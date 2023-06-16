Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ½, 280 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Carmody has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Carmody may show up at any position along the offensive line on a public two-deep. He has started at tackle, spent much of the last 18 months working at guard and occasionally practiced at center to provide some depth behind fifth-year Zeke Correll. In those respects, Carmody is the equivalent of an offensive line utility knife, capable of helping at any position.

Recruiting: An All-American and consensus four-star prospect, Carmody chose Notre Dame instead of Auburn, Ohio State and Michigan, among many others. A Pennslyvania native, he spent plenty of time considering Penn State, but the Irish always had a headstart, thanks to Carmody’s older brother, Robby, playing on the men’s basketball team since 2018, right about when the football Carmody’s recruiting began in earnest.

CAREER TO DATE

Carmody may reach the conclusion of his career as a bit of a historical footnote. After appearing in just one blowout in 2020, Carmody was the surprising starter at left tackle one game into 2021 when freshman Blake Fisher tore his meniscus in the opener. Carmody lasted less than one game before spraining an ankle, which led to Tosh Baker getting a start until a concussion cut short his time on the first string. Carmody took another start, but his ankle further waylaid him, and thus began the Joe Alt Era.

2020: 1 game

2021: 10 games, 2 starts

2022: 1 game

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Offensive line utility man may seem like a minimal role, but consider what it is referencing. A utility infielder sees plenty of action throughout the long baseball season, filling in wherever rest or injuries dictate the need.

“And rare is the football season in which all five starting offensive linemen remain unscathed. Notre Dame started seven offensive linemen in 2018 and 2019, years where the initial line was made up entirely of NFL-quality players. The Irish needed eight starting offensive linemen to get through the chaotic yet abridged 2020 season and nine in 2021 thanks largely to the rash of injuries at left tackle.

“During the current Notre Dame resurgence, only the Joe Moore Award-winning 2017 unit never suffered an injury, a unit that included two top-10 draft picks and six NFL-quality starters. Yes, six, because even if it never suffered an injury, freshman Robert Hainsey and sophomore Tommy Kraemer still worked within a timeshare at right tackle.

“Thus, the utility man will almost certainly be needed.

“If a tackle is injured, Carmody figures to step right in. If a guard is injured, that should be the most likely result, but returned Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand could instead indulge in some re-shuffling. At center, Carmody has worked the fulcrum in practices to create some semblance of depth, further testimony to the faith in his innate athleticism.”

2023 OUTLOOK

That 2022 outlook was accurate; Notre Dame’s offensive line just enjoyed shocking health. Left guard Jarrett Patterson missed the season opener with a foot injury, with Andrew Kristofic stepping in, and after that, the Irish starters never missed a game. Of 65 possible starts, they made 64 total. A utility knife was not needed.

Carmody got first crack at left guard when spring practices started, but then a balky shoulder opened the door for sophomore Billy Schrauth, and Schrauth looks set to not relinquish that chance.

Carmody is listed 10 pounds lighter than he was last spring, a worry when trying to get him into the starting lineup. All of which is to say, Carmody looks like the No. 6 or 7 offensive lineman for Notre Dame once again. If there is an injury on the interior, he should be the most trusted substitute for the Irish, but there is obviously a preference for Notre Dame to once again not need multiple reserve linemen.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman,... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

DOWN THE ROAD

Carmody is an FBS talent. If a starting opportunity is not awaiting him in South Bend in 2024, he could take his degree and go find a chance to play elsewhere for his final two seasons. Given the relative dearth of quality offensive linemen on the transfer market, Carmody might be able to find a desirable destination, particularly with the extra year of eligibility afforded to him by the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

That decision may come down to current fifth-year Andrew Kristofic’s plans. He has eligibility through 2024, and if he returns, neither starting guard position should be available in 2024. The same thoughts apply to center Zeke Correll, though a few others may be in Carmody’s way at the fulcrum.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’

No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter

No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman

No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

tweet to @d_farmer