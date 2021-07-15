Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 21 Caleb Offord, sophomore cornerback

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 184 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: Offord played in two games as a freshman, so even without the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, he would have four seasons of eligibility remaining as he enters his sophomore year.

Depth Chart: Offord’s name never arose this spring as someone challenging for a starting role, which also strongly suggested he was not on the verge of cracking the two-deep at either field or boundary cornerback.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Offord chose Notre Dame over Vanderbilt — and this came before Clark Lea started targeting many of the same defensive recruits as his former program — while also holding offers from the likes of Kentucky, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Rivals.com rated Offord the No. 46 cornerback in the class of 2020.

CAREER TO DATE

Offord played in Notre Dame’s blowouts of South Florida and Florida State last year but did not record a statistic.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OFFORD SIGNED TWO YEARS AGO

“Every so often, the reaction to a recruit’s commitment is what bears repeating without much change … ‘Offord stands 6-foot-1, and his film indicates his frame might actually be longer than that. He appears to be solid in press coverage with a habit of being near the ball. Some of this should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt given the level of competition may not be as staunch as generally wanted when evaluating such.’

“Those skills in press coverage could give Offord a leg up on the competition at nickel back this offseason, a chance for anyone on the roster to secure a pseudo-starting role given the increasing dearth of Irish experience at cornerback.”

Inside the Irish Four-star defenders becoming the Notre Dame norm in recruiting, CB Benjamin... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 21 Lorenzo Styles, early-enrolled freshman receiver Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 22 Chance Tucker, freshman cornerback

2021 OUTLOOK

The fact that Offord — as an early enrollee, it should be noted, not that the semester’s head start had much effect in 2020 — did not crack special teams work in four games last year is as bad a sign for his short-term work as the lack of springtime hype a few months ago was. With length and some physicality, Offord should have been expected to play on coverage units in a handful of games rather than appearing only in blowouts of Floridas.

Perhaps that first step will be taken this September, particularly as at least two of the first three Irish games should enjoy lopsided scores. Until Offord gets those chances, it is hard to imagine he will be handed defensive opportunities, particularly as Notre Dame’s depth at cornerback was buttressed by this freshman class.

DOWN THE ROAD

That cornerback depth will only improve as more time passes between the current Irish roster and the recruiting lapses of 2017 and 2018 (only one cornerback between the two of them, current senior Tariq Bracy). The commitment Thursday from consensus four-star Benjamin Morrison gives Notre Dame four defensive backs in the class of 2022, at least two of which should work as cornerbacks, three of which are four-star prospects.

Offord arrived in South Bend with a path to quick playing time. If he could impress as an early enrollee in the spring of 2020, the Irish needed someone to step up at cornerback. Instead, there was just one spring practice to impress in and classmate Clarence Lewis became the player who stepped up.

If Offord does not reestablish a path soon, he may be passed up by improved recruiting before long.

