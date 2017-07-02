Rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 32 D.J. Morgan, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 2, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 208 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Morgan stands behind three other options at the boundary safety position, one of which had only this spring to make impression enough to move up the depth chart. Sophomore Jalen Elliott is the likely starter, backed up by early-enrolled freshman Isaiah Robertson and junior Nicco Feritta.

Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star recruit, Morgan committed to Notre Dame rather than Arizona State, Cal or Colorado, among others. His primary Sun Devil recruiter was Del Alexander, now the Irish receivers coach. Rivals rated Morgan the No. 23 safety in the class of 2016 and the No. 47 prospect in California.

CAREER TO DATE
Morgan preserved a year of eligibility in 2016.

QUOTE(S)
The only recent mention of Morgan came in a quick discussion of the safety depth chart from Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly the week of the Blue-Gold Game. Kelly indicated Morgan was on the same level as Robertson in regards to deserving playing time.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
If the Irish need special teamers, Morgan is an immediate plug-and-play option. If they want to spend a year developing him as an understudy, a redshirt makes sense. If Morgan catches on to the position like [current sophomore] Devin Studstill did, he can compete for time behind [current senior] Drue Tranquill. If he doesn’t, saving the year makes sense.

“Expecting a major impact by Morgan is setting the bar too high. But if he can be part of Scott Booker’s special teams core and help provide depth behind Tranquill and sixth-year safety Avery Sebastian, Morgan will join classmates Spencer Perry and Jalen Elliott as first-year lettermen right away.”

2017 OUTLOOK
An inability to climb this particular safety depth chart puts a rather staunch ceiling on Morgan’s short-term future. Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko is desperate for a contributor on the defensive backline. The opportunity is there, and was all spring, yet Morgan did not force himself into the conversation.

With that in mind, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian will undoubtedly be happy to have a physical player at his disposal. Morgan should contribute on special teams this year. That is not necessarily a sentence to irrelevance. If he makes some plays in that third of the game, Elko and Kelly will have to take notice.

DOWN THE ROAD
Of the three safeties ahead of him on the boundary side of the depth chart, it should be noted Elliott has three more years of eligibility and Robertson has as much eligibility as Morgan does. Not moving up the ranks this spring bodes poorly for Morgan’s chances in the coming years, especially as more players join the ranks.

If Morgan shines on special teams this year, making plays in games will lead to conversations among the coaches about giving him a chance to do such with the defense. If he does not, however, Morgan may need to make a position change in order to find playing time.

With that in mind, he projects as a possible candidate at rover. Tranquill has two years of eligibility remaining, but no particular backup has distanced himself from the rest. Junior Asmar Bilal is touted as the run-stopping option at rover, but that is both a small niche and an unproven aspect. In seasons to come, Morgan could find playing time at rover an easier commodity to make a reality than it is for him at safety.

INJURIES
No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 33 Josh Adams, running back

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJul 1, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining, including 2017
Depth chart: For the first time in his career, Adams enters the season as the unquestioned starter, even with talented reserves ready for playing time behind him in junior Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones, Jr.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star recruit, Adams tore his ACL his junior year of high school, limiting much of his recruitment process. He committed to the Irish before his senior season, turning down offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh and Stanford. Adams then validated the faith in his recovery by rushing for 1,600 yards in only 10 games to close his high school career before an ankle injury again cut his season short.

CAREER TO DATE
Adams began his college career buried on the depth chart, but by the end of the season-opener, he had two touchdowns already to his name. With then-junior Tarean Folston out for the season, Adams’ role only increased from there, though then-junior C.J. Prosise bore the load as the primary threat.

Prosise rode that strong year to the NFL (now with the Seattle Seahawks), but Folston returned healthy last season, clouding Adams’ status as the lead ballcarrier. Before long, performance made the pecking order clear, though Folston still contributed throughout the season, as did Williams.

Adams’ total of 1,768 yards in his first two seasons has been exceeded by only three Irish running backs in history, including current running backs coach and all-time Notre Dame rushing leader Autry Denson. His four-year total stands 2,550 yards ahead of Adams’ to date.

2015: 13 games, 117 carries for 835 yards and six touchdowns, a 7.1 yards per carry average.
2016: 12 games, 158 carries for 933 yards and five touchdowns, a 5.9 yards per carry average.

2015 receiving: seven catches for 42 yards and one score.
2016 receiving: 21 catches for 193 yards and one score.

QUOTE(S)
Let’s keep this simple with a quote from Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long discussing the variety of options he has at running back.

“It’s not difficult, because we run them a lot,” he said the day before the Blue-Gold Game. “It’s who can stay out there the longest, really. We utilize two of them a lot of the time, so having depth [at running back] is critical so we can keep them all fresh throughout the game. We’re pushing a lot of plays, and it’s going to start with the run. Keeping each other fresh helps a lot.

“But you want to start with a guy like [Adams]. There’s no doubt about it. Then you’ve got Dexter and Tony Jones and [sophomore] Deon [McIntosh], guys who can come out there, change the pace of play.

“Josh has elite speed, but he has size. Then you bring another guy in who might be a little bit different, find out what they do well, that’s hard for the defense. You can’t have enough running backs in this offense.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
Pencil me in for a ho-hum 1,000 yard season and 10 touchdowns. And that’s assuming that Tarean Folston has a nice year and Dexter Williams finds a role in this offense as well.

“Of course, Adams has to stay healthy, and if we’ve seen anything these past few years, it’s that one Notre Dame running back is going to get bitten by the injury bug. But with a full calendar year in the strength program, and maturity and confidence that position coach Autry Denson praised this spring, Adams is going to be one of the faces of the offense this season, especially as the Irish look for answers in the passing game to replace Will Fuller, Chris Brown and Amir Carlisle.

“Depending on how optimistic you want to be, it’s not inconceivable to think that Adams could find himself in elite company next season. While he won’t likely climb into the Fournette, McCaffery conversation at the top of the heap, he’s got potential that’s not far off that.

“Not sure of that? Just go back and look at the numbers and game tape. A freshman season averaging over seven yards a carry and with speed to take a 98-yarder to the house? Adams could turn in a work horse season and explode statistically — especially if the Irish offense turns to the ground to move the unit.”

2017 OUTLOOK
If the 99-to-2 entry for McIntosh seemed harsh in sentencing him to a season spent returning kicks and if the entry for Jones seemed filled with tempered optimism, do not forget to consider Adams as a limiting factor for the underclassmen. If anything, Adams may be underrated at this point.

Falling 67 yards short of an even 1,000 yards rushing can mellow some enthusiasm, as illogical as that may be. With one more broken tackle, Adams quickly could have found himself only a few scores from Keith’s “ho-hum 1,000 yard season and 10 touchdowns.” One should note, such a season would never be ho-hum.

Yet, that is exactly what Adams has done. His production has been steady from day one, so steady it fails to draw appropriate notice.

Whether or not carries are split this season will not ultimately alter Adams’ trajectory. When push comes to shove, the Irish will rely on him. Even if the offense leans toward capitalizing on junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s arm, that weapon will be best utilized after defenses have been forced to account for the run. Adams will be the best bet to force such recognition.

In an offense like Long’s, a running back rotation will be as much about tempo as it is about carries. Rotating in a fresh back to keep the offense snapping as quickly as possible will serve Long’s intentions well. In that regard, having a number to choose from will be ideal, but make no mistake, Adams will lead the way. If Keith was ready for 1,000 yards and 10 scores a year ago, perhaps 1,200 yards and eight scores could be a happy medium this fall. Such an uptick may seem Pollyannaish, but it seems only fitting when recognizing the experience of the offensive line compared to a year ago, now returning four 12-game starters. The uptick is even less of a bump if presuming Notre Dame reaches a bowl game. (Adams averaged 77.75 rushing yards per game in 2016. In a 13-game season, that pace would have totaled 1,011 yards, a 121 percent increase over Adams’ freshman year. Another increase at that rate would, in fact, equal 1,224 rushing yards.)

DOWN THE ROAD
This space attempts to moderate expectations. When it comes to Adams, that seems somewhat foolish. He may not yet be regarded as an NFL prospect this spring, but neither was Prosise entering 2015. One strong season resulted in him hearing his name called during the third round. A third consistent season for Adams could lead him to consider heading up a league without using up his collegiate eligibility.

Considering how the NFL views running backs’ value against their age, no one could argue with such a move.

But there is a non-zero chance Adams returns for the 2018 season. At that point, an assault on the Irish record books will be fully underway. As it stands now, Denson’s career mark is the approximate ceiling for Adams’ final totals, and those numbers are obviously heavily influenced by the offensive scheme.

Given health — and that should not be disregarded, considering Adams’ injuries in high school, even if the last two years have featured nothing more than a nagging hamstring — Adams will make those numbers worth knowing. To this point, Adams has been the complete package as a running back. There is no reason to expect that to change now.

Friday at 4: ‘They can only get better’

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJun 30, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

When looking at a team every day of the year, the details can distract from the bigger picture. There is an applicable phrase about a forest and trees, if memory serves.

Acknowledging that, sometimes an outsider’s perspective is helpful. While someone filling a site called “Inside the Irish” might overly focus on the defensive line depth issues exacerbated by junior tackle Elijah Taylor’s LisFranc fracture, someone looking at the broader scheme might think to ask, “How can the defensive line not improve over its performance last season?”

That is where talking through Notre Dame’s coming season with Phil Steele serves a helpful purpose. While Steele knows college football, he has 130 other teams to study in addition to the Irish. At some point, he has to separate himself from the specificities. To steer some of his focus, Steele heavily relies on formulas he has fine-tuned over more than two decades of publishing a comprehensive college football preview. This year, those computers project Notre Dame to have the No. 15 total defense in the country.

Wait, what? That can’t be right. Math is stupid.

Oh, those computers think the Irish will be the No. 9 pass defense in the country? Someone call Al Gore, the internet must be broken. Those computers certainly don’t have access to it. They must be making up numbers at random. There can be no other rational explanation.

“Look at the schedule,” Steele responded. “Temple loses a four-year starter at quarterback. Boston College does not have an overwhelming offense this year. Michigan State is going to be struggling a little bit offensively. Miami of Ohio is not an overwhelming offense this year. Wake Forest does not have an overwhelming offense.

“[Notre Dame] should be ready for the schemes of Navy. My computer actually factors in the level of the offenses they’re taking on. That’s where the computer came up, and I’m not going to argue with it.”

Well, that seems rather logical. Certainly the comments to this post will react with a similar approach.

When it comes to his own input, Steele repeatedly pointed to the change in Irish defensive coordinators, now with Mike Elko at the helm, formerly of Wake Forest. (more…)

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 34 Tony Jones, running back

Rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 224 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Jones is either option 2A or 2B at running back along with junior Dexter Williams. Junior Josh Adams is the clear-cut starter, though there should be enough carries for at least two ballcarriers, if not even all three.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Jones chose Notre Dame more than 10 months before National Signing Day, perhaps shortening his list of offers in the long run. Nonetheless, he turned down the likes of Oklahoma, Florida and Miami. A U.S. Army All-American, rivals.com rated Jones the No. 21 running back in the class of 2016 and the No. 75 recruit in Florida.

CAREER TO DATE
Jones preserved a year of eligibility in 2016 and then took eight carries in this past Blue-Gold Game for 45 yards. Not that spring practice statistics are the most applicable foreshadowing of fall action, but the number of reps alone was a positive sign for Jones’ prospects this season.

QUOTE(S)
Every indication points to Jones seeing genuine playing time this fall, including the blunt assessments from both Irish coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long this spring.

“He is well-ensconced in that rotation,” Kelly said when asked what improvements Jones needed to make in order to have a chance at carries. “He’s a guy that if at any time we wanted to call him a No. 1, we could call him a No. 1. He’s done all the things to build that trust with us in terms of protections, catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s earned that through his work this spring.

“Quite frankly, [he’s earned that] through the time that he’s been here. That was a conscience decision on our part not to play him [in 2016] more than he wasn’t necessarily ready to play.

“He’s in it. He’s going to be a part of it. You’ll see a lot of him this fall.”

Seeing a lot of the third-string, or even second-string, running back may seem to be a stretch. In Long’s offense, though, rotating in a fresh back aids the up-tempo approach.

“You can’t have enough running backs in this offense, there’s no question,” Long said the day before the Blue-Gold Game. He then noted Jones is the best pass-catcher of the running back stable, furthering the offensive options when he takes the field.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
Find me some snaps for Jones and you’ll have a depth chart ravaged by injury. With [then-senior] Tarean Folston, Josh Adams and Dexter Williams, Notre Dame’s three-deep is all but set, making a redshirt the right decision if all goes even somewhat according to plan.

“But Jones has all the skills Notre Dame’s staff wanted in a back in this recruiting cycle. He’s capable of running with power between the tackles and has enough speed to attack the outside and break big plays down field. Throw in a nice set of hands and a willingness to block and Jones has a nice future ahead of him.”

2017 OUTLOOK

Running back depth charts can be turned inside out quickly. Just take a look at the last couple seasons in the Irish backfield. Obviously, an injury to Adams would thrust Jones into the spotlight, while also increasing Williams’ role as the speedy alternative.

But Jones could take over as the primary back even without an injury. Simply enough, if he capitalizes on the opportunities he is given, more will come his way. Typically, pass protection difficulties can limit a young back even if he is quite productive. Kelly insisted Jones has excelled at pass protection — Jones credited his time in youth football playing fullback for that strength. Taking that at face value until proven otherwise, Jones is only a stretch of consistent performance away from frequent chances.

More likely, however, given Adams’ past successes, Jones will serve as a respite for the bell cow. That role alone could result in a few hundred yards and multiple scores for Jones.

DOWN THE ROAD
It is unlikely Adams declares for the NFL this season, but it is not unreasonable to acknowledge that as a possibility. If he did, Jones would rise to the top of the depth chart as more of an all-around back than Williams.

If Adams returns in 2018, Jones’ role will still increase with experience. Every offensive coordinator in the world would rather have two physical threats at running back than one. Limiting the wear-and-tear on each not only helps on a game-to-game basis, but it also betters the chances of them not being ground down in November.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: (reportedly) No. 35 David Adams, linebacker

Rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 29, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-½, 222 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Freshman yet to enroll; four years of eligibility remaining
Depth chart: With a duo of veterans manning one linebacker spot (senior captain Greer Martini and junior Te’von Coney) and stalwart senior Nyles Morgan at the other, any youth in the Irish linebacker corps will likely have to wait out this season to see many defensive snaps. Adams is no exception, though there will be an opportunity to prove himself as Morgan’s primary backup, not that Morgan will come off the field much, barring injury.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star recruit, Adams chose Notre Dame over offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State, among others. An Under Armour All-American, Rivals rated Adams the No. 18 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 prospect in Pennsylvania.

QUOTE(S)
Irish coach Brian Kelly used the usual array of buzzwords to describe Adams and fellow incoming linebacker Drew White on National Signing Day.

“We have two that are instinctive, tough, smart,” Kelly said. “Those are the three things that stand out with David Adams and Drew White.

“… Competitive, smart, instinctive linebackers. It just adds to what we’re looking for from a defensive perspective. Really, really excited in having them on our football team.”

Kelly also specifically included Adams as one of the driving forces of what Kelly dubbed the “core 15,” the 15 prospects who kept the Notre Dame class of 2017 together despite last year’s dismal record and subsequent coaching staff turnover.

“More than anything else, it was a group that weathered a season that is one nobody was proud of and excited about,” Kelly said. “But they knew they wanted to come to Notre Dame.”

WHAT WE SAID WHEN ADAMS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
Adams brings excellent size to Notre Dame, a big reason he was as sought after as he was in this recruiting cycle. Yet, he never really wavered from his Irish commitment, along with teammate defensive lineman Kurt Hinish. With good vision, Adams should be able to shoot the gaps readily-present with the intended [four]-down front of new defensive coordinator Mike Elko.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Like White, Adams should not expect to seem much playing time on defense this season. More of a run-stopping linebacker than one ready to drop into coverage, he fits more into the role currently filled by Morgan than anywhere else. Backing up Morgan is not a position that will lead to much, if any, playing time. (The 99-to-2 entry for No. 45 Jonathan Jones set the over/under on defensive snaps missed by a healthy Morgan in a competitive game at 5.5. Yes, that is for the entire season.)

For that matter, Adams underwent surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow following the Under Armour All-America Game. Taking an additional few months recovery hardly seems like a poor decision. Even if Morgan were to suffer an injury, the odds are Coney would slide into that starting role, continuing to limit the number of available snaps.

DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish linebacker corps is only a season away from lacking much experience. Both Martini and Morgan will be out of eligibility, leaving Coney as the only veteran. By next season, it seems likely sophomore Jamir Jones will have moved to the defensive line, leaving only Adams, White and sophomore Jonathan Jones (no relation) to compete for a starting spot alongside Coney, plus whatever current high school seniors join their ranks down the line.

All this is to say, Adams will have a prime chance to start as a sophomore. His instincts indicate he will fit the Morgan role. The only question will be if he fits it better than Jones or White. Even if one of those two earns the starting nod, Adams will be a primary backup.

This season may or may not be spent preserving eligibility. If it isn’t, that will probably mean he spends time on special teams, accumulating few statistics. In 2018, however, even a backup inside linebacker could tally 15-20 tackles, if not more.

Aside from the five early enrollees, the numbers are not yet confirmed for the Irish freshmen class. That is one of the admitted drawbacks to organizing this summer-long series numerically. But thanks to social media and the technologies of 2017, those numbers have slowly come to be known.

By those mediums, it appears David Adams will wear No. 35, moving sophomore cornerback Donte Vaughn to a single-digit jersey.

