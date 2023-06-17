Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
rivals.com
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-6, 278 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Wagner has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Wagner could enter the season as the named backup to junior right tackle Blake Fisher, though he may have preseason competition from senior Michael Carmody.
Recruiting: Few recruits announce their commitment with no one knowing about it beforehand. Recruiting websites bluntly hint at a coming commitment or coaches tease a pending pledge on social media. At the least, the honored school knows good news is coming before a scheduled announcement.

And then there was Wagner, shocking even the Notre Dame coaching staff when he did not choose Kentucky in a November of 2021 commitment. The No. 12 tackle in the class of 2022 and the No. 126 overall prospect, per rivals.com, Wagner turned down the Wildcats even though his brother is a graduate assistant with them.

Furthermore, Wagner turned down offers from Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State, notable given he is an Ohio native, specifically coming from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, the alma mater of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

CAREER TO DATE
Wagner did not play in 2022.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Wagner is a Sour Punch All-Star. Yes, you read that correctly. Yes, that’s referencing the candy. No, this Twitter post gives no indication of how this came to be, but that is some great swag.

More importantly, Sour Punch contributed $5,000 to Homefull, a Dayton, Ohio-based organization working to end homelessness via housing and advocacy.

This is as good as NIL usage gets, not only fun and stylish but also helping those who need it.

QUOTES
Back in April, Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph off-handedly mentioned Wagner could be one of the five best offensive linemen this season, suggesting Wagner would crack the starting lineup. That was probably a bit generous, given sophomore Billy Schrauth looks like the starter at left guard and fifth-year Andrew Kristofic at right guard, but it was a compliment to Wagner, nonetheless.

Inside the Irish

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman,...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year...
Sullivan Absher Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Notre Dame ripped through so many left tackles in 2021, it feels foolhardy to now say it will not need Wagner in 2022, but the former shock created the latter certainty. The Irish know they have viable tackles in (Joe) Alt, (Tosh) Baker, junior Michael Carmody and sophomore Blake Fisher. Furthermore, sixth-year right guard Josh Lugg has a year of starting experience at tackle, and fifth-year center Jarrett Patterson was originally recruited as a tackle.

“Time sidelined will serve Wagner well. As strong as he is, he needs to add weight. A 6-foot-6 frame holding 260 pounds is simply not going to hold up at this level of football. …

“But note, Wagner is strong. He just won the Division 1 shot put title in Ohio, heaving the put 64 feet and one inch. That is a 12-pound weight thrown more than 20 yards. Second place threw his shot put 58 feet and 7 ¼ inches.

“Even harder to believe, Wagner has been throwing for only two years, quickly picking up a skill that is highly dependent on picture-perfect form.

“Wagner has power.

“With a basketball background, he also has quick feet.

“All of which is to say, Wagner will be looked at as a future left tackle for the Irish, a designation that comes with it first-round draft thoughts. Wagner will have to wait until at least 2024 to get his shot at that role, but as long as that possibility exists, he will have plenty to work toward.

“In his case, that work will involve plenty of weight training and massive plates of food. Bulking up from 260 to 305 will take some time, years even, to do it right.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame knows who its third tackle is. Senior Tosh Baker will back up at least junior Joe Alt at left tackle, and Baker could be the true gameday backup for Fisher, as well. That latter thought will be a bit conceptual from outside of the program until needed to be proven, something the Irish obviously hope will not need to be borne out on a Saturday.

If Wagner is not truly Fisher’s No. 2, he is likely to be the fourth Notre Dame tackle overall.

There may be little seen from that, a nod in name only, but injuries happen, particularly along the offensive line. The Irish will have Wagner at the ready.

DOWN THE ROAD
The beauty of being Notre Dame’s No. 4 tackle in 2023 is the Irish may need to replace the top-two tackles in 2024. Alt will be a first-round draft pick next spring. Fisher’s draft stock will be a season-long curiosity.

Even if only Alt is gone, Wagner will get every chance to compete with Baker for that starting role. Baker’s experience is in age only, starting for just a blip in 2021 while Notre Dame ripped through a rash of left-tackle injuries. But he does have a distinct tangible advantage over Wagner: Baker weighs 32 pounds more.

That matters along the offensive line.

Wagner arrived in South Bend about 12 months ago at 260 pounds. As of March, he weighed 278. That is strong progress for only nine months. Adding good, productive weight is hard work. Some players have found it outright tiring; the average person does not realize the extensive effort needed to eat 3,500 calories each day, what many of these players would need to just maintain weight, let alone the 4,000 or 4,500 calories needed each day to constructively add weight.

If Wagner can get to 290 pounds by next spring, then 295 may be possible by the 2024 season, helping even that theoretical competition with Baker.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter
No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

By Jun 16, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5, 271 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Otting has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Otting will spend the 2023 season so far down the depth chart, any suggestion here would be the definition of non-pertinent. He should be somewhere along the interior of the offensive line, whether at guard or perhaps center, depending on what the scout team needs most.
Recruiting: When Otting committed to Notre Dame in June of 2022, he was the 14th pledge in the Irish class but the first not considered a consensus four-star. At that time, Otting was a consensus three-star, but the recruiting rankings industry bumped him up to consensus four-star status before the cycle concluded, considered the No. 22 offensive guard in the country by rivals.com.

A Kansas native, he visited both homestate Big 12 schools, along with Missouri and Nebraska, plenty while being recruited before picking the Irish.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OTTING SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“(Former Irish offensive line coach Harry) Hiestand may say he recruits only tackles, but Otting is a clear guard. The obvious point here is to describe him as a ‘mauler,’ but to Hiestand’s and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ preferences, Otting may be more a ‘pulling guard’ than anything else. …

“Otting’s quick feet allow him to pull around the edge to lead the way for a running back, and he is then fast enough to get to the second level of the defense.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Otting’s prep basketball career will be often cited as a foundational piece for his interior footwork, but that is not giving enough credit to the delicate dance required to be a state medal-winning discus thrower.

2023 OUTLOOK
Put on weight while working with strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis. That is Otting’s only priority in 2023.

Hiestand projected him at center while others see a guard. Settling that wonder does not matter in 2023. Otting can and should refine his footwork in the interim, but really, all he needs to worry about is adding muscle while adjusting to college life.

Inside the Irish

Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year...
Sullivan Absher Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

DOWN THE ROAD
Let’s go position by position, center and guards.

At center, fifth-year veteran Zeke Correll could conceivably return in 2024 and sophomore Ashton Craig has four years of eligibility remaining, as do Otting and classmate Sam Pendleton, obviously. Then there is junior Pat Coogan with three years remaining, also a consideration at the fulcrum at points in the last couple years.

At guard, the 2025 depth chart should be led by Billy Schrauth (at that point a senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining) and perhaps Rocco Spindler (then a fifth-year in his final year). Behind them, no one is currently on the roster with experience. Otting should be in the mix.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter

By Jun 16, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Getty Images
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sixth-year veteran, this will be Vinson’s final season of eligibility.
Depth Chart: Vinson will be Notre Dame’s starting long snapper for a fourth straight season, backed up by preferred walk-on Rino Monteforte.
Recruiting: Vinson turned down a scholarship at Army and preferred walk-on paths at both Mississippi State and Northwestern. Instead, he took the longer walk-on route with the Irish, eventually earning a scholarship following the 2021 season.

CAREER TO DATE
Initially, Vinson prolonging his career for a sixth season was a surprise, simply because tracking more than five years of eligibility can be confounding.

Not playing as a freshman in 2018 can be chalked up as his prototypical eligibility-preserving season. Vinson thus burned a year with two appearances in 2019, but the universal pandemic eligibility waiver effectively gave back that year in 2020. Playing in every game in 2021 and 2022 served as using his second and third seasons of eligibility.

He will end his Notre Dame career with four years of starting duty, rather wild considering Vinson played just two games in his first two seasons. He should end up with 53 career appearances.

QUOTES
A generic question for Vinson in early April began by blandly saying, “You’ve been in this program for a long time,” to which Vinson cut the reporter short.

“Long time,” Vinson reiterated.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Nicknamed “Milk,” Vinson landing access to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 remains one of the single-best uses of NIL rights.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Not much has changed from last year’s projection. Vinson has not been noticed during a game in two years as a starter. All Notre Dame really wants from him is for that streak to reach three full seasons.

“Long snappers are a lot like pilot lights; you only think of them when the wind has blown something awry.

“Maybe that’s a forced analogy, but any analysis of a long snapper is forced. Unless he is picking a fight just before the halftime whistle, the job is rather straightforward.

“Vinson has handled that job well for a couple years now.

“Could he be named a captain in 2022? It is not outlandish, only because he was in charge of one of the winter conditioning groups, always a subset of likely captains, but with two captains returning in fifth-year center Jarrett Patterson and sixth-year receiver Avery Davis — not that either is necessarily guaranteed that status for a second season, though it seems rather likely — there will be only a few other slots afloat. Vinson is not likely one of those two or three names.”

2023 OUTLOOK
There was little expectation of Vinson returning in 2023 for two reasons. One, it was somewhat a surprise when he approached then-new Irish head coach Marcus Freeman about a fifth season before the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Freeman responded with a scholarship. Two, Notre Dame had a scholarship long snapper on the roster in Alex Peitsch, who had been long expected to take over the duties. In fact, Peitsch looked like the lead long snapper when he arrived in South Bend in 2020.

But that was right when Vinson found his groove.

Peitsch transferred this winter, removing the difficult scholarship math of keeping two long snappers among the allotted 85 scholarships.

Little else needs to be considered about Vinson in 2023. He has been thoroughly reliable for the Irish thus far. He should continue to be.

Inside the Irish

Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman,...
Sullivan Absher Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

DOWN THE ROAD
Vinson bluntly spoke of NFL aspirations this spring, citing that as one of the primary reasons for coming back for a sixth season. It will be a tough task. There are fewer NFL-caliber long snappers than any other position.

“Making it as a snapper is so tough,” Vinson said. “There are only 32 jobs in the entire world. It’s 32 of the best of the best. To have an opportunity to even get on a team would be unbelievable.”

The continued on- and off-field struggles of the XFL and USFL underscores the shallow pool of professional football talent in the world. There is not enough to keep the nascent leagues compelling. But if there is one noble reason for them to persist, it would be to give Vinson another season or two on this unexpected journey.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

By Jun 15, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Sullivan Absher Notre Dame
rivals.com
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-7, 305 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Absher has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Despite his frame suggesting a future at tackle, the Notre Dame coaching staff will need some time watching Absher on the practice field to figure out where to pencil him onto the depth chart.
Recruiting: Absher committed to the Irish in May of 2022, seven months before the consensus four-star prospect could sign his National Letter of Intent. The No. 29 tackle in the class, per rivals.com, he spurned Clemson and North Carolina State as his finalists, notable for a North Carolina native.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ABSHER SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“Absher should be a tackle in the future if for no other reason than it is hard to fathom a 6-foot-7 frame folding itself up along the interior presnap. …

“Absher’s quickness belies his weight. Even if that 285-pound listing is inflated, he moves better than should be expected from such a big man. That quickness combined with his flexibility and length may make Absher an ideal offensive tackle.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Absher’s disposition would be best described as walking enthusiasm, particularly when he sees a camera.

QUOTES
Looking at Absher, next to classmate Sam Pendleton on the left, in that above photo underscores some comments from former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees when the pair, along with three other offensive linemen, signed with Notre Dame in December.

“You look at the mental makeup of these five and what they’re about, and they fall right in line with what we’re trying to build as a culture in that room,” Rees said.

2023 OUTLOOK
Absher’s high school team focused on the option. Significant pass protection development lies ahead of him. That will be his 2023 priority, and how it progresses will determine whether Absher ends up at tackle or at guard.

There is no rush to figure that out, but the Irish coaching staff will have an idea of Absher’s best fit based on his pass pro, an idea that will be first seen on the field in 2024 spring practices.

Inside the Irish

Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman,...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year...

DOWN THE ROAD
Whether at tackle or at guard, Absher has time to develop. The most likely pair of starting tackles next season will be Tosh Baker and Blake Fisher, though the latter could conceivably play his way into an NFL draft decision this season. At guard, current sophomore Billy Schrauth should be a second-year starter in 2024, and if fifth-year Andrew Kristofic does not use his sixth season of eligibility, then current junior Rocco Spindler may finally have his chance at a starting gig.

Two years of development will serve Absher well. Look at his size, now imagine it being molded for a bit by a collegiate strength and conditioning program. There is plenty to work with, even if it takes a bit to see the field on a Saturday.

Editor’s Note: In laying out the summer’s content calendar, incoming freshmen needed to be slotted into the ongoing 99-to-0 series without knowing their numbers. Some educated speculation is applied, but mostly it is viewed as penciling in guesses with no harm incurred if wrong. The guess for Absher was No. 67, but on Wednesday, Notre Dame updated its roster and revealed Absher will wear No. 75, hence his appearing now out of sequence.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

By Jun 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Armel Mukam
rivals.com
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Mukam has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: When Notre Dame signs a player it fully expects to be a long-term project, shoehorning him into the depth chart is an unnecessary chore. Mukam should fit into the “Big” end pecking order someday, but that day will not come in 2023.
Recruiting: Mukam had been committed to Stanford for about two months when the Irish offered him a scholarship shortly after five-star end Keon Keeley de-committed from Notre Dame. Mukam soon flipped to the Irish, also ignoring scholarship offers from Cal, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN MUKAM SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, his wide body and long arms make it hard for a running back to get around the edge, lengthening the ball carrier’s trip upfield.

“Mukam is quick off the snap and willing to chase after passes into the flat, intangible signs of hustle.

“Such raw descriptions of Mukam are necessary, given he has played only one full season of football and moved from Canada to the United States to do so.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Two Men And A Truck has nothing on the incoming freshmen. (Mukam is pictured in the first frame touting a pillow and some bedding while simultaneously rolling a suitcase.)

QUOTES
Notre Dame prefers length among its defensive linemen, and Mukam should provide it. He remains raw, though, as Irish head coach Marcus Freeman acknowledged when he signed in December.

“Very intelligent kid,” Freeman said. “He’s a good football player, you watch his film (and) he makes a lot of plays. Wasn’t really familiar with some of the schools he was playing, so you get to know him as an individual, and you say okay, ‘He’s an intelligent young man, loves the game of football, has those intangibles that we’re looking for.’

“I’m dang glad we got him because I think he’ll do some great things for us.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Reread Freeman’s comments there and realize how little of it is applicable to 2023. Let’s paraphrase …

Mukam is smart, hence considering Stanford and Notre Dame. Playing smaller schools in Virginia, those plays he made were against inferior competition, limiting how practical those highlights were. But in talking with Mukam, he should pick up the game over time, and that is when those “great things” may become realities.

Some context to that framing: Mukam had played all of six games of football before his senior season of high school. His play in that small sample size, his drills’ performance and his size were still enough to draw offers from a pile of Power Five teams, including Notre Dame and Stanford. Others saw the same long-term possibilities that the Irish did.

But after just a season and a half of football, Mukam has plenty to learn. The Irish will take their time getting him onto the field, expecting him to be a five-year player and thus a scout-team defensive lineman this fall.

Inside the Irish

Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman,...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year...

DOWN THE ROAD
The easy comparisons will be to Ade Ogundeji, another long-term project at “Big” end in recent Notre Dame history. His career should be viewed as the absolute best-case scenario for any such player, including but not only Mukam.

Also 6-foot-4 and relatively under-experienced upon arrival to South Bend, Ogundeji finished his career with six sacks and 20 tackles in the 2020 season, then drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ogundeji did not become a defensive contributor until his junior season. Give Mukam the same runway.

Editor’s Note: In laying out the summer’s content calendar, incoming freshmen needed to be slotted into the ongoing 99-to-0 series without knowing their numbers. Some educated speculation is applied, but mostly it is viewed as penciling in guesses with no harm incurred if wrong. The guess for Mukam was No. 9, but on Wednesday, Notre Dame updated its roster and revealed Mukam will wear No. 93, hence his appearing now out of sequence.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth