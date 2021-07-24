Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.

2021-22 year, eligibility: A freshman, Kia has four seasons of eligibility remaining, but he is expected to interrupt them with a two-year mission as a practicing member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. Kia will most likely take that mission in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, then returning to Notre Dame as a sophomore for the 2024 season.

Depth Chart: Kia looks and plays like a prototypical middle linebacker, or Mike, where he will be no higher than fourth-string for the Irish this season, behind fifth-year Drew White, senior Bo Bauer and junior JD Bertrand.

Recruiting: The Polynesian Bowl invitee and consensus three-star recruit chose Notre Dame over Utah, where his father played defensive line in the mid-90s. The No. 38 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com, Kia had to forsake his childhood dream to end up in the Midwest.

No. 55? NOW?

Projecting the incoming freshmen’s uniform numbers is always nothing but pure conjecture, but there is also always some logic in those attempts. Kia wore No. 8 in high school; Notre Dame does not have a No. 8 on its roster. There was seemingly the possibility of a fit.

But in preparing for the preseason, the media relations team has updated incoming freshmen’s pages on the University website, and in doing so, revealed Kia will be No. 55 this season. The logic? Who knows.

So at the cost of very clearly being quite out of order, Kia shows up now, along with his new number, just as incoming receiver Jayden Thomas did earlier at a belated No. 83. And for that matter, three of the previous submissions are corrected. Defensive end Jason Onye will wear No. 47, not No. 38. Kicker Joshua Bryan will wear No. 91, not No. 37. And defensive back Chance Tucker will wear No. 18, not No. 22, in a truly confounding choice given defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is also listed as wearing No. 18.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

A wrinkle of the allowance of NIL rights this summer that has not been discussed as much as most other aspects of them, high schoolers are also now able to profit off their names, images and likenesses. The only reason they could not before was the NCAA’s overreach, and now that it has restrained itself a bit, that long-called-for common sense also applies at the preps level.

Which is to say, someday players could be compensated for appearing in postseason All-American bowls, such as the Polynesian Bowl.

A HUGE Mahalo to @polynesiabowl for the adidas gear!!🙏🏽🤙🏽 Wish I got to compete in it! pic.twitter.com/3gHCEgRPkm — KAHANU KIA (@KahanuKia) April 6, 2021

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN KIA SIGNED

“Kia has the body to play middle linebacker, but with more coverage skills than usually found there. In that respect, some comparisons to Bo Bauer may be applicable, though Kia is already more disciplined than Bauer was early in his career.”

QUOTES

Per former Irish recruiting coordinator (and now associate head coach) Brian Polian, Hawaiian recruiting extraordinaire, Kia’s recruiting rankings were ones suppressed by the pandemic, as his development would have shown through in a senior season.

“Kahanu Kia, had he had the chance to play a senior year, would have had more than some of the Pac 12,” Polian said in December’s early signing period.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 83 Jayden Thomas, freshman receiver, four-star prospect... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Kyle Hamilton, junior safety, preseason All-American,... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 15 Ryan Barnes, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

2021 OUTLOOK

Perhaps Kia gets some special teams work this season, but it is hard to imagine Notre Dame deploying him in more than four games and thus costing him a year of eligibility when he will be gone for the next two. Returning in 2024 with four seasons of growth ahead would make the most sense.

DOWN THE ROAD

Not to take the easy way out, but it is impossible to predict what roster Kia will return to in 2024. The Irish have four consensus four-star linebackers committed in the current recruiting cycle, with two of them being among the best inside linebackers in the country.

By the time Kia returns, Niuafe Tuihalamaka (No. 5 inside linebacker in the class of 2022, per rivals.com) and Joshua Burnham (No. 4) will be juniors with two years of development under their belts, while Kia will have been almost entirely away from football for that entire stretch.

If Kia goes on the expected two-year mission — and more power to him for doing so — it may be that he does not contribute until the current recruiting class has worked its way through the program, perhaps in 2026.

In very literal ways, it is impossible to predict what that roster will look like.

