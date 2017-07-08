Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 24 Nick Coleman, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 8, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 187 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season
Depth chart: In switching from cornerback to safety this offseason, Coleman went from buried on the depth chart to the top of the ranks. Among the field safeties, Coleman leads sophomore Devin Studstill and junior Ashton White, in that order. Freshman Jordan Genmark-Heath could join their ranks, but it is unlikely he challenges Coleman for the starting nod.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star recruit as a cornerback even though he excelled at running back throughout high school, Coleman chose Notre Dame over the likes of Michigan State, Boston College and Indiana.

CAREER TO DATE
Coleman gained notice quickly, making two tackles against Texas in the season-opener of his freshman season. A year later, he started against Texas before a rough September in coverage quickly relegated him to special teams duties and otherwise the bench.

2015: 13 games, five tackles, two passes defended against Massachusetts in an Irish rout.
2016: 11 games, two starts, 17 tackles, one tackle for loss.

QUOTE(S)
When it came to discussing Coleman’s switch from cornerback to safety, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s comments progressed through the spring. In mid-March, Kelly praised Coleman’s ball skills and athleticism, but expressed a need for better tackling from the junior. By early April, Kelly’s primary concern was Coleman’s overall comprehension of the defense. One could argue a learning curve should be expected from any player making a position switch as well as any player working under a new defensive coordinator. Coleman fit both those billings.

Between those two broad assessments, Kelly went a bit more in-depth.

“Our evaluation of Nick Coleman is that he’s going to be a dynamic player at the position,” he said. “We all know that he possesses the athletic ability. We want to see if he can translate the other skills at the safety position, i.e. tackling, picking up the scheme in terms of how you play off the hash.

“Based upon what we’ve seen through seven practices, he won’t be moving to another position. For me to tell you today that he’s our starter, he’s our guy, we need more body of work, but he won’t be moving anywhere else. He’ll be at safety.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I wouldn’t be surprised if Coleman enters camp as a name Brian Kelly points to as an ascending player. That might be a motivational tactic to help boost Coleman’s confidence (or send a message to the others competing for time at that position), but it also could point to a breakout season for a young player that has the ability to be an impact player.

“Avoiding the big mistake is job one for Coleman. In his most expansive playing time, Coleman was on the wrong end of a long touchdown against UMass. Nobody cares if you play the slant aggressively if you’re getting beat for six points over the top.

“Coleman also needs to stay in the mix as talented true freshmen like Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn arrive, along with redshirt Ashton White. He also should look to find a niche, there’s nickel and dime work available even if he’s playing behind [then-sophomore] Shaun Crawford and [then-junior] Nick Watkins.

“Ultimately, Notre Dame needs at least three good cornerbacks to be a competent secondary. Coleman already seems comfortably in the top four, and I think he’ll establish himself as a solid rotational player during his sophomore season.”

2017 OUTLOOK
The position switch will not remedy Coleman’s struggles from 2016. Then again, it probably doesn’t need to. A pessimist would say Coleman was exposed in coverage. An optimist would say a rash of defensive back injuries forced a young player into situations he was not ready for. A realist might point out Coleman struggled a year ago, but has had plenty of time to learn from that experience.

As much as anything else, moving to safety was about giving Coleman a chance at playing time. The Irish have plenty of talented cornerbacks. Coleman was not at the top of that ranking, but the coaching staff has envisioned ways to utilize his athleticism for three years now. They were not going to let it waste away on the sidelines. Instead, it should plug in well on the back-end of the defense.

In the end, Coleman may not start. He appears to have the lead on Studstill, but those things can be fluid. That is before even factoring in the possible, if unlikely, eligibility of sophomore Navy transfer Alohi Gilman.

If Coleman does start, and gets through September without being beat deep too many times, he should provide stability at a position sorely lacking it. As much as Notre Dame’s defensive line has been questioned over the last eight months, its safety grouping is as much a concern. Coleman finding success there would do wonders for reducing those worries.

DOWN THE ROAD
One way or another, Gilman will be eligible in 2018. At that point, he will have about as much playing experience as whoever starts at safety this year, even without playing in 2017. With that in mind, Coleman should not feel comfortable about his future even if he starts and succeeds in 14 games this season.

That said, Coleman’s athleticism is not a mere buzzword. For a high school running back to be trusted as a cornerback to start a season is an accomplishment, no matter what injuries led to the occurrence or what resulted shortly thereafter. Coleman showed enough to earn that gig, just like this spring he showed enough to take the pole position at field safety. That athleticism will keep Coleman in the mix.

By Douglas FarmerJul 7, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Let’s conclude the Phil Steele preview portion of the summer with a look at Notre Dame’s offense. It should not take too long.

Why not? Well, for one thing, football season is still eight weeks away. Time in July may be better spent pondering how San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills secured a $50 million contract in an NBA enjoying an influx of point guards. Let’s all take confidence from that deal — ceilings are reachable, peaks attainable, unexpected successes achievable.

For that matter, Steele’s projection for the Irish offense hinges almost entirely on one particular player reaching his individual ceiling for the season. That may have seemed to be a forced transition, but it genuinely did develop organically,

When Steele claims this could be Brian Kelly’s “most-potent offense yet,” he stakes that claim on junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush successfully utilizing the talent around him. In ranking individual position groupings, Steele puts every Notre Dame offensive group in the country’s top-10 except for the quarterback, landing at No. 53. If Wimbush can take advantage of those surroundings, Steele fully expects the Irish to exceed 2015’s Kelly-era high of 34.2 points per game.

“He could be a breakout player this year,” Steele said. “I like the surrounding talent around him. A lot of times, that’s a key indicator for a quarterback.

“You take a look at Deondre Francois for Florida State last year. He probably would have had a fantastic year if he hadn’t been running for his life half the game and taking all those hits.”

Wimbush certainly should not be running for his life, playing behind an offensive line Steele considers the country’s No. 6 front, strengthened by projected first-team All-American senior left guard Quenton Nelson and projected second-team All-American fifth-year senior left tackle Mike McGlinchey. With that protection, Wimbush will throw to a receiving corps only bettered by two others in Steele’s eyes (Oklahoma State and Colorado), led by a projected fourth-team All-American in junior Equanimeous St. Brown.

RELATED READING: Friday at 4: ‘They can only get better’ (June 30)
Friday at 4: Under the radar notes on Notre Dame’s opponents (June 23)

If that’s not enough, Steele sees the running back trio of juniors Josh Adams and Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones, Jr., as the country’s 10th best set of ballcarriers, largely led by Adams.

“As long as he stays healthy, Adams will easily break 1,000 yards this season.”

Yet it all comes back to Wimbush, a junior who has not started a collegiate game and has thrown a total of five career passes, completing three for 17 yards. Shouldn’t that lack of experience diminish Steele’s high expectations? Won’t growing pains hamper Notre Dame’s attempt to match Steele’s computers’ estimates of 34.3 points per game?

Here, Steele takes a step back, approaching from a macro view to make a valid point.

“People underrate teams with first-year starting quarterbacks,” he said. “After three or four games, you’re experienced. We see first-year quarterbacks have a great deal of success.”

If a quarterback were to start all four years and reach — let’s make this math easy for everyone’s sake—two bowl games during that span, he would play 50 career games. By the end of September, that quarterback would have played 10 percent of his career. The experience does accumulate quickly. (more…)

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 26 Ashton White, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10 ½, 197 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season
Depth chart: After switching from cornerback to safety, White did not move up the depth chart much, if at all. He is currently the third option at the field safety position, behind junior Nick Coleman and sophomore Devin Studstill with freshman Jordan Genmark-Heath getting ready to possibly pass him next month.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star recruit, White originally committed to Virginia Tech before switching his decision to Notre Dame. A Washington, D.C., product, nearby schools who saw White seemed to offer him scholarships quickly, much as the Irish coaches did after seeing White on campus in camp. White chose Notre Dame over the likes of Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio State.

CAREER TO DATE
After preserving a year of eligibility in 2015, White played in six games last season, making two tackles. He played in the year’s first five games, and then only one (Miami) of the final seven.

QUOTE(S)
When defensive coordinator Mike Elko came to join Irish coach Brian Kelly’s staff, the most-frequently asked question hinged around Elko’s rover position, a linchpin of his scheme. Balancing the duties of a linebacker stopping the run and a safety defending the pass, the player lining up at rover could change based on the opponent’s tendencies. With that in mind, Elko included White as a possible option in certain scenarios.

“A lot of that is dictated by who that guy is lined up [against] and what we’re trying to do,” Elko said the day before the Blue-Gold Game. “We’re going to see a lot of really talented slot receivers. We’re going to have to match up and cover them well. There’s names other than the big linebacker/safety bodies to put at that position.

“Nick Coleman has done that some this spring. Ashton White has done that some this spring. … That is all-encompassing in that position.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
(Note: White’s 2016 A-to-Z entry came the week immediately following White’s arrest, along with four teammates, in Fulton County, Ind. Safety Max Redfield was quickly dismissed from the team. The discipline of the other four, including White, would be handled within the team, Kelly said.)

I expect White and the other three guys in the car to serve a suspension that’s give-or-take two games And from there, I expect him to fight his way back into the rotation — starting outside the two-deep at cornerback but immediately in the mix on special teams game.

“White plays with a brashness and confidence that you have to appreciate. If he can survive the boneheaded decision he made, I think he’ll take advantage of the second chance and become a situation contributor. But it’s certainly a black mark on his record, and one that makes you wonder about his decision-making skills.”

2017 OUTLOOK
White did not exactly impress last season at cornerback, and the same can largely be said for his spring at safety. Admittedly, that latter half is partly due to Coleman’s surge at safety, repeatedly earning Kelly’s praise — in fact, whenever a question was asked about the two cornerbacks who made the switch, Kelly would spend so much time discussing Coleman’s success, the White portion of the query would be forgotten. It is also partly due to White’s own struggles.

The obvious piece for him this fall would be to aid special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s units. Other than that and a litany of injuries, though, it is hard to see him finding much playing time. If Notre Dame desperately needs a rover against a pass-heavy attack, it will likely switch to a pseudo-nickel or –dime package, allowing sophomore cornerback Julian Love to roam the middle of the field and perhaps Coleman or boundary safety sophomore Jalen Elliott the chance to man the middle at rover. In that hypothetical, White remains the odd man out.

DOWN THE ROAD
White arrived on campus with Coleman and junior cornerback Shaun Crawford. A year later, six more defensive backs showed up, five of whom saw playing time as freshmen. Someone was inevitably going to fall to the back of the pack, and it appears to have been White and sophomore safety D.J. Morgan.

The switch to safety was an attempt to see if White’s skillset better served there. It may yet still, but until that revelation occurs, it is hard to project White moving up a depth chart already filled with players his age and younger ahead of him.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback

By Douglas FarmerJul 6, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Amid a talented and deep cornerback group, Love stands as the top option and the likely starter at the field position, theoretically the more difficult cornerback spot since that defender does not have the luxury of a nearby sideline to limit the area available. With senior Nick Watkins the frontrunner to start at the boundary position, the Irish have three other corners more than capable of filling in with junior Shaun Crawford and sophomores Donte Vaughn and Troy Pride.
Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star prospect, Notre Dame targeted the Chicago-area product early, gaining Love’s commitment more than 10 months before National Signing Day over a number of offers from other Midwestern schools such as Northwestern, Iowa and Illinois. Rivals rated Love the No. 21 cornerback in the class of 2016 and the No. 4 prospect in Illinois.

CAREER TO DATE
Love saw action in all 12 games last season with starts in the final eight games. Including nine tackles in the finale against USC, Love made 45 tackles, two tackles for loss and forced one fumble (out of the hands of Trojans punt returner Adoree’ Jackson), recovered one fumble and made one interception.

QUOTE(S)
As many viable options as the Irish appear to have at cornerback, they have that few proven commodities at safety. With that in mind, it is conceivable, if not even likely, Love seems some time at the center of the defensive backfield this season. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly hinted at that discussion the week before the Blue-Gold Game when acknowledging some of the unease at safety.

“We’ve got some flexibility with maybe another corner giving us down-and-distance work back on the safety positon, as well,” Kelly said, never mentioning Love by name. “If it’s third down, we’ve got five corners and we like our corners. We can insert a corner and maybe one of those corners can go back and play half [the snaps at safety]. Not a run-fit guy, but maybe a half-fit player.

“When we’re talking about those situations, we’re talking about maybe playing two-man and playing half over the top, a ball hawk, a guy that can play the ball in the air, a smart guy. …

“There’s only going to be one guy that we can look to moving back there, and again, it will be in a specialty situation.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The limited ceiling that comes with modest offers and a three-star ranking likely serves as fuel for a player like Love. That’s a big reason why I don’t think he’ll redshirt. Like [former Notre Dame receiver-turned-linebacker James] Onwualu, who found a way into the starting lineup at receiver, Love will carve out some role on this team.

“The logical one is special teams. Even if he’s a kick-cover guy now instead of a returner, Brian Kelly’s small-school DNA makes him love all-around football players, and while Love certainly isn’t the freakiest athlete of the recruiting cycle, he might be one of the best football players.”

Two quick notes to Keith’s analysis from a year ago: The 2016 A-to-Z entry for Julian Love was published July 14, long before setbacks and injuries ravaged the Irish cornerback depth chart. Hence, Keith’s projection of special teams work was not as inherently inaccurate as it may seem now. Secondly, one has to wonder if Keith meant to make a pun in the second sentence of that last paragraph.

2017 OUTLOOK
The downside of excelling as a freshman is the expectations it sets up for the subsequent sophomore. If Love struggles early in the season, it does not mean 2016 was a blip. It means he is still a college sophomore learning a new defensive system.

Will he struggle? There is no reason to think so. Love played well from the outset last year, and never offered the other cornerbacks much hope this spring at usurping him from the starter’s role. He should start against Temple and every game the rest of the way, barring injury.

If insistent on numbers, a jump to 70-plus tackles and multiple interceptions would be reasonable, but keep in mind tackles from defensive backs are not necessarily good things. As much as they may indicate a nose for the ball, they may also indicate shoddy pass defense. If Love finishes the year with only 25 tackles, but the Irish pass defense held up strong, that is preferable to 75 takedowns and multiple allowed touchdowns.

Kelly’s talk of Love seeing time at safety would further deplete those tackle numbers, but could help the interception totals. Kelly wants an aggressive but proven pass defender at the back of his defense when a pass is certainly coming. Love fits that bill.

DOWN THE ROAD
Pick an adjective: possible, potential, probable.

Thanks to last year’s success, Love is a [insert chosen adjective here] four-year starter. His stature may preclude him from actively considering an early entry into the NFL Draft, though continued rapid development could change that sentiment. Either way, it is getting a bit ahead.

Love, Vaughn and Pride are the future of the Irish secondary, along with sophomore safeties Devin Studstill and Jalen Elliott, though the safety duo is not anywhere near as far along. Love will lead the group both on and off the field, and in doing so, lead the defense.

Projecting his career totals and draft positioning are fool’s errands, but it seems quite certain to predict Love will start all four of his collegiate years and serve at least the last one as a Notre Dame captain.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 5, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9, 179 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season
Depth chart: The week of the Blue-Gold Game, Irish coach Brian Kelly said Fertitta is the second boundary safety, behind only sophomore Jalen Elliott. Early enrolled-freshman Isaiah Robertson could soon continue on a trajectory to supplant Fertitta one slot further.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star recruit, Fertitta joined high school classmate and teammate Alizé Jones (né Mack) in choosing Notre Dame. A U.S. Army All-American, Fertitta also had offers from Arizona, Houston and Utah, among others. Rivals.com rated him the No. 54 safety in the class of 2015 and the No. 4 prospect in Nevada.

CAREER TO DATE
Fertitta has seen action in 23 of 25 possible games, including all 12 last season.

2015: 11 games, largely seeing action on special teams, making one tackle and forcing a fumble with it against Massachusetts.
2016: 12 games, 17 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss (against Navy), two pass break-ups.

QUOTE(S)
In addition to evaluating the safety depth chart before the spring finale, Kelly insisted Fertitta would play in the publicized practice despite having a cast protecting his left wrist.

“You couldn’t keep him out,” Kelly said. “He’d do a Ronnie Lott. He’d probably chop it off.”

For those unfamiliar with the reference, NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott once opted to amputate his broken pinkie finger rather than spend the time necessary to go through surgery and rehab.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I expect Fertitta to play in all 13 games, but only take snaps on defense in mop-up duty. Unless injuries hit, [current senior rover Drue] Tranquill should be in the starting lineup with Avery Sebastian supplementing him. At free safety, [Max] Redfield will be competing with [current sophomore] Devin Studstill, with a very large hole behind those two players.

“If Fertitta looked and played the game like a centerfielder, that’s where I’d have him penciled in. But he’s a mini-Tranquill, with physical limitations also hindering his ability to be a single-high safety, making him a better fit at strong safety.

“As long as there’s a hole in the depth chart at safety, you’ve got to give Fertitta a chance to see the field. And as long as there are multiple sub-packages and schemes being deployed by [former Irish defensive coordinator] Brian VanGorder, there’s always a chance that a sure tackler like Fertitta can find a role. But it just feels like there are other options available that’ll better suit what VanGorder and [defensive backs coach] Todd Lyght want from their secondary, leaving coverage teams the likely home for Fertitta in 2016 and beyond.

2017 OUTLOOK
More than speed or physicality, it is Fertitta’s height, or lack thereof, which limits him in pass defense. Opponents can throw over him. Kick and punt returners do not have that option, and they are thus forced to encounter Fertitta’s preference for hitting and hitting hard.

If nothing else, he will continue to rack up coverage tackles while helping special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s short-handed units. Anything more than that role will come from wrinkles deployed by defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

Fertitta understands the game and is happy to remind bigger opponents he may be just as strong as them. In run-specific situations, there is certainly a fit for such a mentality. It was that approach which led to Fertitta injuring USC running back Ada’Cedric Ware in the 2016 season finale. The fumble forced on the play was nullified by a targeting call, but Fertitta’s impact was noticed.

That targeting call, since it occurred in the second half of the last game of the season, will keep Fertitta out for the first half of this year’s season-opener against Temple.

DOWN THE ROAD
Don’t be surprised to see Fertitta exceed 50 tackles over the next two seasons combined. The vast majority of those will admittedly come on special teams, but stopping an opponent three yards sooner than a teammate could is three yards of field position preserved whether it is on special teams or defense.

Robertson and classmate Jordan Genmark-Heath only add to the depth chart which will likely cap Fertitta’s defensive opportunities both this year and in 2018.

