Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

By May 23, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ½, 252 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Bauman has three years of eligibility remaining. Yes, he could end up playing a sixth year somewhere in 2025, if he so chooses. The universal pandemic eligibility waiver meant Bauman’s injury-shortened 2022 could serve as his traditional season preserving eligibility.
Depth Chart: A year ago, Bauman was considered Notre Dame’s second tight end, but he may be as low as No. 4 entering 2023, in part due to his injury and in part due to junior Mitchell Evans and sophomore Holden Staes making the most of their opportunities last season.
Recruiting: Bauman had the misfortune of being the same age as Michael Mayer, the latter ranked No. 3 among tight ends in the class of 2020 while Bauman was the No. 5, per rivals.com. Michigan gave late pursuit to Bauman, but the New Jersey native stuck with the Irish, the only program he genuinely considered.

CAREER TO DATE
Bauman was progressing gradually before his 2022 was cut short by a torn ACL after a broken leg delayed the start of his 2021. The ACL injury kept Bauman sidelined in the most recent spring practices.

2020: 4 games; 1 catch for 5 yards.
2021: 5 games; 1 catch for 10 yards.
2022: 3 games; 3 catches for 44 yards.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Bauman tore his ACL in September, making it quite plausible he is full-go when preseason practices commence at the end of July, which will be 10-plus months after the injury. Recovery from an ACL tear typically takes about nine months nowadays, wild to think about given Adrian Peterson first pioneered that timetable in football as recently as 2012.

QUOTES
Do not mistake a shortened ACL recovery timeline as an easier rehab.

“It’s been a journey,” Bauman said in March. “It’s been tough, a little more than five months out now from surgery. It’s been a grind. Toughest part has been committing to that grind, knowing it’s going to take some time. Have to have some patience.

“It’s going well. I feel great physically. I’m starting to long jump, all that stuff.”

There was never a timetable that included Bauman partaking in spring practices, but he held hope for summer work.

“I’m hoping by summer workouts, I should be 100 percent, fully cleared,” he said. “But then definitely by fall camp.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Bauman or Evans, one will be Mayer’s backup, and the other will be a piece of the offense, always just one snap away from being a core piece of it. Though a former high school quarterback, Evans’ 2021 may have given him the slight edge over the former highly-touted tight end recruit Bauman.

“The key thing to remember is, no matter the pecking order of tight ends Nos. 2 and 3, they will remain behind a likely All-American who will be both the fulcrum and the engine of the Irish offense.

“There should still be a role for Bauman, be it as the No. 2 or 3 tight end. A handful of catches is likely the minimum, with one perhaps coming in the end zone. …

“That ‘2022 Outlook’ is not meant to diminish Bauman. Any tight end at Notre Dame warrants the benefit of the doubt, simply because of the track record of ‘Tight End U.’ It is meant to continue to emphasize Mayer’s talent and how it looms over the rest of the tight ends.

“He’ll be gone after this season.

“Then it will be Bauman’s time, along with Evans and sophomore Cane Berrong, not to mention the two incoming freshmen. Who will emerge as the new lead is a parlor game better suited for next winter, but its best clues will come this fall.”

2023 OUTLOOK
When Evans took the field, coming off a July foot injury, Bauman and then-freshman Eli Raridon had already been sidelined by injuries. As Evans found his role, the futures of those like Bauman changed in step with Evans’s successes. That was through no fault of Bauman’s; it is irrational to criticize a former high-profile recruit for not breaking out when two unrelated injuries cut short his only non-pandemic seasons.

But it is a reality, nonetheless.

Evans and Staes are Notre Dame’s top-two tight ends at this point, with Raridon representing a higher ceiling than Bauman, though both remain bets on potential.

Thus, Bauman’s 2023 may be minimal. He should play and play plenty, but only in supplementary roles, barring injuries to Evans and/or Staes. That could result in a handful of catches for Bauman, a disproportionate number of them coming near the goal line.

Think back to the stat lines of Nic Weishar and George Takacs.

Weishar in 2017: Nine catches with two touchdowns.
Weishar in 2018: Three catches with two touchdowns.

Takacs in 2019: Two catches with one touchdown.
Takacs in 2021: Three catches with one touchdown.

Tight ends are simply more prone to those kinds of catches-to-scores ratios given the propensity to run multiple tight-end sets in goal-to-go situations.

DOWN THE ROAD
A transfer following this season seems the most likely route for Bauman. Barring a breakout, somehow leapfrogging Evans and Staes, there will simply be no realistic path to a leading role in South Bend in 2024.

With two years of eligibility remaining after this season along with his high-profile recruitment, Bauman should have plenty of options for landing spots. Cane Berrong just landed at Coastal Carolina with less collegiate statistics and a lower recruiting profile, for example.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 90* Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 90* Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 86* Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 85 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 85 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

By May 22, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ¼, 242 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Staes has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Staes was one of just two tight ends healthy this spring, along with junior starter Mitchell Evans. Staes may be jumped by classmate Eli Raridon once the latter is fully recovered from an October ACL tear, but it is more likely Staes’ health keeps him as Notre Dame’s No. 2 tight end in 2023.
Recruiting: The recruiting rankings industry can be hard to understand. Staes signed with the Irish in December of 2021 as the No. 23 tight end in the class, turning down offers from Alabama, his homestate power Georgia and Texas. He had previously broken a six-month commitment to Penn State, one made in the midst of the recruiting dead period in the pandemic.

But when the recruiting cycle completely concluded two months after Staes signed with Notre Dame, he had risen to be the No. 8 tight end in the class, per rivals.com. A slight move in one direction or another could make some sense in the final rankings update, but jumping 15 spots in his positional rankings is an example of the recruiting rankings industry being an enigma.

CAREER TO DATE
As the Irish tight ends fell to injury last season, combined with Notre Dame having nearly as few healthy receivers, Staes was pushed into more playing time despite arriving on campus just in the summer. After playing minimally in the first three weeks, he appeared in the final 10 games of the season. His sole catch came against BYU, an 11-yard first down.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
The vintage-designed Notre Dame crewneck worn by Staes in the second photo here, is that widely available for purchase?

QUOTES
Staes arrived to a depth chart that placed him fifth or sixth in the pecking order in the summer of 2022. He had less experience than any of those ahead of him. There was no reason to think he would have a contributing role as a freshman. Playing in 11 games, no matter the limited stat, stood out. Staes recognized that.

“I was definitely happy with my role last year, coming in as a freshman in the summer,” he said in March. “I just wanted to show [tight ends coach and now offensive coordinator Gerad Parker] what I could do in fall camp and learn from the best tight end in the country in Michael Mayer. I did that.

“It was definitely a great experience for me, playing in most of the games last year, and get a new off-field experience, the crowds, the away games.”

If Staes lucked into that life at the misfortune of others, he made the most of it and knows the dividends should continue to pay off for him, even after sophomore Eli Raridon and senior Kevin Bauman return to health.

“This is my first spring, I feel a lot more comfortable with my opportunity, the playbook, my mental aspect of the game, presnap, stuff like that,” he said. “Just show how comfortable I am.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“At fifth or sixth on the depth chart, it is hard to envision Staes making an impact in 2022. He should appear in four games, nonetheless, particularly given he could fit well on kickoff coverage teams.

“Scout-team work could have a long-term dividend, in that early-enrolled freshman quarterback Steve Angeli will be throwing at that level in many practices, as well, giving Staes a chance to develop a rapport with a possible future Irish starting quarterback. …

“Presume Staes remains at tight end — his body profile could fit at boundary receiver, a position desperately lacking options at the moment. When Mayer heads to the NFL draft’s first round in 2023, Notre Dame will need to find a new all-around option.

“Evans and current sophomore Cane Berrong both fit that description on paper, though Evans is still new to the position as a former high school quarterback. Raridon’s athleticism will draw many eyeballs in practice, as well. But Staes has the frame to be the all-around tight end needed.

“In many respects, Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees likes a pseudo-receiver at tight end. Tyler Eifert served him well in his playing days, and he has gotten to enjoy the play-calling luxuries of Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer in his current role.

“When realizing those are the three Notre Dame tight ends Rees has the most experience with, it is stark how big the shoes will be to fill.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Staes oozed confidence this spring. When he arrived on campus less than a year ago, he weighed about 220 or 225 pounds. At the start of spring practices, so let’s call that eight months after he began working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, Notre Dame listed Staes at 242 pounds. His confidence stemmed from knowing he had addressed a significant lacking in his game, something he had known he would need to fix before he became a top-line player.

“Proving that I’m a capable blocker in my game,” he said this spring. “I made some good offseason weight-room improvements, seeing my weight go up, see how that translates from the weight room to the field and holds up in my game. Proving that I’m better with my feet than with my hands, being a good blocking teammate.”

Strengthening that aspect of his game should get Staes only more playing time. He came to college with a promising background running routes. That was never the worry. Now, there should be little keeping Staes from a near full-time role.

“I think I’m a mismatch nightmare,” he said. “In the slot for any linebacker or safety that tries to guard me, I think I’m faster than them. Any ball that touches my hands, I’m going to catch it. And then I think I’m really athletic in the run game.”

Speculating on Staes’ 2023 stat line is difficult, given Evans should still lead Notre Dame’s tight ends and the Irish hardly used a No. 2 tight end in the passing game the last couple of years while Mayer dominated all comers. But if Staes ends the year with a dozen catches for 150 yards, that would be enough to keep defenses worried about him at all times.

DOWN THE ROAD
All of the Irish tight ends may return in 2024. The odds are, at least one will transfer. As the No. 2 tight end, though, that probably will not be Staes. Too much can land on that nominal backup role to lose it with a transfer.

He will hardly want for playing time behind Evans, Notre Dame’s personnel still geared for multiple tight end sets even if Tommy Rees is no longer calling them.

A starting role may not arrive for Staes until 2025, but he should be playing plenty the next two seasons, readying him for that mantle.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 86 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

By May 21, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Cooper Flanagan Notre Dame
Listed measurements: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Flanagan has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Notre Dame stockpiles tight ends, meaning Flanagan will be on the scout team this entire fall, with four names ahead of him on the depth chart. Even if injuries plague the Irish tight ends again, two would need to be out for the season for Flanagan to sniff any version of genuine playing time.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 17 tight end in the class, per rivals.com, Flanagan did not pay attention to offers from Alabama, LSU or Michigan after he committed to the Irish 15 months before he could sign his National Letter of Intent. From an Oakland suburb, he also spurned Cal, Utah and Oregon.

QUOTES
Northern California has plenty of football talent but also widespread competitive levels, sometimes making evaluations difficult. Notre Dame sought the opinions of known Bay Area sources to confirm its thoughts of Flanagan. (He comes from the same high school that produced Isaiah Foskey; the Irish have contacts in the area with proven track records.)

“Cooper Flanagan is the best player in the Bay Area,” then-Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said in December when Flanagan signed his NLI. “That was the consensus from the people we know and trust out there. This isn’t a hybrid receiver. Exactly what he does translates to what he’ll be asked to do here at Notre Dame.”

What will he be asked to do in South Bend? Rees’s departure for Alabama should hardly change that answer, particularly not after tight ends coach Gerad Parker was promoted to offensive coordinator.

“He’s not a wideout body split out the whole time,” Rees said. “His hand is in the dirt, he’s blocking a defensive end, he’s working a combination with the tackle. He splits out, he goes out for a real route tree. …

“He knows how to do the things that are hard for young players, which is play in the box as a tight end, and that’s something he’s been asked to do and translates really well to our scheme.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
If this caption rivals anything Shane Falco or Maximus Decimus Meridius ever said, that’s because it’s a Tyler Durden quote.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN FLANAGAN SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Flanagan’s height will eventually make him an enticing passing target, but for now, his strength will be run blocking. …

Cane Berrong’s outgoing transfer will open up more possibilities for Flanagan down the line, as will being in the rare Irish recruiting class with only one tight end, something of a shock now that it is realized.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame lost one tight end (Michael Mayer) to the NFL and another (Cane Berrong) to the transfer portal. Yet, junior Mitchell Evans, sophomores Holden Staes and Eli Raridon, and senior Kevin Bauman all stand between Flanagan and a 2023 role.

Even if the Irish suffer the same rash of injury misfortune that befell them last year, with three tight ends meeting season-ending injuries, Flanagan would still be No. 2 on the depth chart. And in that worst-case scenario, former walk-on fullback Davis Sherwood would probably find himself running routes.

Of course, such injuries worries is not how Flanagan wants to find playing time. If he flashes polished hands in preseason practices, perhaps his length could propel him to playing time out of the gates, but otherwise, Evans and Staes each already offers the ideal mix of route running with run blocking, and that should provide the bulwark of Notre Dame’s tight end production in 2023.

DOWN THE ROAD
More often than not, the Irish sign two tight ends in a recruiting class. Whether that was originally a Brian Kelly thought or a Tommy Rees want, it became the Notre Dame standard. The Irish did not sign exactly one tight end for seven straight recruiting cycles, from 2016 to 2022, though in two of those, 2016 and 2019, Notre Dame did not sign a tight end at all.

Tight ends signed during the Brian Kelly Era
2022: Eli Raridon and Holden Staes
2021: Mitchell Evans and Cane Berrong
2020: Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman
2019: NONE
2018: George Takacs and Tommy Tremble
2017: Brock Wright and Cole Kmet
2016: NONE
2015: Alizé Mack
2014: Nic Weishar and Tyler Luatua
2013: Durham Smythe and Mike Heuerman
2012: NONE
2011: Ben Koyack
2010: Alex Welch and Bruce Heggie

So signing only Flanagan stood out in 2023. It should create a ripe chance for him down the line. All of the tight ends currently on the Irish roster will have eligibility after 2023, but none with as much as Flanagan. And given the injury histories of Raridon and Bauman (both coming off injury in 2022), he could accelerate past them quicker than expected.

It does not feel rash to project Flanagan as a future Notre Dame starter, which then heaps NFL draft expectations onto him — 11 straight Week 1 Irish starting tight ends have been drafted — so the question will be, “When?” Logic suggests it will not come before 2025, but Flanagan should be a contributing offensive piece in 2024.

WHY NO. 86?
Flanagan wore No. 17 late in his high-school career, digits currently claimed by early-enrolled receiver Rico Flores Jr., but earlier in his career, Flanagan wore No. 86, the jersey Notre Dame handed him for a photo shoot last summer. Perhaps he finds a different number when he arrives later this summer, but this is one hypothetical number assignment that feels like a strong prediction.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’

By May 20, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ⅛, 260 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Evans has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Evans will be Notre Dame’s starting tight end when the Irish head to Dublin, a weighty honor as every tight end to open a season as the Irish starter has been drafted since Anthony Fasano started in 2004. If Evans maintains that streak, he will be the 12th straight starting Notre Dame tight end to hear his name in the NFL draft.
Recruiting: The No. 26 tight end in the class of 2021, Evans turned down offers from Iowa State, Michigan State and Pittsburgh to join Cane Berrong in the Notre Dame class of 2021. That sentence elicits two thoughts: First of all, neither Berrong nor Evans was exceedingly well-regarded as a recruit — Berrong the No. 35 tight end in the class, per rivals.com — but Berrong had a bit more hype given he was an Under Armour All-American. Regardless, the Irish chasing them should have elevated their respective statuses a bit more, simply given Notre Dame’s track record with tight ends under Brian Kelly. After injuries derailed his time in South Bend, Berrong transferred to Coastal Carolina this winter, and he could be a ripe benefactor of Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall returning for one more season.

Secondly, that recruiting class could never take an official visit to any campus during their recruitment, making it harder for the prospects to gauge their personal fits as well as harder for coaches to thoroughly evaluate them. Evans looking more and more like a clear success story is that much more impressive from a recruiting perspective.

CAREER TO DATE
A toe injury in July of 2022 sidelined Evans to start last season, finding health just as the rest of the Irish tight end reserves seemed to get injured. He did not make an impact down the field, though. Evans’s moments came as a blocker, thanks to his hefty frame, and as a quarterback, surprisingly enough.

Notre Dame first debuted the “Mitch-A-Palooza” package against UNLV, Evans taking two snaps under center and converting a first down with one and scoring a touchdown on the other. By season’s end, he would have five first downs and the touchdown, failing to move the chain only once when taking a snap from center. (An eighth attempt was aborted after a false start penalty before the snap.)

Then when Michael Mayer opted out of the Gator Bowl, Evans became the Irish starter. After Tyler Buchner’s second interception returned for a touchdown tied the game, a bold play designed for Evans resulted in the 16-yard game-winning touchdown with only 1:38 remaining.

2021: 13 games; 2 catches for 21 yards.
2022: 8 games, 7 starts; 3 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown with seven rushes for 11 yards and another touchdown.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Want to feel old? When former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees dubbed the Evans-as-QB package “Mitch-A-Palooza,” the tight end had no idea what Rees was talking about. Apparently “Old School” is no longer a must-watch for high schoolers or young college students.

Rees sent Evans a version of the party poster from early in the 2003 film, and none of the prompt made sense to Evans.

“The Wednesday before, I got a text from coach Rees,” Evans said. “It was a little poster thing, it said, ‘Mitch-A-Palooza.’

“What is he talking about? I had no idea.”

Speaker City may have been a fictional store, but someone in the electronics and live music industry should be able to find a fun way to educate Evans.

Until then, Evans hosting his own football camp will have to do. Back at his high school in Wadsworth, Ohio, putting his own name on a football camp would have been against NCAA rules until name, image and likeness rights were allowed.

QUOTES
Notre Dame tight ends have leaned into the “Tight End U” claim for years now, but the mentality has now taken such hold that Evans can both rattle off the correct specifics of that NFL draft stat and not be perceived as irrational when he argues the moniker should influence the offense.

“We’re Tight End U, so I feel like [tight ends coach and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker] is still going to utilize us,” Evans said this spring. “… I feel like coach Parker will find a way to get us all involved with different sets, different personnel groupings. We’ve done some new stuff here. He’s a big sail guy, as well. Mesh routes, triangle read, snag, all that stuff. It’s a great identity for us to have.

“Every starting tight end since like 2004 has been drafted, so we have to keep that standard of the room high. There’s always that in the back of my head. That’s the standard that is here.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Rees will forever enjoy multiple-tight end sets, particularly when the Irish are as thin at receiver as they currently are. Evans will not match Mayer — no tight end outside of Georgia will — but serving as a complementary piece will help aid Notre Dame’s offense in needed ways.

“Some of that will be run blocking, and to some extent, the return of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand should help Evans there. Hiestand will not spend extensive time with the tight ends, but any pointers he offers will aid them. As the Irish likely lean on the run game in 2022, those incremental improvements could prove pivotal.

“That may be Evans’ most valuable contribution in 2022. If he can be as capable a run-blocker as he is a pass-catcher, even if both are only a bit above average rather than excellent, then Rees can stay in two-tight end packages without giving away anything to the opposing defense about his intentions. In that respect, even an 8-catch, 122-yard, 1-touchdown season from Evans would bode well.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Evans will not reach Mayer’s level. Few ever will.

He probably will not average his Gator Bowl showing, even touchdown aside. A 39-catch, 507-yard season would be astounding.

But Evans will be a key piece of Notre Dame’s offense, though quarterback duties should no longer be part of it. Risking the No. 1 tight end in those moments would be a bit reckless.

The Irish receivers are improved compared to last season, albeit not a terribly high bar to clear. There are still some depth concerns, but between junior Jayden Thomas and sophomore Tobias Merriweather, Notre Dame should have at least two receivers who can get open more consistently than anyone could last season. Senior Chris Tyree, the running back turning into a receiver, could become a third; only time will tell.

If that had been the case last year, Mayer’s gluttonous stats would have been reduced. His 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns exceeded the next two Irish receiving stat lines combined.

A more balanced offense will help Notre Dame, even if it deprives Evans of catches. A showing in the realm of 25 catches for 400 yards and a handful of touchdowns would portend an even Irish offense, and if he rises above those, the credit likely will belong to quarterback Sam Hartman for directing a more explosive offense than expected.

DOWN THE ROAD
Those 2023 expectations for Evans were all measured. That is in part because he was a high school quarterback less than three years ago. He has not yet spent enough time at tight end to think he is about to be an outright star.

But there is a flip side to that thought. Evans was a high school quarterback less than three years ago. He has barely scratched the surface at tight end. His ceiling may be much higher than anyone has realized yet.

That has been clear since his first spring practices in 2021, taking more naturally to route running than many longtime collegiate receivers do. As that further develops and Evan finds chemistry with Hartman, becoming a reliable safety valve and a gimmick ball carrier will no longer be the peak for Evans.

Barring injury, those early successes and his obvious size should lead to Evans continuing that draft streak in 2025.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 90 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

By May 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Traore has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: To quote the penciled depth chart this space put together following spring practices, “No idea which end he should go to, just getting him on the depth chart [at Vyper end].” Traore is likely to be so far from playing time in 2023 that assigning him to either Vype or “Big” end would be merely an exercise in semantics.
Recruiting: Notre Dame began chasing Traore while he was committed to Boston College, and it did not take long for the Massachusetts native to forget about his six-month pledge to the Eagles when the Irish offered. The No. 24 strongside defensive end in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, and a consensus four-star prospect, Traore also received an offer from Michigan, but he never wavered once he joined Notre Dame’s class.

QUOTES
Sometimes coaches unintentionally shed light on how confusing the recruiting industry can be. Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden gave a slight insight into that in December when discussing Traore’s weight. Rivals.com lists the lengthy prospect at 254 pounds, but one would assume the Notre Dame coaching staff had a more accurate number in its files as it evaluated Traore.

“They all have a chance to compete early, and that’s going to be important, obviously, for depth,” Golden said. “[Traore’s] length, rangy, probably in that 240 (-pound) range right now. At some point here we’ll get him up to (255-260), I’m sure.”

The difference is much more than 15 pounds. It is time. If at 240 pounds, Traore will need to spend a year or so adding 15 pounds the right way. If he is already well into the 250s, then a couple months of collegiate strength and conditioning will fine-tune that mass.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Happy Eid, indeed, Boubacar.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN TRAORE SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Do not overlook Traore. His sophomore year highlights quickly elicit a “Wow” reaction. He embraces blocks even as he makes a tackle. He drives an offensive lineman into the backfield before sliding off him and onto the quarterback. His quick first few steps on a pass rush put any offensive tackle at a disadvantage.

“Special teams work may await Traore. Preserving eligibility is less and less a need, given the realities of one-time transfers. Given Notre Dame’s excellent punt-block unit in 2022, that could be its own glamorous role.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Regardless of his accurate weight, Traore will need time to develop. Each of his last three seasons was truncated, leaving him more raw than most freshmen.

The pandemic cut his sophomore season to four games, a foot injury wiped out a chunk of his junior year and a broken leg ended his senior season early. As much as any young player needs game reps to fully develop, Traore simply needs an extended stretch of practices.

That may seem a modest thought for a consensus four-star recruit, but those facts are rather unimpeachable. Traore has not had a full fall of practices in four years. Something that straightforward should go a long way in his development.

DOWN THE ROAD
Traore being exceedingly raw at age 18 fits in line with his family, and it bodes well. His older brother, Badara, began his college career playing at a for-profit college in New York City. He ended it starting three games on the offensive line for the 2019 national championship-winning LSU team with arguably the most explosive offense in college football history.

He now works on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

That is an exceptional jump, and it gives further credence to why Notre Dame saw fit to strongly one-up Boston College in Boubacar Traore’s recruitment. A better preps prospect than his older brother, if Boubacar develops at a similar rate, the Irish should have an impact defensive lineman on their hands.

That may take until 2025, both because of the defensive line depth chart and because that was how long it took for Badara to catch LSU’s eye. (“LSU’s eye” was an intentional phrase, because no matter how Notre Dame fans may feel about the Tigers nowadays, no one can argue the Baton Rouge midfield art is one of the most iconic in college football.)

WHY NO. 90?
Traore wore No. 8 in high school, but Irish linebacker Marist Liufau owns that number in South Bend. Guessing Traore’s collegiate number beyond that is an exercise in dart throwing, and those darts cannot land on No. 18 (cornerback Chance Tucker), No. 28 (cornerback Micah Bell) or No. 38 (do-everything fullback Davis Sherwood could conflict on special teams).

Instead, hypothetically giving Traore the No. 90 along with fellow incoming freshman end Brenan Vernon should hopefully have lent some default added context to the conversation.

