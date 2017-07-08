Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 24 Nick Coleman, safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 187 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season

Depth chart: In switching from cornerback to safety this offseason, Coleman went from buried on the depth chart to the top of the ranks. Among the field safeties, Coleman leads sophomore Devin Studstill and junior Ashton White, in that order. Freshman Jordan Genmark-Heath could join their ranks, but it is unlikely he challenges Coleman for the starting nod.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star recruit as a cornerback even though he excelled at running back throughout high school, Coleman chose Notre Dame over the likes of Michigan State, Boston College and Indiana.

CAREER TO DATE

Coleman gained notice quickly, making two tackles against Texas in the season-opener of his freshman season. A year later, he started against Texas before a rough September in coverage quickly relegated him to special teams duties and otherwise the bench.

2015: 13 games, five tackles, two passes defended against Massachusetts in an Irish rout.

2016: 11 games, two starts, 17 tackles, one tackle for loss.

QUOTE(S)

When it came to discussing Coleman’s switch from cornerback to safety, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s comments progressed through the spring. In mid-March, Kelly praised Coleman’s ball skills and athleticism, but expressed a need for better tackling from the junior. By early April, Kelly’s primary concern was Coleman’s overall comprehension of the defense. One could argue a learning curve should be expected from any player making a position switch as well as any player working under a new defensive coordinator. Coleman fit both those billings.

Between those two broad assessments, Kelly went a bit more in-depth.

“Our evaluation of Nick Coleman is that he’s going to be a dynamic player at the position,” he said. “We all know that he possesses the athletic ability. We want to see if he can translate the other skills at the safety position, i.e. tackling, picking up the scheme in terms of how you play off the hash.

“Based upon what we’ve seen through seven practices, he won’t be moving to another position. For me to tell you today that he’s our starter, he’s our guy, we need more body of work, but he won’t be moving anywhere else. He’ll be at safety.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Coleman enters camp as a name Brian Kelly points to as an ascending player. That might be a motivational tactic to help boost Coleman’s confidence (or send a message to the others competing for time at that position), but it also could point to a breakout season for a young player that has the ability to be an impact player.

“Avoiding the big mistake is job one for Coleman. In his most expansive playing time, Coleman was on the wrong end of a long touchdown against UMass. Nobody cares if you play the slant aggressively if you’re getting beat for six points over the top.

“Coleman also needs to stay in the mix as talented true freshmen like Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn arrive, along with redshirt Ashton White. He also should look to find a niche, there’s nickel and dime work available even if he’s playing behind [then-sophomore] Shaun Crawford and [then-junior] Nick Watkins.

“Ultimately, Notre Dame needs at least three good cornerbacks to be a competent secondary. Coleman already seems comfortably in the top four, and I think he’ll establish himself as a solid rotational player during his sophomore season.”

2017 OUTLOOK

The position switch will not remedy Coleman’s struggles from 2016. Then again, it probably doesn’t need to. A pessimist would say Coleman was exposed in coverage. An optimist would say a rash of defensive back injuries forced a young player into situations he was not ready for. A realist might point out Coleman struggled a year ago, but has had plenty of time to learn from that experience.

As much as anything else, moving to safety was about giving Coleman a chance at playing time. The Irish have plenty of talented cornerbacks. Coleman was not at the top of that ranking, but the coaching staff has envisioned ways to utilize his athleticism for three years now. They were not going to let it waste away on the sidelines. Instead, it should plug in well on the back-end of the defense.

In the end, Coleman may not start. He appears to have the lead on Studstill, but those things can be fluid. That is before even factoring in the possible, if unlikely, eligibility of sophomore Navy transfer Alohi Gilman.

If Coleman does start, and gets through September without being beat deep too many times, he should provide stability at a position sorely lacking it. As much as Notre Dame’s defensive line has been questioned over the last eight months, its safety grouping is as much a concern. Coleman finding success there would do wonders for reducing those worries.

DOWN THE ROAD

One way or another, Gilman will be eligible in 2018. At that point, he will have about as much playing experience as whoever starts at safety this year, even without playing in 2017. With that in mind, Coleman should not feel comfortable about his future even if he starts and succeeds in 14 games this season.

That said, Coleman’s athleticism is not a mere buzzword. For a high school running back to be trusted as a cornerback to start a season is an accomplishment, no matter what injuries led to the occurrence or what resulted shortly thereafter. Coleman showed enough to earn that gig, just like this spring he showed enough to take the pole position at field safety. That athleticism will keep Coleman in the mix.

