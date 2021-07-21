Listed measurements: 5-foot-10 ¼, 189 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A junior, Wallace has four seasons of eligibility remaining, as comical as that still sounds.

Depth Chart: Wallace typically works at safety, but star junior Kyle Hamilton hardly needs a backup and that will shorten Notre Dame’s defensive backfield rotation. That may have been part of the reason Wallace spent much of spring practices trying his hand at nickel back, where he could very well be the Irish starter.

Recruiting: Wallace committed way back in January of 2018, waiting 10 months before National Signing Day, but never wavering during that time despite Stanford, Penn State and Tennessee pursuing the rivals.com three-star prospect.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Capitalism does not need to be complicated, even when applied to the notoriously hardly-for-profit industry of media. Presumably, Wallace and his podcast co-hosts will sell advertising based on downloads, perhaps not the most lucrative result, but one that should pay for some meals all the same.

🗣Podcast coming soon!@kham316 @CamHart_ @cratigan26 We’ll be discussing the life of a college athlete, student, and the ups and downs that come with it. Tell us what you want us to talk about and what questions you’d want answered. #ITG — K.J. Wallace (@KJWALLACE16) June 29, 2021

WHAT WAS WRITTEN TWO YEARS AGO

Even before he arrived at Notre Dame, Wallace had the look of a possible nickel back.

“Wallace will also have a chance at making a quick impact at nickel back, especially if (former defensive back Avery) Davis does not catch on quickly. (Shaun) Crawford may be back, but there are so many questions at hand with his career it is best to simply worry about that separately. If he is not, Wallace could have the inside track to starting at a position with increasing importance in college football.”

CAREER TO DATE

Wallace arrived in South Bend as a cornerback, but he moved to safety before the 2020 season after appearing in four blowouts as a freshman.

A groin injury quietly hampered Wallace throughout much of 2020, preventing him from getting a genuine chance at breaking into the safety rotation as the Irish roster ebbed and flowed through pandemic protocols. He did appear in three games, making three tackles, all in the 52-0 blowout of South Florida.

2019: 3 games; 1 tackle.

2020: 3 games; 3 tackles with one for loss.

QUOTES

Between Hamilton and seniors Houston Griffith and DJ Brown, the safety responsibilities are expected to be handled for Notre Dame in 2021, but the nickel back question remained entering this spring. Maybe one of them would move up in those situation packages, or perhaps senior cornerback Tariq Bracy would move into the slot despite his penchant for struggles in one-on-one coverage.

In stepped Wallace.

“KJ Wallace has had a great spring,” Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman said in mid-April. “He’s shown up and he continues to show up. A guy that can play nickel, a guy that can play safety.”

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Deion Colzie, incoming freshman receiver with... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 17 Jordan Botelho, sophomore defensive end, full-speed... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 17 Jack Coan, graduate quarterback, Wisconsin transfer

2021 OUTLOOK

Notre Dame hardly needed a nickel back last year, not with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah perfecting his role as a linebacker/defensive back hybrid. And the Irish may lean on the Rover again in 2021 via junior Jack Kiser or senior Paul Moala, but more likely, Freeman will turn to a traditional defensive back on third downs.

Wallace’s physical style despite his small stature makes him a prototypical nickel back. He wants to hit someone, and hit them hard, so playing him near the ball fits his comfort levels, but he is also quick enough to get into and out of breaks while covering a slot receiver.

Wallace should end up Notre Dame’s nickel back. If he loses the position to Bracy to start the year, the odds seem decent that the Irish will call on Wallace in October all the same.

It is not necessarily a glamorous position, but as Crawford often showed, it can be an impactful one.

KJ Wallace appears to be competing at the nickel this spring for ND. Not surprising because I think his skill set is a great fit there. Here he is breaking up a ball to Avery Davis from today pic.twitter.com/FekQZlMCXy — Jamie Uyeyama (@jamieuyeyama) April 15, 2021

DOWN THE ROAD

While Freeman may be a new coordinator at Notre Dame, the flexibility Clark Lea showed in using nickel backs and Rover linebackers as talent provided was not a unique approach specific to Lea. Modern defenses need either a linebacker who can cover slot receivers or a defensive back who can tackle running backs.

That is both the dichotomy and the necessity of defensive personnel in today’s college football.

If Wallace can prove himself to be a defensive back capable of stopping the run, much like Crawford was even after his body slowly betrayed him, then that will come at the expense of the Irish linebackers. (They will not be entirely benched, just more of a timeshare.) And in that situation, Wallace could be a defensive contributor through 2023.

Notre Dame is slowly building up its cornerback recruiting, so Wallace may not get a thorough shot at a leading role, but a prominent nickel back can have just as much effect.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

Let’s try this again

No. 99 Rylie Mills, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 98 Alexander Ehrensberger, sophomore defensive end

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, early-enrolled freshman defensive tackle the size of a Volkswagen

No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, fifth-year defensive tackle-turned-end

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, sophomore defensive tackle

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, early-enrolled freshman tight end, a former high school quarterback

No. 87 Michael Mayer, star sophomore tight end and lead offensive weapon

No. 85 George Takacs, senior tight end, ‘152 years old’

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, sophomore tight end

No. 82 Xavier Watts, sophomore receiver

No. 81 Jay Brunelle, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 80 Cane Berrong, early-enrolled freshman tight end

No. 79 Tosh Baker, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 78 Pat Coogan, incoming freshman center

No. 77 Quinn Carroll, junior offensive lineman

No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman

No. 75 Josh Lugg, fifth-year right tackle, finally a starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, junior offensive tackle, possible backup center

No. 72 Caleb Johnson, early-enrolled offensive tackle, former Auburn commit

No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

No. 68 Michael Carmody, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 62 Marshall guard Cain Madden transfers to Notre Dame, likely 2021 starter

No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, senior defensive tackle

No. 56 John Dirksen, senior reserve offensive lineman

No. 56 Howard Cross, junior defensive tackle

No. 55 Jarrett Patterson, the best Irish offensive lineman

No. 54 Jacob Lacey, junior defensive tackle

No. 54 Blake Fisher, early-enrolled freshman left tackle, starter?

No. 52 Zeke Correll, junior, starting center

No. 52 Bo Bauer, senior linebacker, #BeADog

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, early-enrolled freshman offensive guard

No. 48 Will Schweitzer, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 44 Devin Aupiu, early-enrolled freshman defensive end

No. 44 Alex Peitsch and No. 65 Michael Vinson, Irish long snappers, both needed

No. 41 Kurt Hinish, fifth-year defensive tackle, eventual record-holder in games played

No. 40 Drew White, fifth-year linebacker, three-year starter

No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year kicker, using the pandemic exception

No. 38 Jason Onye, incoming and raw freshman defensive end

No. 37 Joshua Bryan, incoming freshman kicker

No. 35 Marist Liufau, junior Hawaiian linebacker

No. 34 Osita Ekwonu, junior defensive end

No. 33 Shayne Simon, senior linebacker

No. 29 Matt Salerno, senior punt returner, walk-on

No. 28 TaRiq Bracy, senior cornerback, possible nickel back

No. 27 JD Bertrand, junior linebacker

No. 26 Clarence Lewis, sophomore cornerback, second-year starter

No. 25 Philip Riley, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 25 Chris Tyree, speedy sophomore running back

No. 24 Jack Kiser, junior linebacker, onetime pandemic hero

No. 23 Litchfield Ajavon, junior safety

No. 23 Kyren Williams, junior running back

No. 22 Logan Diggs, incoming freshman running back

No. 22 Chance Tucker, freshman cornerback

No. 21 Lorenzo Styles, early-enrolled freshman receiver

No. 21 Caleb Offord, sophomore cornerback

No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, senior running back, coming off an offseason with a smirch

No. 20 Justin Walters, early-enrolled freshman safety and likely early special teams contributor

No. 19 Jay Bramblett, junior punter

No. 19 Justin Ademilola, senior defensive end

No. 18 Joe Wilkins Jr., senior receiver, team favorite

No. 18 Nana Osafo-Mensah, junior defensive end, coming back from a knee injury

No. 17 Jack Coan, graduate quarterback, Wisconsin transfer

No. 17 Jordan Botelho, sophomore defensive end, full-speed at all times

No. 16 Deion Colzie, incoming freshman receiver with both speed and leaping height

tweet to @d_farmer