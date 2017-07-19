Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 12 Alohi Gilman, safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 195 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore transfer from the Naval Academy with three years of eligibility remaining. That clock is currently expected to start ticking with the 2018 season, but Notre Dame has filed an appeal with the NCAA to grant Gilman eligibility in 2017, though he would still have only three seasons of playing time remaining in his career.
Depth chart: Whenever Gilman joins the playing fray, he will immediately factor into the two-deep at safety, if not even top the chart on the boundary half of the field. Junior Nick Coleman appears to be entrenched as the starter at field safety for the time being, at which point Gilman will be competing with sophomores Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill at boundary safety and the subsequent backup slots.
CAREER TO DATE
The highlight of Gilman’s freshman campaign as a Midshipman came in tallying 12 tackles against the Irish in Navy’s 28-27 victory. That total stands as his career high and his new Notre Dame number, though that may or may not be a coincidence.
2016: 14 games, 12 starts, 76 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown, one forced fumble.
QUOTE(S)
When Gilman announced his transfer in early June, Irish coach Brian Kelly spoke both of the type of person and the type of defender joining his team.
“First of all, Alohi is a great fit here in terms of his character and also what he wants to achieve academically,” Kelly said. “Clearly, that’s primary in our recruiting. Secondly, in terms of his football fit, we got a good look of him against us last season. He plays the style of safety we want in this program. Alohi’s a run-and-hit safety that fits perfectly in the Mike Elko defense.”
Kelly extrapolated on that latter bit days later before the annual Kelly Cares Foundation golf outing.
“We think [Gilman’s] run-and-hit ability is extraordinary,” Kelly said. “Very smart, football savvy. We think he’s certainly got a chance to get on the field.”
WHAT WE WROTE UPON THE TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT
“Heading into this coming season, the Irish lack proven safeties. Junior Nick Coleman and sophomore Jalen Elliott will be the most likely starters in the season-opener against Temple. Coleman moved from cornerback to safety this offseason, while Elliott made 14 tackles in his debut season.
“So while Gilman will most likely sit out this season, thanks to a year of starting at Navy he will essentially be on even footing come 2018 as far as experience with the rest of the defensive backline. At 6-foot, 195 pounds, he may seem slight, but consider that Notre Dame lists Coleman as 6-foot, 187 pounds, and Elliott as 6-foot-½, 208 pounds.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Let’s start with the question of Gilman’s 2017 eligibility. There are grounds for the NCAA to grant him a waiver, thus granting him an immediate chance to play. The military once allowed potential-professional athletes from the academies to pursue careers, but now it mandates military service first. With that change, it also changed the circumstances around Gilman’s future.
Per Kelly, the NCAA has not ruled on a waiver in this situation before. With that in mind, Kelly expects a timely resolution. Will that come to be reality? This is the NCAA. Let’s not spend time trying to decipher its logic or its procedures.
If Gilman is not eligible, he will spend a season on the Irish scout team making junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s life miserable. If he is eligible, he will be a strong understanding of the playbook away from consistent playing time.
DOWN THE ROAD
Kelly praised Gilman as a physical safety. That would seem to put him in the same category as Elliott, though perhaps with better coverage skills. In that instance, Gilman could fill in for Elliott in intermediate down-and-distance situations, guarding against a pass while also providing strong run support.
On more obvious passing downs, perhaps Studstill comes in, or perhaps Gilman offers strong enough pass coverage he can continue to man the position, even allowing sophomore Julian Love to stay at cornerback, further strengthening the Notre Dame secondary.
The reasons behind Gilman’s transfer should also be acknowledged here. He very clearly has NFL aspirations. That is to be lauded. Just keep it in mind: Once that opportunity presents itself, Gilman will likely take that chance.
