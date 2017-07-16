Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 15 C.J. Holmes, running back

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 206 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.

Depth chart: Holmes sits behind four other running backs and is unlikely to climb that ladder much in 2017.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Holmes committed to Notre Dame in July of 2016 rather than accept offers from some of the biggest programs in the country such as Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA. Rivals.com rated Holmes the No. 5 all-purpose back in the class, the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut and the No. 203 player in the country.

QUOTE(S)

Holmes separated his shoulder early enough in spring practice Irish coach Brian Kelly never had the chance to expound on the complimentary comparisons he heaped upon Holmes on National Signing Day.

“Versatility I think is what comes to mind,” Kelly said in February. “I look at him as a guy like a Theo Riddick, C.J. Prosise. He’s going to play both running back and wide receiver for us. We think we have a nice package for him right away. We’re going to ask him to compete right away. He’s going to be one of those guys that we’re going to force feed him a little bit and get him involved.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD SAID UPON HOLMES’ EARLY ENROLLMENT

“Holmes will step in and challenge a talented group of runners, but at a position group that was stuck in neutral in 2016. He also has the ability to play receiver.”

2017 OUTLOOK

It was always going to be unlikely Holmes would see many, if any, carries at running back this season. Junior Josh Adams will see the majority of the action with junior Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones earning many chances to spell Adams. Once Holmes departed spring practice with the shoulder injury, sophomore Deon McIntosh moved from receiver to running back to provide depth, and he will likely remain there in the fall.

Perhaps due to the aforementioned versatility, Holmes would have had chances to impress on special teams. Now, though, with the shoulder injury, allowing the freshman the entire season to heal seems the most likely course of action and, for that matter, the most logical. He is not needed at running back in the immediate future, and it seems rather foolish to force him to take hits on the shoulder earlier than necessary just so there is one more body on the coverage units.

It should be noted, Kelly said Holmes had surgery on the same injured shoulder his sophomore year of high school. A separated shoulder may seem a ho-hum injury, but it is far from it, especially once it qualifies as a recurring trouble.

DOWN THE ROAD

In a year, Adams and Williams will still be around, and Adams will presumably continue to lead the Notre Dame ground attack. Entering 2019, however, Jones will be primed to take over the workhorse duties. Holmes offers an ideal complement to Jones’ bruising-yet-agile style, and could fit even better when considering his ability to come out of the backfield as a receiver.

This fall will provide better insights into this aspect, but Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long has often involved tight ends and running backs in his passing attack, creating a role there for Holmes to establish himself in 2018 while readying for 2019.

