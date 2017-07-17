Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 14 Devin Studstill, safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 198 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: During the offseason, Studstill seems to have slipped behind classmate Jalen Elliott and junior converted-cornerback Nick Coleman in the competition for starting safety honors. Irish coach Brian Kelly often lumped Studstill and Elliott together in discussing the position, but that may have been as much about efficient brevity when discussing two sophomores as it was about them competing for playing time. Studstill is just as likely, if not more, to back up Coleman at field safety rather than solely support Elliott at boundary safety.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Studstill enrolled early after choosing Notre Dame from a lengthy list of scholarship offers highlighted by Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
CAREER TO DATE
Studstill earned his first career start in only the second week of his freshman season, the first of his nine starts last season. Studstill’s chances at starting increased drastically with the dismissal of Max Redfield, but he was already challenging the senior for playing time, if not the starting nod, before the end of Redfield’s Irish career. Studstill finished the season 10th among the defensive tackle leaders. Six of that top 10, including Studstill, return this season.
2016: 12 games, nine starts, 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one forced fumble.
QUOTE(S)
Some of Kelly’s lumping together Studstill and Elliott derived from them both being developing young players learning a new defensive scheme.
“Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill are still in that programming mode in terms of doing all the little things right for us,” he said in early April. “Fundamentally, they’re getting better. I know [defensive coordinator] Mike Elko really likes those two kids, likes their toughness and their want to play the game. They’re going to be there for us.”
WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
It should be noted Keith wrote this A-to-Z entry shortly before Redfield’s arrest and subsequent dismissal.
“Redfield may be the starter, but Notre Dame is going to need another safety who can play in the open field. And Studstill seems to have earned enough trust to get the staff to believe he’s the guy — though they don’t exactly have a ton of options.
“With depth not making a redshirt logical, getting Studstill experience on special teams is a good start. And then he’ll likely be the next guy in behind Redfield, who has done a nice job of convincing the staff he’s ready to play consistent football, but has yet to show that he can actually do it.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Studstill’s freshman season was an encouraging one, which makes Elliott’s surpassing him this spring all the more impressive. The same goes for Coleman, but neither means Studstill will not be needed this fall. In many respects, a safety rotation could prove most productive.
Kelly alluded to that concept a few times in the spring, specifically acknowledging down-and-distance situational needs. Passing-specific instances may draw sophomore Julian Love from cornerback, but they could also lead to Studstill joining Coleman on the field, spelling Elliott.
One way or another, Studstill will see plenty of action this season. Exactly when and where will hinge on how the theoretical safety rotation aligns itself next month.
DOWN THE ROAD
There is a distinct temptation to simply copy-and-paste the “Down the Road” portion of Elliott’s 99-to-2 entry into this same spot. The summary of it: When discussing an inexperienced and shallow group of safeties, do not forget to include mention of Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman. Whether or not he is declared eligible in 2017, he will factor heavily into the safety conversation in 2018.
Suddenly, the inexperienced and shallow group of safeties could be navigating a logjam of young players tested early in their careers. At that point, the performances in those games — plus Gilman’s time in Annapolis — will determine the depth chart more than dazzling in practices will. Studstill’s competence in his chances in 2017 will greatly impact his opportunities down the line.
