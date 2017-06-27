Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 40 (theoretically) Drew White, linebacker

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Freshman yet to enroll; four years of eligibility remaining

Depth chart: With a duo of veterans manning one linebacker spot (senior captain Greer Martini and junior Te’von Coney) and stalwart senior Nyles Morgan at the other, any youth in the Irish linebacker corps will likely have to wait out this season to see many defensive snaps. White is no exception.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star recruit, White chose Notre Dame from a lengthy offer list including the likes of LSU, Michigan and Ohio State.

QUOTE(S)

Irish coach Brian Kelly used the usual array of buzzwords to describe White and fellow incoming linebacker David Adams (on left in above picture, alongside White) on National Signing Day.

“We have two that are instinctive, tough, smart,” Kelly said. “Those are the three things that stand out with David Adams and Drew White.

“Drew, out of St. Thomas Aquinas [in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.], comes from a winning program. He’s a winner … Competitive, smart, instinctive linebackers. It just adds to what we’re looking for from a defensive perspective. Really, really excited in having them on our football team.”

WHAT WE SAID WHEN WHITE’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Every review of White seems to begin with the cliché football term, ‘tackler.’ At some point, if enough people call you a horse, you should buy a saddle. White finds his way to the ball, makes the tackles and stays involved constantly.”

2017 OUTLOOK

Every tackle White records on defense should register with some amount of surprise. There are simply too many established veterans ahead of him for White to see much, if any, playing time this season on that side of the ball.

But that does not mean a year spent preserving eligibility is on the horizon. It does not even mean White will not log tackles.

Notre Dame’s lack of defensive depth stood out in spring practice whenever the view turned to special teams. Most pertinently, Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian lamented the dearth of available bodies for his kick and punt coverage units. White could be a prime candidate to help out in those regards, and given his penchant for finding the ballcarrier, he could tally as many as 10 tackles, which, given only a smattering of chances, is actually a notable figure.

The transfer of junior Josh Barajas (to FCS-level Illinois State) does open an opportunity for White to see some mop-up duty at linebacker, but sophomores Jonathan Jones and Jamir Jones (no relation) would theoretically be ahead of White in those spots.

DOWN THE ROAD

The upside of the slim chance of seeing genuine action in 2017 due to starting upperclassmen is those veterans will not be around for long. Coney will presumably start next year, but a spot will be open alongside of him, and then his position will be up for grabs in 2019.

White joins a depth chart lacking a frontrunner for those duties. If his tackling habits of the past continue in college — and special teams would give White an excellent chance to showcase them early — White could quickly find himself at least in a linebacker rotation next year, especially after considering the increasing likelihood Jamir Jones moves to the defensive line in a year, when the Irish coaches are more comfortable with White and Adams providing necessary depth at linebacker.

Aside from the five early enrollees, the numbers are not yet confirmed for the Irish freshmen class. That is one of the admitted drawbacks to organizing this summer-long series numerically. But a little bit of educated guessing can garner estimates for those numbers, and those estimates can allow the series to proceed without pause.

How are those estimates crafted? The first step is to take a look at certain NCAA rules, but the NCAA does not put recommendations on defensive players, broadening White’s options. Looking at the Irish roster, slotting White in shortly after Nos. 44 and 45, Jamir and Jonathan Jones, respectively, seems fitting.

Drew White very well may not wear No. 40, but it is possible.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2

Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)

No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle

No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end

No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle

No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle

No. 95 (theoretically): Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 94 (theoretically): Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle

No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end

No. 92 (theoretically): Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90 (theoretically): Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87 (theoretically): Jafar Armstrong, receiver

No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end

No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter

No. 84 (theoretically): Michael Young, receiver

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end

No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver

No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle

No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle

No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle

No. 73: (theoretically) Josh Lugg, offensive tackle

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle

No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman

No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman

No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman

No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle

No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman

No. 65: (theoretically) Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman

No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman

No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard

No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman

No. 52: (theoretically) Jonathan Doerer, kicker

No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker

No. 47: (theoretically) Kofi Wardlow, defensive end

No. 46: (theoretically) Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman

No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end

TRANSFERS

No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU

No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman

No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES

No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

