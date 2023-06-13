Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

By Jun 13, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Ashton Craig
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ¼, 296 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Craig has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Craig spent the spring working at center, though he is unlikely to crack either the theoretical two-deep — behind fifth-year Zeke Correll and junior Pat Coogan — or the practical two-deep — in which senior Michael Carmody may insert himself.
Recruiting: After a 15-month dead period indued by the pandemic, one of the first recruiting moments Notre Dame could lean into was an on-campus camp, and Craig took that chance to impress. The Irish subsequently offered the consensus three-star a scholarship. Less than two weeks later, he committed to Notre Dame rather than head to Nebraska, Michigan, Vanderbilt or Cincinnati.

CAREER TO DATE
Craig did not play in 2022.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

QUOTES
It is somewhat a marvel that the Irish lost only one scholarship offensive lineman to the transfer market since last season. (Caleb Johnson headed to SMU.) Notre Dame will have 17 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster in preseason practices and had 13 on hand in spring practices..

On top of that, none of them are already sidelined for the year.

It is a bounty, both in quantity and quality, which stands out all the more given the dearth of quality offensive linemen generally available on the transfer market.

Thus, when new Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph singled out junior guard Rocco Spindler and Craig as the two linemen most improving this spring, he was pulling names from a hefty pile of options.

“From where [Spindler] started to where he is now, he and Ashton Craig have probably made the most growth,” Rudolph said in mid-April. “That’s been really cool to see, the guys’ earning their own confidence and getting there.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Enjoy the food, enjoy the gameday atmosphere (at home games only), get used to college life, and lift a lot of weights.

“That’s all that is ahead of Craig this season. A high school right tackle — and defensive end — he has plenty to learn as he moves into the interior, so there is no version of this season where Notre Dame turns to him already. Craig not only has to put on weight, but he also has to learn his new position.”

2023 OUTLOOK
The flip side of that extensive depth chart is at least seven players will be on the outside of the two-deep, and most of them will be on the scout team. Even as the Irish pull in five freshmen, including early-enrolled Sam Pendleton, Craig may be among those on the scout team.

That is in part because he played offensive tackle and defensive end in high school. He solidified himself on the interior of the line last year and arrived with impressive pass-blocking skills, giving him a solid base to build upon in the position change. Continuing that progression for another season will serve both him and Notre Dame well in 2024 and beyond.

Even if Craig dodges the scout team and works with the offensive second- or third-string, those priorities will remain unchanged.

DOWN THE ROAD
Correll has eligibility through 2024, but it should not be assumed he will use it. The fifth-year veteran may simply decide a sixth year in South Bend is not something he is interested in, a la defensive end Justin Ademilola this past offseason.

Whenever Correll departs, Craig will be in the mix to be the next Irish center, not a legacy as heralded as the ones at left tackle or tight end, but a notable one, nonetheless. In the nine years before 2022 (Correll’s first year as a starting center), the three season-opening starting centers were Jarrett Patterson (2019-21), Sam Mustipher (2016-18) and Nick Martin (2013-15). They ended up as a sixth-round draft pick, a multi-year NFL starter and a second-round pick, respectively. Correll seems on pace to join that listing to some degree, presumably making it 11 years with centers bound for bigger things.

By Jun 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Charles Jagusah Notre Dame
Listed measurements: 6-foot-7, 312 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Jagusah has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Notre Dame knows who its starting tackles are, and it is rather flush in backup options led by senior Tosh Baker, so Jagusah will begin his Irish career with the scout team in 2023.
Recruiting: An All-American and the No. 13 offensive tackle in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, Jagusah turned down Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri when he chose Notre Dame. To hear the Illinois product — from right on the Iowa border — tell it, the choice came down to the Wolverines and the Irish.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple weeks, and I was really split between Michigan and Notre Dame,” Jagusah said to Inside ND Sports. “I thought about it and woke up one day and was like, ‘All right, I think I have it figured out.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN JAGUSAH SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Jagusah’s wide stance, courtesy of that 6-foot-7 standing, puts defensive ends at a disadvantage even before the snap. His size should make him a tackle down the line. …

“To pull directly from thoughts when Jagusah first committed to the Irish, ‘Jagusah is raw; this is where many young offensive linemen are compared to mounds of clay. It may be more precise to suggest Jagusah is like a block of marble, simply based on size. Either way, he will provide a future offensive line coach plenty to work with moving forward.’”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
It remains a bit of a surprise that high-school All-American games do not yet come with an appearance fee or some incentive to advertise for the game afterward. Simply enough, it is a lost opportunity.

In the meantime, Jagusah and fellow incoming freshman offensive lineman Sullivan Absher should look into a deal with Voodoo Doughnut in San Antonio. The third picture of this Instagram post is enough of a sales pitch to add it to this scribe’s wanted list. In confirming the spelling, yours truly just learned there are multiple locations in Denver, a city always among possible travel destinations.

QUOTES
Jagusah discussed the retirement of former Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand in an interview with Inside ND Sports last month. While Hiestand’s departure surprised the consensus four-star, the possibility always factored into Jagusah’s recruitment.

“It’s something me and my mom talked about when I was first considering committing to Notre Dame,” Jagusah said. “Where it’s like, staff changes are going to happen, especially with coaches who are getting up there in age. So I was surprised, but it’s not like I didn’t think it could be a possibility.

“But I think (head coach Marcus) Freeman just did a great job of finding coach (Joe) Rudolph. I met him a little bit when he was at Wisconsin. And I feel like we already have a pretty good relationship.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Jagusah underwent winter knee surgery to repair an injury suffered last season. That torn PCL and partial ACL sprain should not spark long-term concerns, but it will almost certainly limit Jagusah this summer and in the preseason.

If healthy and in any year that did not feature a preseason All-American at left tackle and the second freshman offensive lineman in Notre Dame history to start a season opener over at right tackle, then perhaps such buzz would accompany Jagusah’s arrival. He is that big and should be close to ready for the jump in competition before long.

But that “if” is not the present reality. Jagusah’s primary concern in 2023 needs to be simply getting back to full health. One timeline suggested to him would have him ready for consistent work in October, while another speculated mid-summer. Presume caution will be taken and the October thought thus has more credence.

DOWN THE ROAD
Once at full health, Jagusah can focus on building his strength and conditioning under weight-room coordinator Matt Balis. With Joe Alt a certain NFL departure after this season, Jagusah could compete with current senior Tosh Baker to replace him. At the least, pencil Jagusah into the two-deep next fall.

Many of those same thoughts can apply at right tackle, where Blake Fisher could play his way into the NFL draft this season. Even if he doesn’t, Jagusah’s profile should quickly put him on par with current sophomores Aamil Wagner and Ty Chan when Fisher presumably matriculates following the 2024 campaign.

A starting role is in Jagusah’s future, that much seems near-certain.

WHY No. 71?
Jagusah wore No. 74 in high school, but sophomore left guard Billy Schrauth owns those digits in South Bend. Proceed down the roster, and No. 71 pops up as available. Jagusah may end up in a different number, but until that is known, penciling him in here among plenty of offensive linemen fits this exercise.

By Jun 12, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Sam Pendleton
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ⅛, 300 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Pendleton has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Zeke Correll has had a long-term stranglehold on the center position at Notre Dame since he arrived in 2019. He had to wait behind and then work around Jarrett Patterson, but that aside, no one arriving in South Bend has had a genuine chance at playing center since Correll’s first days on campus. Hence, junior Pat Coogan dabbled at guard this spring. All that said, Pendleton is far enough behind Correll in years that he could have reason to genuinely focus on working at center, regardless of if he is on the second string or the third string this season.

Nonetheless, there will be some ambiguity in Pendleton’s long-term fit, so he is likely to work at both guard and center in the preseason on his way to the scout team.
Recruiting: The No. 17 offensive guard in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, Pendleton looked past offers from Michigan, Florida and North Carolina State, along with Clemson, when he chose Notre Dame.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN PENDLETON SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Pendleton has power in his arms, helping compensate for adequate footwork that (former Irish offensive line coach Harry) Hiestand will need to improve upon no matter where Pendleton aligns. He does keep his feet moving through an entire play, though, a key for many young linemen.

“He has built his reputation against inferior competition, no fault of his own, so there may be an adjustment period at the next level.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
There may not be a more honorable usage of NIL rights than the entire Irish offensive line enjoying piles of BBQ.

QUOTES
In a moment of authenticity, Pendleton acknowledged the whiplash of arriving on campus in mid-January and his legendary position coach retiring less than a month later.

“It definitely takes a toll on you,” Pendleton said in March. “But it’s nothing that’s going to deter me away from this place.

“I didn’t come here to play for a coach. I came to play for Notre Dame, and I still stand by that today.”

Fortunately for Pendleton, he had a previous relationship with new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph after he recruited Pendleton while still at Virginia Tech.

“We just picked up right where we left off, and he’s been fantastic,” Pendleton said. “He’s very intentional about what he does. It’s not like I got a coach who doesn’t know anything about me. I think that relationship has aided what we have going now.”

2023 OUTLOOK
For these next few paragraphs, let’s grant the thought that Pendleton could work at center throughout the preseason. And then if he managed to impress, how close would he be to playing time?

Not close. It would take a resoundingly impressive preseason to elevate Pendleton into a genuine Saturday consideration, a preseason so impressive as to invalidate the most flattering of analogies attempted now.

Otherwise, a Correll injury would push senior Michael Carmody to center or perhaps fifth-year right guard Andrew Kristofic. Both have worked at center in past practices to create the semblance of depth behind Correll, and both obviously have experience as an advantage over Pendleton. To some extent, the same could be said for Coogan.

That should all keep Pendleton on the scout team for 2023, working on his footwork more than his weekly game plan studies.

DOWN THE ROAD
It should be emphasized more often: Notre Dame’s offensive line could turn over quite a bit by 2024. Junior left tackle Joe Alt is a surefire first-round draft pick. It is not inconceivable junior right tackle Blake Fisher plays himself into the first round, as well. Both Kristofic and Correll have eligibility through 2024, but no player taking a sixth year should be assumed until it is publicly announced.

If they both opt to head elsewhere, suddenly the Irish could need four new starters along the offensive line. And even if they don’t, that turnover will be a reality by 2025.

Pendleton should be in the mix for one of those two interior positions.

By Jun 11, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ¼, 305 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year, Kristofic has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Kristofic had the edge of experience in the right guard position competition this spring, and that paid off with him emerging as the starter.
Recruiting: Notre Dame initially noticed Kristofic as he protected his high-school quarterback, a passer by the name of Phil Jurkovec. The former Irish quarterback will return to face his old team and his longtime teammate in late October when Pittsburgh visits South Bend.

Of course, Kristofic has put together a much stronger Notre Dame career than Jurkovec managed to. A high school All-American and consensus four-star tackle, Kristofic chose the Irish over the likes of Clemson, Ohio State and Wisconsin, in part because Notre Dame had been recruiting him that much longer.

CAREER TO DATE
Kristofic steadied the Irish offensive line in 2021, alongside then-freshman Joe Alt, when he replaced Zeke Correll at left guard. Kristofic and Alt meshed well and thus sparked Notre Dame’s ground game. Through the first six games of the season, the Irish averaged 120.5 rushing yards per game (sacks adjusted). Once Kristofic stepped in alongside Alt for the final six games of the regular season, that jumped to 218.3 rushing yards per game.

But moving both Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson to the guard positions in 2022 sent Kristofic back to the second string, starting only in Patterson’s place at Ohio State while the two-time captain was sidelined by a foot injury.

2019: 4 games
2020: 4 games
2021: 13 games, 7 starts
2022: 13 games, 1 start

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
The Notre Dame offensive line will spend the preseason repeatedly insisting it intends to return to Joe Moore Award contention in 2023. Led by Alt, it very well may.

But they could also spend their media time dropping not-so-subtle hints to Bass Pro Shop that an NIL deal would be much appreciated.

QUOTES
Kristofic’s primary competition in the spring was junior Rocco Spindler. The hype outside the program has been strong around Spindler for years now, but Kristofic seemed to hold a firm grasp on the starting gig at right guard all spring.

“It’s been a really good battle between Andrew and Rocco,” offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said in mid-April. “Andrew has been really steady. He’s been out there before and knows it and Rocco continues to get better.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Perhaps a mid-year position change to find a new starter should not be viewed as a long-term plan. Kristofic’s entry into the starting line last season unquestionably helped Notre Dame chase a Playoff berth, but that was more a move out of desperation than it was thought out.

“Returned offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is not one to do anything out of desperation. He will weigh all his options heading into the 2022 season in order to have his line ready in Columbus, one of the few spots on that field where the Irish should actually have an edge.

“That could include Kristrofic starting. It could include fifth-year center Jarrett Patterson moving to guard and Correll starting at the fulcrum. Hiestand has options.

“In the middle of the summer, it is difficult to figure which of those options is most likely and which has current traction because … it is the middle of the summer.

“Kristofic will get his fair shake, though. That is what has changed for him since August of 2021. Back then, there was never any thought of Kristofic as a starter. Now, the idea of him as a starter is one that Notre Dame is nothing worse than comfortable with.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Kristofic has always had size; that was the differentiating factor between him and Correll halfway through the 2021 season. Now he also has that experience and a clear path to a leading role.

While it is not literally true, Kristofic is more a two-year starter than a newcomer to the first string. Falling back to the second unit because Lugg and Patterson moved positions to accommodate Blake Fisher at tackle (in Lugg’s case) and to burgeon NFL prospects (in Patterson’s) should not be seen as a failing of Kristofic’s. There was not much he could have done to prevent either of those moves.

Now he needs to play like a two-year starter. If he does, then Notre Dame’s offensive line will have four experienced players working with sophomore left guard Billy Schrauth, creating a bit of a margin for error.

That is the profile of a Joe Moore Award-contending offensive line.

DOWN THE ROAD
The universal pandemic eligibility waiver means Kristofic could play through the 2024 season. While players taking sixth years should be viewed as rarities, the Irish would be foolish not to encourage a sixth season from an offensive line starter.

It is the position more than any other that cannot be shored up through the transfer market, yet it is also the position more than any other that sets a season’s floor.

Thus, expect Notre Dame to roll out the red carpet for Kristofic in the winter. He noticeably did not walk on Senior Day in 2022, telegraphing his fifth-year plans; another such absence before the Irish face Wake Forest on Nov. 18 would signal the same for 2024.

It is hard to envision Kristofic playing well enough this season to warrant NFL consideration next spring, so let’s consider his return in 2024 more a probability than a possibility.

By Jun 9, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame v Pittsburgh
When Jack Swarbrick walks out of his Notre Dame offices for the last time at some point early in 2024, after nearly 16 years as the director of athletics, one thing will be beyond debate: Swarbrick will have left his mark at Notre Dame.

He took over after Kevin White left South Bend for the same role at Duke in 2008. While an athletic director has to worry about far more than football, Notre Dame’s athletic director will always be most judged by that program, and the Irish were coming off their losingest season ever, going 3-9 in 2007.

Charlie Weis would get two seasons under Swarbrick to try to right that ship, so it was not immediately realized the decade of checks the Irish athletic department was saddled with, but it was clear: Swarbrick inherited a football program, and thus an athletic department, that needed work.

He then hired the winningest football coach in Notre Dame history, navigated Brian Kelly’s surprise exit when 2021 Playoff hopes still lingered and instilled stability into the program in a moment that could have been absolute chaos.

Between those hires, Swarbrick oversaw the installation of turf at Notre Dame Stadium — it did not replace grass, it replaced literal dirt. He expanded the Stadium to include far more luxury suites and seats, perhaps a half-measure waiting for more work given the reality of who attends live sporting events nowadays. Swarbrick blessed the comedy of the visitors’ tunnel in the Stadium’s northeast corner and the return of night games beginning with the 2011 tilt against USC, though the piped-in audio playlist that October night was far from ready.

Add in the renovations to Purcell Pavilion and building Compton Family Ice Arena and those were the changes every fan noticed during Swarbrick’s 15 years-and-counting. Those along with hiring Brian Kelly and then Marcus Freeman, not to mention women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey (replacing Muffet McGraw after 33 years) and men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry (replacing Mike Brey after 23 years), making Notre Dame one of two FBS schools with Black head coaches leading all three programs (joining Syracuse).

In the short-term, Freeman’s, Shrewsberry’s and Ivey’s success will determine how Swarbrick is remembered, and in that order. No matter how 2023 goes for Freeman and imported quarterback Sam Hartman, years 3-5 of Freeman’s tenure will alter how Swarbrick’s tenure is retroactively perceived. The stability he conjured in 2021 was the product of deft maneuvering, yet it largely dissipated when the Irish lost to Stanford last season. Freeman’s coming successes or failures will be remembered and tied to Swarbrick far more than a hyped week a couple of Decembers ago.

Yet, how Freeman fares should not be the top bullet point attributed to Swarbrick. His long-term achievement of keeping Notre Dame independent through the 2010s and now seemingly through the 2020s has been the singular task of Swarbrick’s tenure.

The partial membership with the ACC, announced in 2012 and beginning in 2014, staked the Irish position through the first round of modern conference realignment. As Maryland, Rutgers and Nebraska all joined the Big Ten and the Big East crumbled under ACC influence, Swarbrick found a position for Notre Dame to continue as a football independent without sacrificing viability in any other sports. If it seemed like he had the Irish straddling a line, one foot in a conference and one foot out, that is because the balance of setting up basketball, hockey and all other sports for success while keeping football in a position unique to Notre Dame required such figurative flexibility.

That allowed the NBC partnership to continue unabated. It allowed the Irish to continue facing USC every season. And it gave Mike Brey, Muffet McGraw and Jeff Jackson conceivable paths to national title contention.

Navigating that same balance the last couple of years while the College Football Playoff pondered expansion solidified Swarbrick’s long-term stamp at Notre Dame. The Irish are now positioned to be a perennial Playoff contender when it expands to 12 teams next year, all while remaining a football independent during this Big Ten and SEC arms race.

The hiring of NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua to succeed Swarbrick certainly suggests the Notre Dame-NBC relationship will continue. (Writer’s Note: Those conversations occur about a dozen levels above this scribe and no NBC information trickles down to this keyboard.) If/when that officially extends past 2025, Irish football should be again clearly independent for the foreseeable future.

The day may come when that independence ends, but the fact that it persisted through the 2010s and is unlikely to end in the 2020s is a testament to Swarbrick’s understanding of the national landscape.

However Freeman, Ivey and Shrewsberry fare, whatever anyone thinks of the expanded Notre Dame Stadium, Jack Swarbrick keeping Notre Dame football independent of a conference in two decades of massive changes to college football is the landmark accomplishment of his 16 years as Irish athletic director.