scholarship offers from all the Power Five conferences, then he should find his way into a contributing role as Mills and Cross wrap up their collegiate careers, be that after 2023 or after 2024.

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

May 9, 2023
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
Getty Images
Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ⅛, 296 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Mills has two seasons of eligibility remaining since playing nine games as a freshman in 2020 did not take away from his eligibility clock.
Depth Chart: Mills should start every game he is healthy in 2023, lining up alongside fifth-year nose tackle Howard Cross in the middle with only unproven depth backing up Mills.
Recruiting: Mills could have gone to Alabama, Clemson or Georgia. A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 15 overall prospect in the class, per rivals.com, Mills was the rare blue-chip recruit for whom Notre Dame had a distinct geographic advantage, thanks to Mills hailing from the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Ill.

The pandemic season required all levels of depth to be constantly ready. Mills was, but that did not yield any moment of glory. His first such chance came at Virginia in 2021 when defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was sidelined by illness. Mills stepped outside into Tagovailoa-Amosa’s role and tallied three sacks, though only two were officially credited to him that Saturday night.

That led to largely playing defensive end in 2022, helping create depth there while Cross and Jayson Ademilola manned the interior. Mills played his best at North Carolina, taking down star quarterback Drake Maye twice, while starting nine games.

2020: 9 games, 1 start; 7 tackles with two for loss including half a sack.
2021: 13 games; 16 tackles with three sacks.
2022: 13 games, 9 starts; 24 tackles with six for loss including 3.5 for loss.

This never would have come to mind if Mills had not shared it on his Twitter, tagging former NFL star defensive end JJ Watt and tweeting, “Great number, Couldn’t have said it better”. Given the Notre Dame tie to this Saturday Night Live clip — and hey, that’s an NBC show, it’s available on Peacock! — let’s acknowledge good comedy and a chance for Mills to perhaps reenact this at some teammate’s expense in the Irish locker room.

Frankly, if name, image and likeness rights had been allowed back in early 2020, perhaps some Notre Dame players could have been part of this skit. There is some degree of coincidence to it, that Watt wore No. 99 in a skit where he was playing a character named “Rylie” before Mills had a number publicly assigned to him.

Bouncing between positions like Mills has could set some players back, but at both tackle and end, his positional responsibilities have hinged on his overall length. With that in mind, it is no surprise he continued to impress in spring practices.

“From the older guys, there’s been improvement,” defensive line coach Al Washington said this spring. “Like [fifth-year end Nana Osafo-Mensah and] Rylie Mills, who is inside now, has really done a fine job of embracing that role.”

“Not to sound hyperbolic, but Mills may be the piece that can elevate the Irish defense from very good to great. Usually, the possibility of that level-up gets attributed to playmaking linebackers like Jordan Botelho or Marist Liufau, and understandably so. If they reach their maximum potential, Notre Dame’s defense will enjoy some speed it has long needed, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2020 aside.

“But a defensive end serving as the bookend to senior Isaiah Foskey would give the Irish the type of pass rush that makes a Playoff contender. Why were the types of people that were so confident in Clemson in 2018 just as confident in Georgia in 2021? Their defensive fronts were NFL-ready.

“Mills is not NFL-ready, but if he approached those heights, suddenly the Irish would have a force on their hands. Quarterbacks would have nowhere to go to escape Foskey, who is already NFL-ready.

“But that is the ideal. The more realistic level for Mills in 2022 is as a multi-positional luxury that allows Golden to put opposing offensive lines in constantly compromised positions. On obvious passing downs, Mills can move inside to three-technique, with (Justin) Ademilola at Big end. That will give Notre Dame three defensive linemen with their ears pinned back, and with just that front, it should be able to create pressure on the passer.

“If three rushers are enough to hassle a passer, it no longer much matters if they get to him. Eight defenders covering at most five targets is an obvious math problem for that quarterback.

“This will be the barometer for Mills’ success. How often do the Irish need a fourth or fifth pass rusher on third downs? If rarely, that is a credit to his ability to disrupt from the middle, an ability that could help cover for Notre Dame’s worries in the defensive backfield.”

Mills may not have been a clear breakout star in 2022, but he was a defensive starter on an underrated defense. Notre Dame ranked No. 23 in the country in passing yards allowed per game at only 198.0 as well as No. 23 in passing yards allowed per attempt at 6.5. The Irish were No. 37 in rushing yards allowed per game with 131.3 and thus No. 21 in total yards allowed per game at just 329.3, not to mention No. 39 in scoring defense with 23.0 points per game.

Some of that credit goes to Mills. Frankly, some of it goes to every starter and to defensive coordinator Al Golden. It was a defense that got better as the season went along, even if it struggled to stymie USC’s high-flying offense.

Mills’ stats did not suggest he was a key part of that, but recording six tackles for loss was tied for third on the Irish defense, behind Isaiah Foskey’s 14 and Jordan Botelho’s 6.5. Mills was a playmaker, at least as much as anyone else on the Notre Dame defense aside from a second-round draft pick and school career sacks record-holder.

Moving inside should help that cause. Mills will find himself in plenty of offensive backfields, long able to absorb a block while using his length to disrupt beyond that engagement. Focus on that ability in 2023. If Mills can near his career totals of 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks, then the Irish defense should again be on pace to routinely hold offenses in check.

In that respect, tackles for loss in college football are not applauded enough. They are not as dramatic as a turnover and obviously not as definitive, but robbing an offense of a play while lengthening its yards to gain on the next snap serves as a drive-killer more often than not.

Mills will have another year of eligibility after the 2023 season. It would be his fifth in college, though not a typical fifth-year given he will presumably play in all five, but it would not stick out like any sixth-years do.

Mills would have to dominate in 2023 to have burgeoning NFL hopes, and no team looking to contend for the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff will ever turn away a proven defensive lineman. So if Mills wants a fifth season in South Bend, he will assuredly be welcomed back.

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

Notre Dame 99-to-0: The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

May 8, 2023
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
At the beginning of March, Notre Dame projected to have 94 scholarship players this fall, nine more than the maximum allowed by the NCAA.

Then, an incoming freshman (safety Brandyn Hillman) asked out of his National Letter of Intent. Next, a handful of medical retirements or steps away from the football program before spring practices commenced (headlined by quarterback Ron Powlus III and offensive lineman Caleb Johnson) accounted for most of expected roster movement. Eventually, Virginia Tech transfer receiver Kaleb Smith retired toward the end of spring practices.

At that point, the Irish were down to 86 players expected to be on the roster for preseason practices, a reasonable spot to be in with summer attrition likely to shed a few more players before Notre Dame flies to Dublin. Mid-summer transfer announcements may no longer be a consistent piece of college football thanks to the narrowed transfer windows, but graduate students can enter the transfer portal at any point and maintain immediate eligibility. For that matter, undergraduate players can transfer at any point; they just have to wait a season to play.

Logic said, either those dynamics or an injury would presumably knock the Irish to the NCAA maximum of 85 scholarship players. Instead, four juniors hopped into the transfer portal as Notre Dame closed spring practices. Losing receiver Lorenzo Styles, linebacker Prince Kollie, quarterback Tyler Buchner and running back Logan Diggs robbed the Irish of some talent, some top-line depth and of any wondering about scholarship numbers.

At 82 players now, Notre Dame should not flirt with crossing the threshold of 85 this summer. Adding more than three transfers would be a surprise, and the Irish may not find even that many.

All of which is to say, this summer’s annual “Notre Dame 99-to-0” series will be a bit truncated from the usual renditions. At this point in the year, 86 or 87 names are usually slotted into the running content calendar. Currently, only 82 are.

Exactly 82 days from today, May 8, the Irish should hold their first preseason practice, a week earlier than usual thanks to starting the season a week earlier than usual due to international travels. That late-July practice will mark the start of Marcus Freeman’s second season leading Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman’s only year wearing a plain gold helmet.

“Plain” was not meant in the negative tone some may read it. Rather, it simply means, the Irish gold helmets lack the black interlocking WF that Wake Forest features.

The “Notre Dame 99-to-0” series will otherwise be unchanged, beginning with senior defensive tackle Rylie Mills tomorrow and ending with either junior receiver Deion Colzie or senior safety Xavier Watts just before the Irish begin preseason practices. Some days may include two entries, likely of the same number, as compensation for the inevitable night with no access to the ethers of the internet while camping in the woods.

Those frustrations will again be tolerated from the content-production view in part because of encouragement this past fall, learning at least one NBC employee reads every single entry to try to buttress the home-game broadcasts.

This sixth year of “99-to-0” — dating back to 2017 but not counting the furlough-forced absence in 2020 — will again serve as a loose countdown to football returning. The jersey numbers will exceed the number of days before practice until the precipitous drop from No. 70 Ashton Craig to No. 54 Blake Fisher in the span of five days, but the implied countdown should give a sense of how close football season is throughout the summer.

Furthermore, proceeding by number will again allow whole position groups to be discussed in concert. The first seven entries will be defensive linemen, then a chunk of tight ends will proceed the entire offensive line.

July will be filled with the excitement of skill position players and quarterbacks, the areas of the roster Notre Dame continues to improve as it tries to move from consistent top-15 status to consistent top-5 status. That process is nowhere near complete, but Hartman may accelerate the 2023 progress.

That thought will need to wait until No. 10 arrives in mid-July.

Leftovers & Links: On Notre Dame’s poor drafts, undrafted free agents and QB transfers

May 5, 2023
Welcome to the offseason. No, really. In an era with a seemingly non-stop transfer market, college football now enters as much of an offseason as it ever enjoys. Notre Dame may pull in a transfer or two in the coming weeks — safety jumps to mind after Irish head coach Marcus Freeman identified it specifically before spring practices when 2023 signee Brandyn Hillman was released from his National Letter of Intent and Notre Dame currently expects to have just five safeties on its roster in August — but otherwise, three months of quiet await.

Relative quiet, because there is no true offseason in college football. Eventually, the Pac-12 will sign a television deal, and that will spark a litany of think pieces about how it affects conferences’ alignment moving forward, not to mention Irish independence and talks about a contract extension with NBC. Bookmakers will begin populating season win totals any week now and, soon after that, genuine early lines for next fall’s biggest games. Notre Dame typically pulls in its next rash of recruits in late June and early July.

And then the preseason will have arrived. What offseason?

The last few moments of the 2022-23 football season obviously featured the NFL draft and the transfer portal. The news is known, but some items should be remembered with them.

Notre Dame’s roster the last couple seasons clearly lacked the needed talent to compete for a national championship. Suggesting that after the Irish lost to Ohio State to open the 2022 season was met with incredulity and criticism, but the NFL draft provided some empirical data. In the last two years, Notre Dame has had a total of five players drafted.

No manipulation of that fact can cut into the broader issue. Yes, safety Kyle Hamilton was a first-round pick, but he was the only first-round pick on the roster these last few years. Perhaps left tackle Joe Alt is a first-round pick in 2024, as every mock draft already released suggests, but he was clearly not at that level in 2022. Tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey may have been underrated as second-rounders, but that verb tense is doing a good amount of work and, again, they were the extent.

A pair of late-rounders — running back Kyren Williams in last year’s fifth round and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson in this year’s sixth — are not enough to buoy a roster.

As Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama pointed out Thursday, Georgia had 25 players drafted in the last two years. Eight of those were first-rounders. Coincidentally, the Bulldogs won the last two national titles. Wait, that’s not a coincidence.

Obviously, Georgia is an outlier, but realize Alabama produced five first-round picks in the last two years, as did Ohio State. Michigan and Iowa had three each. You read that right, Iowa. Eight other schools added two first-round picks across the last two years, including Utah, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Notre Dame’s roster as a whole the last two years was more talented than Iowa’s, Pittsburgh’s and Boston College’s, but it lacked their top-end talent. Yet those are not the teams the Irish are chasing; those are Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan. (Everyone is chasing Georgia until further notice.)

The onus for that discrepancy can fall at the feet of Brian Kelly, Clark Lea, Tommy Rees and/or the Notre Dame administration. Given the players in question were all rostered before Marcus Freeman arrived on campus, very little of it can be put on him.

Looking ahead a year, the Irish should produce more than five draft picks in just the 2024 draft. Alt will lead the way, barring injury, and it would not be shocking to see junior right tackle Blake Fisher join him in the first or second round. Given the shelf life on running backs, junior Audric Estimé likely will go pro if the 2023 season features him as much as expected. Senior receiver Chris Tyree’s speed alone could get him drafted. Quarterback Sam Hartman may have heard his name called last weekend. That’s five on offense without even reaching to fifth-year center Zeke Correll (consider this scribe skeptical) or a surprising receiver leap.

Defensively, fifth-year cornerback Cam Hart has looked like an NFL cornerback when he has enjoyed health. Seven players in the front seven may be competing for chances to impress the NFL. Again, though, every single name mentioned was rostered before Freeman’s arrival and his development with the linebackers could do only so much in NFL eyes.

Furthermore, only the pair of tackles look like possible first-rounders. Until Notre Dame can produce three of those each season, it will continue to lack the needed top-end talent to compete for a national championship.

In these regards, the draft serves as a retrospective evaluation of the talent on the roster just as recruiting rankings serve as a preview. When it comes to the individual players, though, it can be better to go undrafted.

Take safety Brandon Joseph, for example. If he had been selected halfway through the seventh round, he would have signed a four-year contract with about $100,000 guaranteed and he would have had no choice on where he went. Instead, he signed with the Detroit Lions, contract terms not yet known, where some cornerback and/or nickel back opportunities may exist.

Joseph’s cost for that choice is solely in the guaranteed dollars. Last year, Detroit signed Miami (Ohio) defensive back Cedric Boswell as an undrafted free agent, giving him $30,000 guaranteed and a three-year contract. If Boswell had caught on with the Lions, his average salary would have been within $100,000 of a mid-seventh-round pick while also reaching free agency (and a bigger paycheck) a year earlier.

For many players — like Joseph with the Lions, kicker Blake Grupe to the New Orleans Saints, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola to the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive lineman Chris Smith to the Lions, defensive end Justin Ademilola to the Green Bay Packers, offensive lineman Josh Lugg to the Chicago Bears, linebacker and special teams ace Bo Bauer to the Seattle Seahawks — there was reason to prefer going undrafted.

There may have also been similar reasoning for Mayer to prefer falling out of the first round.

One thing the draft was lacking was an abundance of quarterbacks. Hartman was one of many that would have likely been drafted but instead opted for another year of college, a trend occurring in part because of an added year of eligibility via the pandemic and in part because of NIL earnings. An article from The Athletic before the draft laid out two examples of Power Five quarterbacks: One transferred to a new program expecting to earn $1 million; another turned down such earnings for a preference of the best football situation awaiting him, still expecting to earn around $200,000.

Looking through transfers from the winter, only seven names logically fit those possibilities, Hartman being one of them. That is not to say the Wake Forest transfer is one of those transfers described, but to say he may be, and to say that is the logic to the veterans spurning the draft.

RELATED READING: How transfer, NIL rules thinned out NFL draft QB class: ‘It’s an anemic quarterback class’

The others: Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State to Mississippi, Walker Howard from LSU to Mississippi, Devin Leary from North Carolina State to Kentucky, Hudson Card from Texas to Purdue, Brennan Armstrong from Virginia to North Carolina State and Graham Mertz from Wisconsin to Florida.

Of course, the other most notable quarterback transfer to Notre Dame fans was Tyler Buchner heading to Alabama. A simple stat to help explain that move that may have surprised some Irish fans: Alabama’s four scholarship quarterbacks combined for four interceptions and just two touchdowns in the Tide spring game. The two most notable, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe, completed 31 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, a pedestrian 6.3 yards per attempt.

RELATED READING: What Tyler Buchner transfer means for Alabama QB battle

Sam Hartman’s poise and dominance, Notre Dame’s defensive line shine in Blue-Gold Game
LB Prince Kollie enters transfer portal, costing the Irish current depth and a future playmaker
RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and proven rushing duo
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown in Georgia
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to Notre Dame
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last name to join Irish class
Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver to commit to Chansi Stuckey in two years

Main Building’s Golden Dome to be regilded
Student committee unveils ‘The Shirt’ 2023 to crowd on campus
Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Colts grab Joe Alt
Former Notre Dame athlete Lorenzo Styles Jr. commits to Ohio State
How NBC Sports is growing its NIL business
“Love is Blind” streaming fiasco shows Netflix may not be ready for live sports
NCAA to allow unlimited official visits: ‘Stupid.’ ‘Unbelievable.’ ‘Dumb.’

Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver to commit to Chansi Stuckey in two years

May 2, 2023
rivals.com
For the fifth time in five weeks, Notre Dame landed a commitment from a Southeastern prospect, consensus four-star receiver Micah Gilbert (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) joining the Irish class of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. Gilbert committed to Notre Dame just three days after his high-school teammate, consensus four-star defensive end Bryce Young, did so.

The No. 40 receiver in the recruiting class, per rivals.com, Gilbert also considered finalists Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech. In just the last two months, he visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pittsburgh and Penn State. Missouri, Tennessee and Maryland also offered Gilbert a scholarship.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Gilbert aligns all over the field in high school. The first two clips of his highlight reel underscore this versatility while not leaning on absurd displays of athleticism to inflate the impression.

In the first clip, Gilbert lines up in the slot and heads on a post downfield. He does not appear to be at top speed, giving the impression the pass is underthrown. Gilbert catches the deep pass in traffic, holding onto it as he is tackled immediately. Next, Gilbert runs a simple back-shoulder route for a touchdown.

In both instances, his route running was clean, and in each, he made the quarterback’s job as easy as possible.

That quarterback was a quality player, Cameron Estep eventually walking on at Appalachian State last year, but he was not able to take full advantage of Gilbert’s abilities. The new Notre Dame commit did not fight the ball — and that’s technical terminology there — catching six touchdowns in seven games last year, a season cut short by a wrist injury, while averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

The step up in competition may prove Gilbert’s abilities or quickly bring him back down to earth, a statement that could be said of most recruits but feels more applicable than usual here. This spring provided a strong endorsement of Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey’s evaluations, so that alone should tilt the measured expectations toward trusting Gilbert will prove his abilities. Watching him turn a screen a pass into a cross-field first down furthers that faith. Being able to run just about any route will be vital for Gilbert in what will remain a pro-style offense at Notre Dame.

“Last year they really started to air the ball out,” Gilbert said to rivals.com. “A lot of prospects can see that and that’s what I fell in love with. With [newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker] coming in as the OC, they’re really trying to put an emphasis on the throwing game.”

The 14th commitment of the Notre Dame class, Gilbert is the third receiver, joining consensus four-star Cam Williams (Glenbard South H.S.; Glen Ellyn, Ill.) and rivals.com three-star Isiah Canion (Warner Robins High School; Ga.), Canion one of those Southeastern commits of the last few weeks.

After Canion, Young, three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher and Gilbert committed to the Irish in just the last week, Notre Dame’s class of 2024 is currently ranked No. 3 in the country, per rivals.com, behind only Michigan and Ohio State, a whisker ahead of LSU, though Georgia looms at No. 5 with just 11 commitments.

Editor’s Note: This article originally incorrectly stated the current ranking of the Irish recruiting class, underestimating the impact Gilbert’s commitment would have on the rankings.