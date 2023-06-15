Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

By Jun 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Mukam has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: When Notre Dame signs a player it fully expects to be a long-term project, shoehorning him into the depth chart is an unnecessary chore. Mukam should fit into the “Big” end pecking order someday, but that day will not come in 2023.
Recruiting: Mukam had been committed to Stanford for about two months when the Irish offered him a scholarship shortly after five-star end Keon Keeley de-committed from Notre Dame. Mukam soon flipped to the Irish, also ignoring scholarship offers from Cal, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN MUKAM SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, his wide body and long arms make it hard for a running back to get around the edge, lengthening the ball carrier’s trip upfield.

“Mukam is quick off the snap and willing to chase after passes into the flat, intangible signs of hustle.

“Such raw descriptions of Mukam are necessary, given he has played only one full season of football and moved from Canada to the United States to do so.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Two Men And A Truck has nothing on the incoming freshmen. (Mukam is pictured in the first frame touting a pillow and some bedding while simultaneously rolling a suitcase.)

QUOTES
Notre Dame prefers length among its defensive linemen, and Mukam should provide it. He remains raw, though, as Irish head coach Marcus Freeman acknowledged when he signed in December.

“Very intelligent kid,” Freeman said. “He’s a good football player, you watch his film (and) he makes a lot of plays. Wasn’t really familiar with some of the schools he was playing, so you get to know him as an individual, and you say okay, ‘He’s an intelligent young man, loves the game of football, has those intangibles that we’re looking for.’

“I’m dang glad we got him because I think he’ll do some great things for us.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Reread Freeman’s comments there and realize how little of it is applicable to 2023. Let’s paraphrase …

Mukam is smart, hence considering Stanford and Notre Dame. Playing smaller schools in Virginia, those plays he made were against inferior competition, limiting how practical those highlights were. But in talking with Mukam, he should pick up the game over time, and that is when those “great things” may become realities.

Some context to that framing: Mukam had played all of six games of football before his senior season of high school. His play in that small sample size, his drills’ performance and his size were still enough to draw offers from a pile of Power Five teams, including Notre Dame and Stanford. Others saw the same long-term possibilities that the Irish did.

But after just a season and a half of football, Mukam has plenty to learn. The Irish will take their time getting him onto the field, expecting him to be a five-year player and thus a scout-team defensive lineman this fall.

DOWN THE ROAD
The easy comparisons will be to Ade Ogundeji, another long-term project at “Big” end in recent Notre Dame history. His career should be viewed as the absolute best-case scenario for any such player, including but not only Mukam.

Also 6-foot-4 and relatively under-experienced upon arrival to South Bend, Ogundeji finished his career with six sacks and 20 tackles in the 2020 season, then drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ogundeji did not become a defensive contributor until his junior season. Give Mukam the same runway.

Editor’s Note: In laying out the summer’s content calendar, incoming freshmen needed to be slotted into the ongoing 99-to-0 series without knowing their numbers. Some educated speculation is applied, but mostly it is viewed as penciling in guesses with no harm incurred if wrong. The guess for Mukam was No. 9, but on Wednesday, Notre Dame updated its roster and revealed Mukam will wear No. 93, hence his appearing now out of sequence.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

By Jun 15, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Listed measurements: 6-foot-7, 305 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Absher has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Despite his frame suggesting a future at tackle, the Notre Dame coaching staff will need some time watching Absher on the practice field to figure out where to pencil him onto the depth chart.
Recruiting: Absher committed to the Irish in May of 2022, seven months before the consensus four-star prospect could sign his National Letter of Intent. The No. 29 tackle in the class, per rivals.com, he spurned Clemson and North Carolina State as his finalists, notable for a North Carolina native.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ABSHER SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Absher should be a tackle in the future if for no other reason than it is hard to fathom a 6-foot-7 frame folding itself up along the interior presnap. …

“Absher’s quickness belies his weight. Even if that 285-pound listing is inflated, he moves better than should be expected from such a big man. That quickness combined with his flexibility and length may make Absher an ideal offensive tackle.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Absher’s disposition would be best described as walking enthusiasm, particularly when he sees a camera.

QUOTES
Looking at Absher, next to classmate Sam Pendleton on the left, in that above photo underscores some comments from former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees when the pair, along with three other offensive linemen, signed with Notre Dame in December.

“You look at the mental makeup of these five and what they’re about, and they fall right in line with what we’re trying to build as a culture in that room,” Rees said.

2023 OUTLOOK
Absher’s high school team focused on the option. Significant pass protection development lies ahead of him. That will be his 2023 priority, and how it progresses will determine whether Absher ends up at tackle or at guard.

There is no rush to figure that out, but the Irish coaching staff will have an idea of Absher’s best fit based on his pass pro, an idea that will be first seen on the field in 2024 spring practices.

DOWN THE ROAD
Whether at tackle or at guard, Absher has time to develop. The most likely pair of starting tackles next season will be Tosh Baker and Blake Fisher, though the latter could conceivably play his way into an NFL draft decision this season. At guard, current sophomore Billy Schrauth should be a second-year starter in 2024, and if fifth-year Andrew Kristofic does not use his sixth season of eligibility, then current junior Rocco Spindler may finally have his chance at a starting gig.

Two years of development will serve Absher well. Look at his size, now imagine it being molded for a bit by a collegiate strength and conditioning program. There is plenty to work with, even if it takes a bit to see the field on a Saturday.

Editor’s Note: In laying out the summer’s content calendar, incoming freshmen needed to be slotted into the ongoing 99-to-0 series without knowing their numbers. Some educated speculation is applied, but mostly it is viewed as penciling in guesses with no harm incurred if wrong. The guess for Absher was No. 67, but on Wednesday, Notre Dame updated its roster and revealed Absher will wear No. 75, hence his appearing now out of sequence.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

By Jun 14, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ½, 280 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Carmody has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Carmody may show up at any position along the offensive line on a public two-deep. He has started at tackle, spent much of the last 18 months working at guard and occasionally practiced at center to provide some depth behind fifth-year Zeke Correll. In those respects, Carmody is the equivalent of an offensive line utility knife, capable of helping at any position.
Recruiting: An All-American and consensus four-star prospect, Carmody chose Notre Dame instead of Auburn, Ohio State and Michigan, among many others. A Pennslyvania native, he spent plenty of time considering Penn State, but the Irish always had a headstart, thanks to Carmody’s older brother, Robby, playing on the men’s basketball team since 2018, right about when the football Carmody’s recruiting began in earnest.

CAREER TO DATE
Carmody may reach the conclusion of his career as a bit of a historical footnote. After appearing in just one blowout in 2020, Carmody was the surprising starter at left tackle one game into 2021 when freshman Blake Fisher tore his meniscus in the opener. Carmody lasted less than one game before spraining an ankle, which led to Tosh Baker getting a start until a concussion cut short his time on the first string. Carmody took another start, but his ankle further waylaid him, and thus began the Joe Alt Era.

2020: 1 game
2021: 10 games, 2 starts
2022: 1 game

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Offensive line utility man may seem like a minimal role, but consider what it is referencing. A utility infielder sees plenty of action throughout the long baseball season, filling in wherever rest or injuries dictate the need.

“And rare is the football season in which all five starting offensive linemen remain unscathed. Notre Dame started seven offensive linemen in 2018 and 2019, years where the initial line was made up entirely of NFL-quality players. The Irish needed eight starting offensive linemen to get through the chaotic yet abridged 2020 season and nine in 2021 thanks largely to the rash of injuries at left tackle.

“During the current Notre Dame resurgence, only the Joe Moore Award-winning 2017 unit never suffered an injury, a unit that included two top-10 draft picks and six NFL-quality starters. Yes, six, because even if it never suffered an injury, freshman Robert Hainsey and sophomore Tommy Kraemer still worked within a timeshare at right tackle.

“Thus, the utility man will almost certainly be needed.

“If a tackle is injured, Carmody figures to step right in. If a guard is injured, that should be the most likely result, but returned Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand could instead indulge in some re-shuffling. At center, Carmody has worked the fulcrum in practices to create some semblance of depth, further testimony to the faith in his innate athleticism.”

2023 OUTLOOK
That 2022 outlook was accurate; Notre Dame’s offensive line just enjoyed shocking health. Left guard Jarrett Patterson missed the season opener with a foot injury, with Andrew Kristofic stepping in, and after that, the Irish starters never missed a game. Of 65 possible starts, they made 64 total. A utility knife was not needed.

Carmody got first crack at left guard when spring practices started, but then a balky shoulder opened the door for sophomore Billy Schrauth, and Schrauth looks set to not relinquish that chance.

Carmody is listed 10 pounds lighter than he was last spring, a worry when trying to get him into the starting lineup. All of which is to say, Carmody looks like the No. 6 or 7 offensive lineman for Notre Dame once again. If there is an injury on the interior, he should be the most trusted substitute for the Irish, but there is obviously a preference for Notre Dame to once again not need multiple reserve linemen.

DOWN THE ROAD
Carmody is an FBS talent. If a starting opportunity is not awaiting him in South Bend in 2024, he could take his degree and go find a chance to play elsewhere for his final season. Given the relative dearth of quality offensive linemen on the transfer market, Carmody might be able to find a desirable destination.

That decision may come down to current fifth-year Andrew Kristofic’s plans. He has eligibility through 2024, and if he returns, neither starting guard position should be available in 2024. The same thoughts apply to center Zeke Correll, though a few others may be in Carmody’s way at the fulcrum.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

By Jun 13, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Ashton Craig
Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ¼, 296 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Craig has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Craig spent the spring working at center, though he is unlikely to crack either the theoretical two-deep — behind fifth-year Zeke Correll and junior Pat Coogan — or the practical two-deep — in which senior Michael Carmody may insert himself.
Recruiting: After a 15-month dead period indued by the pandemic, one of the first recruiting moments Notre Dame could lean into was an on-campus camp, and Craig took that chance to impress. The Irish subsequently offered the consensus three-star a scholarship. Less than two weeks later, he committed to Notre Dame rather than head to Nebraska, Michigan, Vanderbilt or Cincinnati.

CAREER TO DATE
Craig did not play in 2022.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

QUOTES
It is somewhat a marvel that the Irish lost only one scholarship offensive lineman to the transfer market since last season. (Caleb Johnson headed to SMU.) Notre Dame will have 17 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster in preseason practices and had 13 on hand in spring practices..

On top of that, none of them are already sidelined for the year.

It is a bounty, both in quantity and quality, which stands out all the more given the dearth of quality offensive linemen generally available on the transfer market.

Thus, when new Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph singled out junior guard Rocco Spindler and Craig as the two linemen most improving this spring, he was pulling names from a hefty pile of options.

“From where [Spindler] started to where he is now, he and Ashton Craig have probably made the most growth,” Rudolph said in mid-April. “That’s been really cool to see, the guys’ earning their own confidence and getting there.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Enjoy the food, enjoy the gameday atmosphere (at home games only), get used to college life, and lift a lot of weights.

“That’s all that is ahead of Craig this season. A high school right tackle — and defensive end — he has plenty to learn as he moves into the interior, so there is no version of this season where Notre Dame turns to him already. Craig not only has to put on weight, but he also has to learn his new position.”

2023 OUTLOOK
The flip side of that extensive depth chart is at least seven players will be on the outside of the two-deep, and most of them will be on the scout team. Even as the Irish pull in five freshmen, including early-enrolled Sam Pendleton, Craig may be among those on the scout team.

That is in part because he played offensive tackle and defensive end in high school. He solidified himself on the interior of the line last year and arrived with impressive pass-blocking skills, giving him a solid base to build upon in the position change. Continuing that progression for another season will serve both him and Notre Dame well in 2024 and beyond.

Even if Craig dodges the scout team and works with the offensive second- or third-string, those priorities will remain unchanged.

DOWN THE ROAD
Correll has eligibility through 2024, but it should not be assumed he will use it. The fifth-year veteran may simply decide a sixth year in South Bend is not something he is interested in, a la defensive end Justin Ademilola this past offseason.

Whenever Correll departs, Craig will be in the mix to be the next Irish center, not a legacy as heralded as the ones at left tackle or tight end, but a notable one, nonetheless. In the nine years before 2022 (Correll’s first year as a starting center), the three season-opening starting centers were Jarrett Patterson (2019-21), Sam Mustipher (2016-18) and Nick Martin (2013-15). They ended up as a sixth-round draft pick, a multi-year NFL starter and a second-round pick, respectively. Correll seems on pace to join that listing to some degree, presumably making it 11 years with centers bound for bigger things.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

By Jun 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Charles Jagusah Notre Dame
Listed measurements: 6-foot-7, 312 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Jagusah has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Notre Dame knows who its starting tackles are, and it is rather flush in backup options led by senior Tosh Baker, so Jagusah will begin his Irish career with the scout team in 2023.
Recruiting: An All-American and the No. 13 offensive tackle in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, Jagusah turned down Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri when he chose Notre Dame. To hear the Illinois product — from right on the Iowa border — tell it, the choice came down to the Wolverines and the Irish.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple weeks, and I was really split between Michigan and Notre Dame,” Jagusah said to Inside ND Sports. “I thought about it and woke up one day and was like, ‘All right, I think I have it figured out.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN JAGUSAH SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Jagusah’s wide stance, courtesy of that 6-foot-7 standing, puts defensive ends at a disadvantage even before the snap. His size should make him a tackle down the line. …

“To pull directly from thoughts when Jagusah first committed to the Irish, ‘Jagusah is raw; this is where many young offensive linemen are compared to mounds of clay. It may be more precise to suggest Jagusah is like a block of marble, simply based on size. Either way, he will provide a future offensive line coach plenty to work with moving forward.’”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
It remains a bit of a surprise that high-school All-American games do not yet come with an appearance fee or some incentive to advertise for the game afterward. Simply enough, it is a lost opportunity.

In the meantime, Jagusah and fellow incoming freshman offensive lineman Sullivan Absher should look into a deal with Voodoo Doughnut in San Antonio. The third picture of this Instagram post is enough of a sales pitch to add it to this scribe’s wanted list. In confirming the spelling, yours truly just learned there are multiple locations in Denver, a city always among possible travel destinations.

QUOTES
Jagusah discussed the retirement of former Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand in an interview with Inside ND Sports last month. While Hiestand’s departure surprised the consensus four-star, the possibility always factored into Jagusah’s recruitment.

“It’s something me and my mom talked about when I was first considering committing to Notre Dame,” Jagusah said. “Where it’s like, staff changes are going to happen, especially with coaches who are getting up there in age. So I was surprised, but it’s not like I didn’t think it could be a possibility.

“But I think (head coach Marcus) Freeman just did a great job of finding coach (Joe) Rudolph. I met him a little bit when he was at Wisconsin. And I feel like we already have a pretty good relationship.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Jagusah underwent winter knee surgery to repair an injury suffered last season. That torn PCL and partial ACL sprain should not spark long-term concerns, but it will almost certainly limit Jagusah this summer and in the preseason.

If healthy and in any year that did not feature a preseason All-American at left tackle and the second freshman offensive lineman in Notre Dame history to start a season opener over at right tackle, then perhaps such buzz would accompany Jagusah’s arrival. He is that big and should be close to ready for the jump in competition before long.

But that “if” is not the present reality. Jagusah’s primary concern in 2023 needs to be simply getting back to full health. One timeline suggested to him would have him ready for consistent work in October, while another speculated mid-summer. Presume caution will be taken and the October thought thus has more credence.

DOWN THE ROAD
Once at full health, Jagusah can focus on building his strength and conditioning under weight-room coordinator Matt Balis. With Joe Alt a certain NFL departure after this season, Jagusah could compete with current senior Tosh Baker to replace him. At the least, pencil Jagusah into the two-deep next fall.

Many of those same thoughts can apply at right tackle, where Blake Fisher could play his way into the NFL draft this season. Even if he doesn’t, Jagusah’s profile should quickly put him on par with current sophomores Aamil Wagner and Ty Chan when Fisher presumably matriculates following the 2024 campaign.

A starting role is in Jagusah’s future, that much seems near-certain.

WHY No. 71?
Editor’s Note: The original version of this story was published before Notre Dame announced Jagusah will wear No. 56 this season. That version guessed at his jersey number.
Jagusah wore No. 74 in high school, but sophomore left guard Billy Schrauth owns those digits in South Bend. Proceed down the roster, and No. 71 pops up as available. Jagusah may end up in a different number, but until that is known, penciling him in here among plenty of offensive linemen fits this exercise.

